Alignment Healthcare to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

ORANGE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, being held in Las Vegas, including a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:40 a.m. PDT. The webcast link and replay will be available at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.



Dr. Dinesh Kumar, chief medical and operating officer, will also participate in a virtual panel for conference participants titled, “Moving Physicians Back to Value-Based Care,” on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. PDT.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

