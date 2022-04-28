Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Michigan

FREMONT, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Michigan have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries.



Residential battery installations in Michigan are growing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will more than double by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“We like working with Enphase because of the company’s dedication to quality and customer service,” said Mark Hagerty, president at Michigan Solar Solutions , an Enphase Gold level installer. “The Enphase Energy System with IQ Batteries enables us to offer reliable and resilient power that is custom designed to meet our customers’ specific needs.”

Homeowners in Michigan can now also choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“Michigan’s winters can be harsh,” said Connor Field, chief executive officer at Helios Solar LLC , an Enphase Silver level installer. “Enphase products give our customers the ultimate peace of mind when they need it most. The Enphase Energy System, now powered by IQ8 Microinverters, offers homeowners one of the most reliable and capable backup power solutions available.”

“There has never been a better time to invest in a sustainable future, for both our wallets and the planet, with solar technology,” said Aaron Teachout, executive vice president at Climax Solar , an Enphase Silver level installer. “The complete Enphase Energy System, powered by industry-leading battery and microinverter technologies, delivers unmatched performance, reliability, and durability so that our customers can take control of their home energy.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“At Enphase, we are focused on creating the best, most comprehensive home energy solution on the market,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re grateful to be working with some of the leading installers in Michigan to offer the Enphase Energy System with top-quality customer service, and provide a superior end-to-end customer experience.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website.

