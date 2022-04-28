Global bracing and support (B&S) market size to amass a substantial valuation by 2027

Pune, India, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that the global bracing and support market which generated a valuation of USD 4433.83 Mn in 2021 is likely to project an exponential growth rate through 2027, owing to the increasing pervasiveness of chronic diseases such as neurological ailments, spinal cord injuries and nervous system defects among patients, along with burgeoning geriatric population.





Proceeding further, an exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, on the basis of current trends, overall performance, and other prospects is included in the document. Lastly, the competitive landscape of this domain is investigated thoroughly to facilitate a clear understanding of key players, their business profile, product & service portfolio, and expansion strategies.

In addition, significant technological advancements, in congruence with new product launches, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and access to universal health coverage will play a key role in proliferation of the market in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4967862/

Covid-19 impact: -

The onset of the Covid- 19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown restrictions that caused postponement of several surgeries have severely stunted growth prospects of the industry, by the way of reduced revenues and lack of patients in recent times.

In order to overcome these tough times, several industry players are directing their funds towards research and development with the aim to diversify product offerings and minimize the losses incurred to maintain a strong presence in post pandemic market space.

Segmental overview: -

Based on type, worldwide bracing and support industry is bifurcated into rigid braces & supports, and elastic braces & support. The product landscape of the market is comprised of spinal braces & support, lower extremity braces & support, and upper extremity braces & support. Speaking of end user scope, the product can be found in hospitals, clinics, and over-the- counter outlets.

Regional landscape outlook: -

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the major regional markets that contribute significantly to the overall renumeration. Among these, North America region held the largest market share in 2021.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-bracing-and-support-b-s-market-analysis-by-product-by-type-by-end-user-by-region-by-country-2022-edition-market-insights-and-forecast-with-impact-of-covid-19-2022-2027

Competitive framework summary: -

Trulife Inc., Thuasne USA, Bauerfeind AG, DeRoyal Industries, Ottobock, Orthofix Medical Inc., Colfax Corporation, The 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and Ossur hf are the prominent players influencing global bracing and support market trends.

Global Bracing and Support Market, by Product (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Spinal Braces & Support

Lower Extremity Braces & Support

Upper Extremity Braces & Support

Global Bracing and Support Market, by Type (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Rigid Braces & Support

Elastic Braces & Support

Global Bracing and Support Market, by End User (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Clinic

Hospital

Over the Counter

Global Bracing and Support Market, by Region (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Global Bracing and Support Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Trulife Inc.

Thuasne USA

Bauerfeind AG

DeRoyal Industries

Ottobock

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Colfax Corporation

The 3M Company

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Ossur hf.

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Size and Forecast

4.1 Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

5. Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market Segmentation - By Type, By Product and By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By Type

5.1.1 Elastic Braces and support - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2 Rigid Braces and Support Market - Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By Product

5.2.1 Upper Extremity Braces and support - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: By Region

7. North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

7.1 North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

7.2 North America Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Elastic Braces and support, Rigid Braces and support)?

7.4 Market Segmentation by Product (Upper Extremity Braces and support, Lower Extremity Braces and support and Spinal Braces and support)?

7.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Over-the-counter)?

8. Europe Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8.1 Europe Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

8.2 Europe Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Elastic Braces and support, Rigid Braces and support)?

8.4 Market Segmentation by Product (Upper Extremity Braces and support, Lower Extremity Braces and support and Spinal Braces and support)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Over-the-counter)

9. Asia Pacific Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 Asia Pacific Bracing and Support (B&S) Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Elastic Braces and support, Rigid Braces and support)? ?

9.4 Market Segmentation by Product (Upper Extremity Braces and support, Lower Extremity Braces and support and Spinal Braces and support)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Over-the-counter)?

10. Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By Type, 2027

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By Product, 2027

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By End User, 2027

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Bracing and Support (B&S) Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape

Related Report:

Dental Implants Market Size, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028

Global dental implants market size will expand at a notable pace over 2022-2028, owing to considerable rise in number of people suffering from oral diseases. Tooth decay, gum diseases are among the most common issues worldwide. According to the WHO, nearly 10% of global population is affected by periodontal disease, which can also result in the loss of teeth. High prevalence of unhealthy consumption habits has augmented the occurrence of oral conditions, driving dental implants industry trends. It is projected that Latin America dental implants market size will record over 6.4% CAGR over 2022-2028, with high prevalence of oral disorders. A considerable population in the region suffers from dental problems, while there is also a lack of oral health awareness and medical professionals. Brazil's dental industry holds a major share in the region, presenting a strong front for dental implant market players.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.