WalkMe to Host Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day; Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will host its inaugural Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the NASDAQ Market Site in New York City. The event will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and is expected to conclude by 4:30 p.m. ET.



Members of WalkMe’s senior leadership team will deliver a series of presentations detailing the company’s vision, the growth of the digital adoption category, product innovations, go-to-market strategy, and financial model. The program will feature conversations with customers and partners and will be followed by a live Q&A session.

The event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible live through a webcast at the Investor Relations section of WalkMe’s website at https://ir.walkme.com/. As space for the event is limited, in-person attendance requires advanced registration. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending in person are encouraged to contact WalkMe’s Investor Relations at investors@walkme.com for additional details. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com

In addition, the company will release its first quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, May 23, 2022. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com

Dial-in: US Toll Free: (888) 394-8218; Passcode 7303501

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel

press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa

investors@walkme.com