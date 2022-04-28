Epazz CryObo Technology Will Issue NFTs and Tokens Backed with Real Estate Assets, Intellectual Property Rights and Metaverse Projects of the Company

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced its plans to create non-fungible tokens to monetize intellectual properties and expand projects of the company.



Epazz, Inc. is currently negotiating to engage a team of experts in the Metaverse innovation, focusing on integrating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the technology. The Metaverse experts can identify growth opportunities by monitoring the evolving marketplace, setting category strategy, and managing key partners critically essential to our company's growth in this emerging sector.

Epazz's CryObo blockchain technology project is planning on creating a series of NFTs tied to intellectual property rights, including but not limited to patents, patent-pending technologies, trade secrets, and many more. Shareholders and non-shareholders will be able to purchase these tokens through a personalized electronic wallet independent from the other NFT markets. The token holders shall have the rights to specific intellectual properties as determined by the company.

Furthermore, the Epazz CryObo technology will also issue NFTs backed up with real estate properties to provide token holders with an increased token value to earn income over time.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO, and Chairman, said, "The Epazz CryObo blockchain technology will back up cryptocurrencies with intellectual and real estate properties generating value and liquidity for Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens."

About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will enhance its software to give early access companies backed by real assets an easy way to access token markets. The company’s platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, corps and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. ( www.epazz.com )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small-to-midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex ( room scheduling software ) and Provitrac (an applicant-tracking system ).

SAFE HARBOR

In following the “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking language, such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” the negative thereof or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of its operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

