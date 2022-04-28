Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Diluted EPS of $0.58

Key Highlights in the First Quarter of 2022:

  • Net income of $65.1 million, or $0.58 on a fully diluted per share basis
  • Core earnings of $67.2 million, or $0.59 on a fully diluted per share basis
  • Newly funded loans and advances top $2.5 billion in the quarter, outpacing loan paydowns and payoffs
  • Commercial loan pipeline reaches $2.4 billion, marks 6th consecutive quarter of increased activity; unfunded commitments record second straight double-digit quarterly increase, rising to $3.4 billion
  • Total deposits increase to $19.4 billion while reflecting continued success in growth of low-cost deposits and effectively managing rates; cost of deposits drops to 14 bps, down 3 bps on a linked quarter basis
  • Continued improvement in credit quality metrics and economic scenarios drive provision benefit in the quarter; nonperforming loan ratio drops to 53 bps, NPL coverage ratio remains strong at 278 percent
  • Regulatory capital ratios remain significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines; CET1 ratio ends the quarter at 13.52 percent, total risked-based capital ratio stands at 16.42 percent
  • Acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. closed shortly after quarter end, less than five months after announcement; systems conversion completed over two-day weekend, and branches opened on April 11 as Simmons Bank

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $65.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $67.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.62 for the first quarter of 2021. Included in first quarter 2022 results were $2.1 million in net after-tax merger related and net branch right-sizing costs, while first quarter 2021 results included a $3.4 million net after-tax benefit primarily associated with a gain on sale of branches in Illinois. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $67.2 million, compared to $64.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for both the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2021.

“Simmons posted solid results in the quarter driven by accelerating loan demand across our footprint and continued growth of low-cost deposits,” said George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons’ chairman and CEO. “We also delivered another quarter of exceptional credit performance, with nonperforming assets dropping to historically low levels. Equally important, we were able to achieve these results while simultaneously completing the acquisition and conversion of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. shortly after the end of the quarter. This acquisition more than doubles our size and scale in the Lone Star State, while complementing our existing presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and adding a platform for growth in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and College Station, as well as a number of other attractive community markets.”

“While we are encouraged by our results to start the year, we also recognize the challenges ahead given expectations that interest rates are most likely to increase further during the remainder of 2022, the impact elevated inflation levels have on the cost of everyday goods and services, and the global unrest that adds uncertainty to the financial markets and potentially future economic growth. In times like this, it certainly helps to have strong capital and liquidity positions, a commitment to maintaining strong underwriting standards and a team that is focused on meeting challenges head-on, while working to ensure we provide our customers exceptional service and access to the products and services they need to successfully manage their financial needs.”  

Selected Highlights:
$ in millions, except per share data		Q1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Net income$65.1$48.2$80.6$74.9$67.4
Diluted earnings per share$0.58$0.42$0.74$0.69$0.62
Cash dividend per share$0.19$0.18$0.18$0.18$0.18
Return on average assets1.06%0.77%1.37%1.29%1.20%
Return on average common equity8.33%5.87%10.42%10.08%9.20%
Return on tangible common equity (1)14.31%9.98%17.43%17.25%15.85%
      
Core earnings (2)$67.2$59.5$79.4$75.4$64.0
Core diluted earnings per share (2)$0.59$0.52$0.73$0.69$0.59
Core return on average assets (2)1.10%0.96%1.35%1.30%1.14%
Core return on average common equity (2)8.59%7.24%10.26%10.15%8.73%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2)14.74%12.19%17.18%17.36%15.08%
Efficiency ratio (3)62.95%59.48%58.10%56.75%57.25%
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2)$62.3$73.7$72.6$74.6$73.1

(1)   Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2)   Core and adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3)   Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measurement. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
     
      
$ in millionsQ1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Total loans$12,029$12,013$10,825$11,386$12,196
      
PPP loans$62$117$212$441$798
Mortgage warehouse loans$166$230$275$307$355
Energy loans$48$105$128$174$247
      
Total loans, excluding PPP, mortgage warehouse, and energy loans (core loans)$11,753$11,561$10,210$10,464$10,796
      
Unfunded loan commitments$3,428$2,943$2,254$2,130$2,039

Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $12.0 billion, compared to $12.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. While total loans were up slightly on a linked quarter basis, continued forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, an industry-wide decline in mortgage warehouse loans due to changing market conditions and continued planned run-off in the energy portfolio offset overall loan growth. Excluding these items, core loans on a linked quarter annualized basis were up 7 percent. Equally important, newly funded loans and advances during the quarter totaled $2.5 billion, significantly outpacing loan paydowns and payoffs in the quarter.

Further evidence suggesting a return to more normalized levels of loan demand continued to materialize during the quarter. Unfunded commitments – which the Company considers a strong indicator of potential future loan growth – rose for the fourth consecutive quarter to $3.4 billion at quarter end, up 16 percent on a linked quarter basis and following a 31 percent linked quarter increase in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the same time, momentum in our commercial loan pipeline continued to strengthen with all loan opportunities totaling $2.4 billion at the end of the quarter, up from $2.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. This marked the sixth consecutive quarter of increased activity in our commercial loan pipeline. As expected, loan growth was more heavily weighted toward the latter portion of the quarter, with commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the quarter totaling $775.7 million, up 25 percent compared to the balance at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Deposits
     
$ in billionsQ1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Total deposits$19.4$19.4$18.1$18.3$18.2
Noninterest bearing deposits$5.2$5.3$4.9$4.9$4.9
Interest bearing deposits$12.1$11.6$10.7$10.6$10.3
Time deposits$2.1$2.5$2.5$2.8$3.0

Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $19.4 billion, unchanged from fourth quarter 2021 levels and up $1.2 billion, or 7 percent, from $18.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The increase in deposits from the year-ago quarter primarily reflects the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc., which were completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total noninterest bearing deposit accounts totaled $5.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $5.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, up $517 million, or 4 percent, compared to $11.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and up $1.8 billion, or 18 percent, compared to $10.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. At the same time, time deposits totaled $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, down $390 million, or 16 percent, compared to $2.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and down $962 million, or 32 percent, from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in time deposits is attributable to maturing time deposits, coupled with a continued effort to improve our mix of deposits into lower cost deposits.


Net Interest Income
     
 Q1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Loan yield (1)4.34%4.58%4.76%4.73%4.75%
Security yield (1)1.86%1.74%1.77%1.97%2.36%
Cost of interest bearing deposits0.19%0.23%0.27%0.32%0.41%
Cost of deposits (2)0.14%0.17%0.20%0.24%0.30%
Cost of borrowed funds1.94%1.95%1.96%1.97%1.91%
Net interest spread (1)2.66%2.74%2.72%2.74%2.83%
Net interest margin (1)2.76%2.86%2.85%2.89%2.99%

(1)   Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2)   Includes noninterest bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $145.6 million, compared to $153.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $146.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is interest income from PPP loans totaling $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired, which totaled $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflects the lower contributions from accretion and PPP loans, a decrease in new loan yields compared to maturing or paid off loans and lower average loan balances, offset in part by our ability to continue to successfully reduce deposit costs.

The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.34 percent, compared to 4.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 4.75 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2022 was 14 basis points, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis and down 16 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 2.76 percent, compared to 2.86 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.99 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest income, the net interest margin was 2.74 percent for the first quarter of 2022, 2.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.88 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $42.2 million, compared to $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $49.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income is a settlement award of $1.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022, a settlement award of $3.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $5.3 million gain recorded in the first quarter of 2021 associated with the sale of branches in Illinois. Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities totaled $(54) thousand in the first quarter of 2022, $(348) thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to the aforementioned items, coupled with a decrease in mortgage lending due to market conditions, offset in part by increases in service charges on deposit accounts (+10 percent), wealth management fees (+8 percent) and debit and credit card fees (+13 percent). The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis is partially due to the items noted above along with two fewer business days in the first quarter of 2022.

Select Noninterest Income Items
$ in millions		Q1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Service charges on deposit accounts$10.7$11.9$11.6$10.1$9.7
Wealth management fees$8.0$8.0$7.9$7.9$7.4
Debit and credit card fees (1)$7.4$7.5$7.1$7.1$6.6
Mortgage lending income$4.6$5.0$5.8$4.5$6.4
Bank owned life insurance$2.7$2.8$2.6$2.0$1.5
Gain on sale of securities$(0.1)$(0.4)$5.2$5.1$5.5
Other income$7.3$10.0$6.4$8.4$10.5
      
Core other income (2)$7.3$10.0$6.7$8.0$5.0

(1)   During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2)   Core figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $128.4 million, compared to $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $113.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense are certain items totaling $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily associated with merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these items, core noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $125.6 million, compared to $126.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $112.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense on a year-over-year basis reflects the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc., which were completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis reflects a decline in merger related costs, offset in part by normal seasonality with respect to payroll taxes at the beginning of the year, as well as a profit-sharing contribution associated with the Company’s 401(k) plan and costs associated with equity compensation. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 2.07 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and core noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 2.02 percent for the period.

Select Noninterest Expense Items
$ in millions		Q1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Salaries and employee benefits$67.9$63.9$61.9$60.3$60.3
Occupancy expense, net$10.0$11.0$9.4$9.1$9.3
Furniture and equipment$4.8$4.7$4.9$4.9$5.4
Merger related costs$1.9$13.6$1.4$0.7$0.2
Other operating expenses (1)$41.6$45.7$34.6$37.2$36.1
      
Core salaries and employee benefits (2)$67.9$63.8$61.8$60.3$60.3
Core other operating expenses (2)$40.9$45.8$38.3$37.1$35.9

(1)   During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2)   Core figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Asset Quality
     
      
$ in millionsQ1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans1.49%1.71%1.87%2.00%1.93%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans278%300%341%281%204%
Nonperforming loans to total loans0.53%0.57%0.55%0.71%0.95%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)0.22%0.31%0.17%(0.07%)0.10%
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)0.22%0.13%0.06%0.01%0.10%
      
Total nonperforming loans$64.3$68.6$59.4$80.9$115.5
Total other nonperforming assets$6.6$7.7$13.5$16.3$12.4

Continued improvements in the economic outlook and positive credit performance during the quarter resulted in a net $19.9 million benefit from credit losses for the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 dropped to $64.3 million, down $4.2 million compared to $68.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and down $51.2 million compared to $115.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.31 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.55 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 22 basis points for the quarter, compared to 31 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs in the quarter included a single, isolated healthcare related credit that had been fully provisioned totaling $6.1 million. The charge-off of this credit accounted for 21 of the 22 basis points to the net charge-off ratio during the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $178.9 million, compared to $205.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $235.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The allowance to loan ratio ended the quarter at 1.49 percent, compared to 1.71 percent at the end of 2021 and 1.93 percent and the end of the first quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 278 percent, compared to 300 percent at the end of 2021 and 204 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Capital
     
      
 Q1 22Q4 21Q3 21Q2 21Q1 21
Stockholders’ equity to total assets12.1%13.1%13.1%13.0%12.6%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)7.4%        8.5%        8.4%        8.4%       7.9%
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio13.5%13.8%14.3%14.2%14.1%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio9.0%9.1%9.1%9.0%9.0%
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio13.5%13.8%14.3%14.2%14.1%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio16.4%16.8%17.4%17.5%17.5%

(1)   Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Total common stockholders’ equity at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $3.0 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in common stockholders’ equity compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale resulting from a significant increase in interest rates during the first quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $26.32, compared to $28.82 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $27.04 and the end of the first quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.71 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $16.13 at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets at March 31, 2022, was 12.1 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.4 percent. All of Simmons’ regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed “well-capitalized” guidelines.

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
As previously announced, as a result of the Simmons’ strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons’ Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which was paid on April 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. This marked the 113th consecutive year that Simmons has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders.

During the first quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 514,000 shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $31.25 pursuant to Simmons’ stock repurchase program that was originally approved in October 2019 and subsequently amended in March 2020 and July 2021 (2019 Program), substantially exhausting the remaining capacity under the 2019 Program. In January 2022, Simmons announced that its board of directors authorized a new stock repurchase program (2022 Program), which replaced the 2019 Program and authorized Simmons to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its Class A common stock currently issued and outstanding. No shares were repurchased under the 2022 Program during the first quarter of 2022. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

The 2022 Program permits Simmons to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons’ management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the common stock, corporate considerations, Simmons’ working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice.

Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets     
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)     
ASSETS     
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks$195,510  $209,190  $225,500  $215,381  $227,713 
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 1,491,507   1,441,463   1,555,913   2,123,743   3,677,750 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,687,017   1,650,653   1,781,413   2,339,124   3,905,463 
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 1,857   1,882   1,780   1,335   1,334 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity 1,556,825   1,529,221   1,516,797   931,352   609,500 
Investment securities - available-for-sale 6,640,069   7,113,545   6,822,203   6,556,581   4,528,348 
Mortgage loans held for sale 18,206   36,356   34,628   36,011   63,655 
Other assets held for sale -   100   100   100   100 
Loans:     
Loans 12,028,593   12,012,503   10,825,227   11,386,352   12,195,873 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (178,924)  (205,332)  (202,508)  (227,239)  (235,116)
Net loans 11,849,669   11,807,171   10,622,719   11,159,113   11,960,757 
Premises and equipment 486,531   483,469   463,924   429,587   427,540 
Premises held for sale -   -   -   6,090   13,613 
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 5,118   6,032   11,759   15,239   11,168 
Interest receivable 69,357   72,990   68,405   67,916   71,359 
Bank owned life insurance 448,011   445,305   421,762   419,198   257,152 
Goodwill 1,147,007   1,146,007   1,075,305   1,075,305   1,075,305 
Other intangible assets 102,748   106,235   100,428   103,759   107,091 
Other assets 469,853   325,793   304,707   282,449   315,732 
Total assets$24,482,268  $24,724,759  $23,225,930  $23,423,159  $23,348,117 
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts$5,223,862  $5,325,318  $4,918,845  $4,893,959  $4,884,667 
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 12,105,948   11,588,770   10,697,451   10,569,602   10,279,997 
Time deposits 2,062,612   2,452,460   2,455,774   2,841,052   3,024,724 
Total deposits 19,392,422   19,366,548   18,072,070   18,304,613   18,189,388 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 196,828   185,403   217,276   187,215   323,053 
Other borrowings 1,337,243   1,337,973   1,338,585   1,339,193   1,340,467 
Subordinated notes and debentures 384,242   384,131   383,278   383,143   383,008 
Other liabilities held for sale -   -   -   -   - 
Accrued interest and other liabilities 209,926   201,863   184,190   169,629   181,426 
Total liabilities 21,520,661   21,475,918   20,195,399   20,383,793   20,417,342 
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Preferred stock -   -   767   767   767 
Common stock 1,125   1,127   1,066   1,084   1,083 
Surplus 2,150,453   2,164,989   1,974,561   2,021,128   2,017,188 
Undivided profits 1,136,990   1,093,270   1,065,566   1,004,314   948,913 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:     
Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities (326,961)  (10,545)  (11,429)  12,073   (37,176)
Total stockholders' equity 2,961,607   3,248,841   3,030,531   3,039,366   2,930,775 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$24,482,268  $24,724,759  $23,225,930  $23,423,159  $23,348,117 



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date     
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands, except per share data)      
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans (including fees)$127,176  $137,564  $132,216  $138,804  $146,424 
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 649   583   763   651   798 
Investment securities 33,712   32,275   30,717   27,128   21,573 
Mortgage loans held for sale 190   310   230   386   639 
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 161,727   170,732   163,926   166,969   169,434 
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Time deposits 2,503   3,705   4,747   6,061   7,091 
Other deposits 4,314   4,390   4,369   4,721   6,088 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 68   72   70   192   245 
Other borrowings 4,779   4,903   4,893   4,897   4,802 
Subordinated notes and debentures 4,457   4,581   4,610   4,565   4,527 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 16,121   17,651   18,689   20,436   22,753 
NET INTEREST INCOME 145,606   153,081   145,237   146,533   146,681 
Provision for credit losses (19,914)  (1,308)  (19,890)  (12,951)  1,445 
 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 165,520   154,389   165,127   159,484   145,236 
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Wealth management fees 7,968   8,042   7,877   7,892   7,361 
Service charges on deposit accounts 10,696   11,909   11,557   10,050   9,715 
Other service charges and fees 1,637   1,762   1,964   2,048   1,922 
Mortgage lending income 4,550   5,043   5,818   4,490   6,447 
Debit and credit card fees 7,449   7,460   7,102   7,073   6,610 
Bank owned life insurance income 2,706   2,768   2,573   2,038   1,523 
(Loss) gain on sale of securities, net (54)  (348)  5,248   5,127   5,471 
Other income 7,266   9,965   6,411   8,397   10,500 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 42,218   46,601   48,550   47,115   49,549 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and employee benefits 67,906   63,832   61,902   60,261   60,340 
Occupancy expense, net 10,023   11,033   9,361   9,103   9,300 
Furniture and equipment expense 4,775   4,721   4,895   4,859   5,415 
Other real estate and foreclosure expense 343   576   339   863   343 
Deposit insurance 1,838   2,108   1,870   1,687   1,308 
Merger-related costs 1,886   13,591   1,401   686   233 
Other operating expenses 41,646   45,736   34,565   37,198   36,063 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 128,417   141,597   114,333   114,657   113,002 
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 79,321   59,393   99,344   91,942   81,783 
Provision for income taxes 14,226   11,155   18,770   17,018   14,363 
NET INCOME 65,095   48,238   80,574   74,924   67,420 
Preferred stock dividends -   8   13   13   13 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$65,095  $48,230  $80,561  $74,911  $67,407 
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.58  $0.42  $0.75  $0.69  $0.62 
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.58  $0.42  $0.74  $0.69  $0.62 



Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital     
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)     
Tier 1 capital     
Stockholders' equity$2,961,607  $3,248,841  $3,030,531  $3,039,366  $2,930,775 
CECL transition provision (1) 92,619   114,458   122,787   128,933   131,637 
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,224,691)  (1,226,686)  (1,152,688)  (1,156,203)  (1,159,720)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 326,961   10,545   11,429   (12,073)  37,176 
Total Tier 1 capital 2,156,496   2,147,158   2,012,059   2,000,023   1,939,868 
      
Tier 2 capital     
Subordinated notes and debentures 384,242   384,131   383,278   383,143   383,008 
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 78,057   71,853   60,700   79,138   87,251 
Total Tier 2 capital 462,299   455,984   443,978   462,281   470,259 
Total risk-based capital$2,618,795  $2,603,142  $2,456,037  $2,462,304  $2,410,127 
      
Risk weighted assets$15,953,622  $15,538,967  $14,098,320  $14,076,975  $13,771,244 
      
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio$23,966,206  $23,647,901  $22,189,921  $22,244,118  $21,668,406 
      
Ratios at end of quarter     
Equity to assets 12.10%  13.14%  13.05%  12.98%  12.55%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.37%  8.51%  8.41%  8.36%  7.88%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 13.52%  13.82%  14.27%  14.20%  14.08%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.00%  9.08%  9.07%  8.99%  8.95%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.52%  13.82%  14.27%  14.21%  14.09%
Total risk-based capital ratio 16.42%  16.75%  17.42%  17.49%  17.50%
      
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC 
Consolidated Investment Securities      
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
($ in thousands)      
Investment Securities - End of Period      
Held-to-Maturity      
U.S. Government agencies$232,670 $232,609 $232,549 $77,396 $77,396 
Mortgage-backed securities 112,496  70,342  57,930  60,649  47,988 
State and political subdivisions 1,194,459  1,209,051  1,209,091  793,307  484,116 
Other securities 17,200  17,219  17,227  -  - 
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 1,556,825  1,529,221  1,516,797  931,352  609,500 
Available-for-Sale      
U.S. Treasury$- $300 $300 $600 $600 
U.S. Government agencies 333,231  364,641  354,382  554,937  487,679 
Mortgage-backed securities 4,166,108  4,448,616  4,421,620  3,987,209  2,133,086 
State and political subdivisions 1,653,694  1,819,658  1,575,208  1,557,497  1,571,910 
Other securities 487,036  480,330  470,693  456,338  335,073 
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 6,640,069  7,113,545  6,822,203  6,556,581  4,528,348 
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)$8,196,894 $8,642,766 $8,339,000 $7,487,933 $5,137,848 
Fair value - HTM investment securities$1,307,058 $1,517,378 $1,487,916 $935,596 $597,694 
       
Investment Securities - QTD Average      
Taxable securities$5,688,306 $5,790,429 $5,475,932 $4,265,545 $2,471,291 
Tax exempt securities 2,844,777  2,787,301  2,496,958  2,157,076  1,919,919 
Total investment securities - QTD average$8,533,083 $8,577,730 $7,972,890 $6,422,621 $4,391,210 



Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC 
Consolidated Loans      
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
($ in thousands)      
Loan Portfolio - End of Period      
Consumer      
Credit cards$184,372 $187,052 $175,884 $177,634 $175,458 
Other consumer 180,602  168,318  182,492  181,712  172,965 
Total consumer 364,974  355,370  358,376  359,346  348,423 
Real Estate      
Construction 1,423,445  1,326,371  1,229,740  1,428,165  1,451,841 
Single-family residential 2,042,978  2,101,975  1,540,701  1,608,028  1,730,056 
Other commercial real estate 5,762,567  5,738,904  5,308,902  5,332,655  5,638,010 
Total real estate 9,228,990  9,167,250  8,079,343  8,368,848  8,819,907 
Commercial      
Commercial 2,016,405  1,992,043  1,821,905  2,074,729  2,444,700 
Agricultural 150,465  168,717  216,735  193,462  155,921 
Total commercial 2,166,870  2,160,760  2,038,640  2,268,191  2,600,621 
Other 267,759  329,123  348,868  389,967  426,922 
Total loans$12,028,593 $12,012,503 $10,825,227 $11,386,352 $12,195,873 


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality     
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)     
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans     
Beginning balance$205,332  $202,508  $227,239  $235,116  $238,050 
      
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions     
Landmark (10/08/2021)  2,359     
Triumph (10/08/2021)  11,092     
Total Day 1 PCD allowance  13,451     
      
Loans charged off     
Credit cards 920   865   711   1,046   1,003 
Other consumer 414   477   463   411   702 
Real estate 485   2,624   5,941   439   1,687 
Commercial 6,319   8,513   932   309   859 
Total loans charged off 8,138   12,479   8,047   2,205   4,251 
      
Recoveries of loans previously charged off     
Credit cards 274   247   267   244   290 
Other consumer 387   267   408   425   304 
Real estate 426   916   2,068   1,523   403 
Commercial 557   1,730   463   2,147   320 
Total recoveries 1,644   3,160   3,206   4,339   1,317 
Net loans charged off 6,494   9,319   4,841   (2,134)  2,934 
Provision for credit losses on loans (19,914)  (1,308)  (19,890)  (10,011)  - 
Balance, end of quarter$178,924  $205,332  $202,508  $227,239  $235,116 
      
Non-performing assets     
Non-performing loans     
Nonaccrual loans$64,096  $68,204  $59,054  $80,282  $114,856 
Loans past due 90 days or more 240   349   334   653   635 
Total non-performing loans 64,336   68,553   59,388   80,935   115,491 
Other non-performing assets     
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 5,118   6,032   11,759   15,239   11,168 
Other non-performing assets 1,479   1,667   1,724   1,062   1,229 
Total other non-performing assets 6,597   7,699   13,483   16,301   12,397 
Total non-performing assets$70,933  $76,252  $72,871  $97,236  $127,888 
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings)$3,424  $4,289  $4,251  $4,436  $3,805 
      
Ratios     
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.49%  1.71%  1.87%  2.00%  1.93%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 278%  300%  341%  281%  204%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53%  0.57%  0.55%  0.71%  0.95%
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.30%  0.33%  0.33%  0.43%  0.56%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29%  0.31%  0.31%  0.42%  0.55%
Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.22%  0.31%  0.17%  -0.07%  0.10%
Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.39%  1.29%  0.96%  1.78%  1.58%



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis      
For the Quarters Ended           
(Unaudited)           
 Three Months Ended
Mar 2022		 Three Months Ended
Dec 2021		 Three Months Ended
Mar 2021
($ in thousands)Average Balance
 Income/ Expense
 Yield/
Rate
  Average Balance
 Income/ Expense
 Yield/
Rate
  Average Balance
 Income/ Expense
 Yield/ Rate 
ASSETS           
Earning assets:           
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold$1,728,694 $649 0.15%  $1,484,752 $583 0.16%  $3,477,989 $798 0.09%
Investment securities - taxable 5,688,306  18,148 1.29%   5,790,429  17,186 1.18%   2,334,078  10,120 1.76%
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,844,777  20,937 2.98%   2,787,301  20,470 2.91%   2,057,132  15,439 3.04%
Mortgage loans held for sale 27,633  190 2.79%   42,866  310 2.87%   97,409  639 2.66%
Loans - including fees (FTE) 11,895,805  127,405 4.34%   11,924,444  137,762 4.58%   12,518,300  146,601 4.75%
Total interest earning assets (FTE) 22,185,215  167,329 3.06%   22,029,792  176,311 3.18%   20,484,908  173,597 3.44%
Non-earning assets 2,640,984     2,668,230     2,253,913   
Total assets$24,826,199    $24,698,022    $22,738,821   
            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts$12,083,516 $4,314 0.14%  $11,413,325 $4,390 0.15%  $10,093,868 $6,088 0.24%
Time deposits 2,241,123  2,503 0.45%   2,607,011  3,705 0.56%   3,043,000  7,091 0.95%
Total interest bearing deposits 14,324,639  6,817 0.19%   14,020,336  8,095 0.23%   13,136,868  13,179 0.41%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 218,186  68 0.13%   223,008  72 0.13%   307,540  245 0.32%
Other borrowings 1,337,654  4,779 1.45%   1,340,825  4,903 1.45%   1,341,059  4,802 1.45%
Subordinated notes and debentures 384,187  4,457 4.70%   383,489  4,581 4.74%   382,943  4,527 4.79%
Total interest bearing liabilities 16,264,666  16,121 0.40%   15,967,658  17,651 0.44%   15,168,410  22,753 0.61%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Non-interest bearing deposits 5,184,828     5,288,933     4,419,136   
Other liabilities 207,597     179,362     177,819   
Total liabilities 21,657,091     21,435,953     19,765,365   
Stockholders' equity 3,169,108     3,262,069     2,973,456   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$24,826,199    $24,698,022    $22,738,821   
Net interest income (FTE) $151,208    $158,660    $150,844  
Net interest spread (FTE)  2.66%    2.74%    2.83%
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date  2.76%    2.86%    2.99%
            
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date  2.76%    2.89%    2.99%



Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC 
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data      
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021  
($ in thousands, except share data)      
QUARTER-TO-DATE      
Financial Highlights - GAAP      
Net Income$65,095 $48,230 $80,561 $74,911 $67,407  
Diluted earnings per share 0.58  0.42  0.74  0.69  0.62  
Return on average assets 1.06% 0.77% 1.37% 1.29% 1.20% 
Return on average common equity 8.33% 5.87% 10.42% 10.08% 9.20% 
Return on tangible common equity 14.31% 9.98% 17.43% 17.25% 15.85% 
Net interest margin (FTE) 2.76% 2.86% 2.85% 2.89% 2.99% 
FTE adjustment 5,602  5,579  4,941  4,548  4,163  
Average diluted shares outstanding 113,026,911  114,491,119  108,359,890  108,822,175  108,655,293  
Shares repurchased under plan 513,725  2,625,348  1,806,205  -  130,916  
Average price of shares repurchased 31.25  29.69  28.48  -  23.53  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.19  0.18  0.18  0.18  0.18  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)      
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)$67,159 $59,486 $79,350 $75,435 $63,995  
Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.59  0.52  0.73  0.69  0.59  
Accretable yield on acquired loans 3,703  5,758  4,122  5,619  6,630  
Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95% 59.48% 58.10% 56.75% 57.25% 
Core return on average assets (1) 1.10% 0.96% 1.35% 1.30% 1.14% 
Core return on average common equity (1) 8.59% 7.24% 10.26% 10.15% 8.73% 
Core return on tangible common equity (1) 14.74% 12.19% 17.18% 17.36% 15.08% 
YEAR-TO-DATE      
Financial Highlights - GAAP      
Net Income$65,095 $271,109 $222,879 $142,318 $67,407  
Diluted earnings per share 0.58  2.46  2.05  1.31  0.62  
Return on average assets 1.06% 1.15% 1.29% 1.25% 1.20% 
Return on average common equity 8.33% 8.83% 9.91% 9.64% 9.20% 
Return on tangible common equity 14.31% 14.99% 16.86% 16.56% 15.85% 
Net interest margin (FTE) 2.76% 2.89% 2.91% 2.94% 2.99% 
FTE adjustment 5,602  19,231  13,652  8,711  4,163  
Average diluted shares outstanding 113,026,911  110,198,094  108,667,928  108,746,439  108,655,293  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.19  0.72  0.54  0.36  0.18  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)      
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)$67,159 $278,266 $218,780 $139,430 $63,995  
Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.59  2.53  2.01  1.28  0.59  
Accretable yield on acquired loans 3,703  22,129  16,371  12,249  6,630  
Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95% 57.92% 57.37% 57.00% 57.25% 
Core return on average assets (1) 1.10% 1.18% 1.27% 1.22% 1.14% 
Core return on average common equity (1) 8.59% 9.06% 9.73% 9.45% 8.73% 
Core return on tangible common equity (1) 14.74% 15.38% 16.56% 16.23% 15.08% 
END OF PERIOD      
Book value per share$26.32 $28.82 $28.42 $28.03 $27.04  
Tangible book value per share 15.22  17.71  17.39  17.16  16.13  
Shares outstanding 112,505,555  112,715,444  106,603,231  108,386,669  108,345,732  
Full-time equivalent employees 2,893  2,877  2,740  2,783  2,817  
Total number of financial centers 197  199  185  198  198  
       
(1) Core earnings excludes non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date 
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands, except per share data)     
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
Net Income$65,095  $48,230  $80,561  $74,911  $67,407 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches -   -   -   (16)  (5,300)
Merger-related costs 1,886   13,591   1,401   686   233 
Branch right-sizing (net) 909   1,648   (3,041)  39   448 
Tax effect (1) (731)  (3,983)  429   (185)  1,207 
Net non-core items 2,064   11,256   (1,211)  524   (3,412)
Core earnings (non-GAAP)$67,159  $59,486  $79,350  $75,435  $63,995 
      
Diluted earnings per share$0.58  $0.42  $0.74  $0.69  $0.62 
Non-core items     
Gain on sale of branches -   -   -   -   (0.05)
Merger-related costs 0.01   0.12   0.01   0.01   - 
Branch right-sizing (net) 0.01   0.01   (0.03)  -   0.01 
Tax effect (1) (0.01)  (0.03)  0.01   (0.01)  0.01 
Net non-core items 0.01   0.10   (0.01)  -   (0.03)
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.59  $0.52  $0.73  $0.69  $0.59 
      
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.     
      
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) 
      
QUARTER-TO-DATE     
Other income$7,266  $9,965  $6,411  $8,397  $10,500 
Non-core items (1) -   (2)  239   (445)  (5,477)
Core other income (non-GAAP)$7,266  $9,963  $6,650  $7,952  $5,023 
      
Non-interest expense$128,417  $141,597  $114,333  $114,657  $113,002 
Non-core items (1) (2,795)  (15,241)  1,879   (1,154)  (858)
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$125,622  $126,356  $116,212  $113,503  $112,144 
      
Salaries and employee benefits$67,906  $63,832  $61,902  $60,261  $60,340 
Non-core items (1) -   -   (66)  -   - 
Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)$67,906  $63,832  $61,836  $60,261  $60,340 
      
Merger related costs$1,886  $13,591  $1,401  $686  $233 
Non-core items (1) (1,886)  (13,591)  (1,401)  (686)  (233)
Core merger related costs (non-GAAP)$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
      
Other operating expenses$41,646  $45,736  $34,565  $37,198  $36,063 
Non-core items (1) (717)  96   3,759   (89)  (208)
Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP)$40,929  $45,832  $38,324  $37,109  $35,855 
      
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs. 



Simmons First National Corporation   SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date  
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021  
($ in thousands, except per share data)      
YEAR-TO-DATE      
Net Income$65,095  $271,109  $222,879  $142,318  $67,407  
Non-core items      
Gain on sale of branches -   (5,316)  (5,316)  (5,316)  (5,300) 
Merger-related costs 1,886   15,911   2,320   919   233  
Branch right-sizing (net) 909   (906)  (2,554)  487   448  
Tax effect (1) (731)  (2,532)  1,451   1,022   1,207  
Net non-core items 2,064   7,157   (4,099)  (2,888)  (3,412) 
Core earnings (non-GAAP)$67,159  $278,266  $218,780  $139,430  $63,995  
       
Diluted earnings per share$0.58  $2.46  $2.05  $1.31  $0.62  
Non-core items      
Gain on sale of branches -   (0.05)  (0.05)  (0.05)  (0.05) 
Merger-related costs 0.01   0.15   0.02   0.01   -  
Branch right-sizing (net) 0.01   (0.01)  (0.02)  -   0.01  
Tax effect (1) (0.01)  (0.02)  0.01   0.01   0.01  
Net non-core items 0.01   0.07   (0.04)  (0.03)  (0.03) 
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.59  $2.53  $2.01  $1.28  $0.59  
       
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.      
       
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
       
YEAR-TO-DATE      
Other income$7,266  $35,273  $25,308  $18,897  $10,500  
Non-core items (1) -   (5,685)  (5,683)  (5,922)  (5,477) 
Core other income (non-GAAP)$7,266  $29,588  $19,625  $12,975  $5,023  
       
Non-interest expense$128,417  $483,589  $341,992  $227,659  $113,002  
Non-core items (1) (2,795)  (15,374)  (133)  (2,012)  (858) 
Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$125,622  $468,215  $341,859  $225,647  $112,144  
       
Salaries and employee benefits$67,906  $246,335  $182,503  $120,601  $60,340  
Non-core items (1) -   (66)  (66)  -   -  
Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)$67,906  $246,269  $182,437  $120,601  $60,340  
       
Merger related costs$1,886  $15,911  $2,320  $919  $233  
Non-core items (1) (1,886)  (15,911)  (2,320)  (919)  (233) 
Core merger related costs (non-GAAP)$-  $-  $-  $-  $-  
       
Other operating expenses$41,646  $153,562  $107,826  $73,261  $36,063  
Non-core items (1) (717)  3,558   3,462   (297)  (208) 
Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP)$40,929  $157,120  $111,288  $72,964  $35,855  
       
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs.  



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period    
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021  
($ in thousands, except per share data)      
       
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets   
       
Total common stockholders' equity$2,961,607  $3,248,841  $3,029,764  $3,038,599  $2,930,008  
Intangible assets:      
Goodwill (1,147,007)  (1,146,007)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305) 
Other intangible assets (102,748)  (106,235)  (100,428)  (103,759)  (107,091) 
Total intangibles (1,249,755)  (1,252,242)  (1,175,733)  (1,179,064)  (1,182,396) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity$1,711,852  $1,996,599  $1,854,031  $1,859,535  $1,747,612  
       
Total assets$24,482,268  $24,724,759  $23,225,930  $23,423,159  $23,348,117  
Intangible assets:      
Goodwill (1,147,007)  (1,146,007)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305) 
Other intangible assets (102,748)  (106,235)  (100,428)  (103,759)  (107,091) 
Total intangibles (1,249,755)  (1,252,242)  (1,175,733)  (1,179,064)  (1,182,396) 
Tangible assets$23,232,513  $23,472,517  $22,050,197  $22,244,095  $22,165,721  
       
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (61,887)  (116,659)  (212,087)  (441,353)  (797,629) 
Total assets excluding PPP loans$24,420,381  $24,608,100  $23,013,843  $22,981,806  $22,550,488  
Tangible assets excluding PPP loans$23,170,626  $23,355,858  $21,838,110  $21,802,742  $21,368,092  
       
Ratio of common equity to assets 12.10%  13.14%  13.04%  12.97%  12.55% 
Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans 12.13%  13.20%  13.16%  13.22%  12.99% 
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.37%  8.51%  8.41%  8.36%  7.88% 
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans 7.39%  8.55%  8.49%  8.53%  8.18% 
       
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share      
       
Total common stockholders' equity$2,961,607  $3,248,841  $3,029,764  $3,038,599  $2,930,008  
Intangible assets:      
Goodwill (1,147,007)  (1,146,007)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305) 
Other intangible assets (102,748)  (106,235)  (100,428)  (103,759)  (107,091) 
Total intangibles (1,249,755)  (1,252,242)  (1,175,733)  (1,179,064)  (1,182,396) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity$1,711,852  $1,996,599  $1,854,031  $1,859,535  $1,747,612  
Shares of common stock outstanding 112,505,555   112,715,444   106,603,231   108,386,669   108,345,732  
Book value per common share$26.32  $28.82  $28.42  $28.03  $27.04  
Tangible book value per common share$15.22  $17.71  $17.39  $17.16  $16.13  



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date    
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021  
($ in thousands)      
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets      
       
Net income$65,095  $48,230  $80,561  $74,911  $67,407  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 2,064   11,256   (1,211)  524   (3,412) 
Core earnings$67,159  $59,486  $79,350  $75,435  $63,995  
       
Average total assets$24,826,199  $24,698,022  $23,255,541  $23,257,921  $22,738,821  
       
Return on average assets 1.06%  0.77%  1.37%  1.29%  1.20% 
Core return on average assets 1.10%  0.96%  1.35%  1.30%  1.14% 
       
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity      
       
Net income$65,095  $48,230  $80,561  $74,911  $67,407  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575   2,575   2,460   2,462   2,470  
Total income available to common stockholders$67,670  $50,805  $83,021  $77,373  $69,877  
       
Net non-core items, net of taxes 2,064   11,256   (1,211)  524   (3,412) 
Core earnings 67,159   59,486   79,350   75,435   63,995  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575   2,575   2,460   2,462   2,470  
Total core income available to common stockholders$69,734  $62,061  $81,810  $77,897  $66,465  
       
Average common stockholders' equity$3,169,108  $3,261,627  $3,067,205  $2,980,609  $2,972,689  
Average intangible assets:      
Goodwill (1,146,034)  (1,137,441)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305) 
Other intangibles (104,905)  (105,155)  (102,576)  (105,785)  (109,850) 
Total average intangibles (1,250,939)  (1,242,596)  (1,177,881)  (1,181,090)  (1,185,155) 
Average tangible common stockholders' equity$1,918,169  $2,019,031  $1,889,324  $1,799,519  $1,787,534  
       
Return on average common equity 8.33%  5.87%  10.42%  10.08%  9.20% 
Return on tangible common equity 14.31%  9.98%  17.43%  17.25%  15.85% 
Core return on average common equity 8.59%  7.24%  10.26%  10.15%  8.73% 
Core return on tangible common equity 14.74%  12.19%  17.18%  17.36%  15.08% 
       
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)      
       
Non-interest expense$128,417  $141,597  $114,333  $114,657  $113,002  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (2,795)  (15,241)  1,879   (1,154)  (858) 
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (343)  (576)  (339)  (863)  (343) 
Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,486)  (3,486)  (3,331)  (3,333)  (3,344) 
Efficiency ratio numerator$121,793  $122,294  $112,542  $109,307  $108,457  
       
Net-interest income$145,606  $153,081  $145,237  $146,533  $146,681  
Non-interest income 42,218   46,601   48,550   47,115   49,549  
Non-core non-interest income adjustment -   (2)  239   (445)  (5,477) 
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 5,602   5,579   4,941   4,548   4,163  
Loss (gain) on sale of securities 54   348   (5,248)  (5,127)  (5,471) 
Efficiency ratio denominator$193,480  $205,607  $193,719  $192,624  $189,445  
       
Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95%  59.48%  58.10%  56.75%  57.25% 
       
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully axable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items. 



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)   
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021  
($ in thousands)      
Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin      
       
Net interest income$145,606  $153,081  $145,237  $146,533  $146,681  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 5,602   5,579   4,941   4,548   4,163  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 151,208   158,660   150,178   151,081   150,844  
PPP loan interest income (2,113)  (5,107)  (9,614)  (8,958)  (11,652) 
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans$149,095  $153,553  $140,564  $142,123  $139,192  
       
Average earning assets$22,185,215  $22,029,792  $20,901,992  $20,959,642  $20,484,908  
Average PPP loan balance (89,757)  (172,130)  (359,828)  (707,296)  (891,070) 
Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans$22,095,458  $21,857,662  $20,542,164  $20,252,346  $19,593,838  
       
Net interest margin 2.76%  2.86%  2.85%  2.89%  2.99% 
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans 2.74%  2.79%  2.71%  2.81%  2.88% 
       
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings     
       
Net income available to common stockholders$65,095  $48,230  $80,561  $74,911  $67,407  
Provision for income taxes 14,226   11,155   18,770   17,018   14,363  
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) (19,914)  (1,308)  (19,890)  (12,951)  1,445  
Loss (gain) on sale of securities 54   348   (5,248)  (5,127)  (5,471) 
Net pre-tax non-core items 2,795   15,239   (1,640)  709   (4,619) 
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings$62,256  $73,664  $72,553  $74,560  $73,125  


Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date   
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
($ in thousands)     
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets     
      
Net income$65,095  $271,109  $222,879  $142,318  $67,407 
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 2,064   7,157   (4,099)  (2,888)  (3,412)
Core earnings$67,159  $278,266  $218,780  $139,430  $63,995 
      
Average total assets$24,826,199  $23,492,308  $23,085,987  $22,999,805  $22,738,821 
      
Return on average assets 1.06%  1.15%  1.29%  1.25%  1.20%
Core return on average assets 1.10%  1.18%  1.27%  1.22%  1.14%
      
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity     
      
Net income$65,095  $271,109  $222,879  $142,318  $67,407 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575   9,967   7,392   4,932   2,470 
Total income available to common stockholders$67,670  $281,076  $230,271  $147,250  $69,877 
      
Net non-core items, net of taxes 2,064   7,157   (4,099)  (2,888)  (3,412)
Core earnings 67,159   278,266   218,780   139,430   63,995 
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575   9,967   7,392   4,932   2,470 
Total core income available to common stockholders$69,734  $288,233  $226,172  $144,362  $66,465 
      
Average common stockholders' equity$3,169,108  $3,071,313  $3,007,181  $2,976,671  $2,972,689 
Average intangible assets:     
Goodwill (1,146,034)  (1,090,967)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305)  (1,075,305)
Other intangibles (104,905)  (105,820)  (106,043)  (107,806)  (109,850)
Total average intangibles (1,250,939)  (1,196,787)  (1,181,348)  (1,183,111)  (1,185,155)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity$1,918,169  $1,874,526  $1,825,833  $1,793,560  $1,787,534 
      
Return on average common equity 8.33%  8.83%  9.91%  9.64%  9.20%
Return on tangible common equity 14.31%  14.99%  16.86%  16.56%  15.85%
Core return on average common equity 8.59%  9.06%  9.73%  9.45%  8.73%
Core return on tangible common equity 14.74%  15.38%  16.56%  16.23%  15.08%
      
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)     
      
Non-interest expense$128,417  $483,589  $341,992  $227,659  $113,002 
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (2,795)  (15,374)  (133)  (2,012)  (858)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (343)  (2,121)  (1,545)  (1,206)  (343)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,486)  (13,494)  (10,008)  (6,677)  (3,344)
Efficiency ratio numerator$121,793  $452,600  $330,306  $217,764  $108,457 
      
Net-interest income$145,606  $591,532  $438,451  $293,214  $146,681 
Non-interest income 42,218   191,815   145,214   96,664   49,549 
Non-core non-interest income adjustment -   (5,685)  (5,683)  (5,922)  (5,477)
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 5,602   19,231   13,652   8,711   4,163 
Gain on sale of securities 54   (15,498)  (15,846)  (10,598)  (5,471)
Efficiency ratio denominator$193,480  $781,395  $575,788  $382,069  $189,445 
      
Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95%  57.92%  57.37%  57.00%  57.25%
      
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.



Simmons First National Corporation    SFNC 
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date (continued)    
For the Quarters EndedMar 31Dec 31Sep 30Jun 30Mar 31 
(Unaudited) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021  
($ in thousands)      
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings     
       
Net income available to common stockholders$65,095  $271,109  $222,879  $142,318  $67,407  
Provision for income taxes 14,226   61,306   50,151   31,381   14,363  
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) (19,914)  (32,704)  (31,396)  (11,506)  1,445  
Loss (gain) on sale of securities 54   (15,498)  (15,846)  (10,598)  (5,471) 
Adjustments, pre-tax 2,795   9,689   