Cytek Biosciences Appoints Todd Garland Chief Commercial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the appointment of Todd Garland as Chief Commercial Officer, Cytek Biosciences, Inc. Garland’s appointment is effective immediately, reporting directly to Dr. Wenbin Jiang, Chairman and CEO of Cytek Biosciences.



“I have long admired Cytek’s advanced technology and products, and I am particularly pleased to join the company because I believe Cytek has a real opportunity to become the premier company in the cell analysis industry,” commented Garland.

Garland’s prior professional career spans BD Biosciences, CareFusion and Cardinal Health, where he held various executive leadership roles in the commercial and marketing arenas.

“Todd’s extensive management experience in the life science industry will be integral to growing and strengthening Cytek’s commitment to serving customers using our Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology, while augmenting our worldwide sales and customer support capabilities,” said Dr. Jiang. “I’m also pleased to have Todd join Cytek’s executive team to support the continued expansion of our business and help us execute on our growth opportunities.”

Garland earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business in Finance and Marketing, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the California Polytechnic State University. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of California.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling™ (FSP™) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights™ systems, reagents, cell sorter, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Cytek uses its website (www.cytekbio.com), LinkedIn page and corporate Twitter account as channels of distribution of information about its company, products, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Cytek may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Cytek’s website, LinkedIn page, and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, news releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “might," "will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the belief that Cytek has a real opportunity to become the premier company in the cell analysis industry; the continued expansion of Cytek’s business; and execution on Cytek’s growth opportunities. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. These statements also deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to market conditions; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain risks and Cytek’s dependence on certain sole and single source suppliers; competition; market acceptance of Cytek’s current and potential products; Cytek’s ability to manage the growth and complexity of its organization; Cytek’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; and Cytek’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with its material contractual obligations, applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Cytek’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings Cytek makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Cytek’s forward-looking statements. Cytek disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cytek’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.