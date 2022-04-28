Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Diluted EPS of $0.58

Key Highlights in the First Quarter of 2022:



Net income of $65.1 million, or $0.58 on a fully diluted per share basis

Core earnings of $67.2 million, or $0.59 on a fully diluted per share basis



Newly funded loans and advances top $2.5 billion in the quarter, outpacing loan paydowns and payoffs



Commercial loan pipeline reaches $2.4 billion, marks 6th consecutive quarter of increased activity; unfunded commitments record second straight double-digit quarterly increase, rising to $3.4 billion



Total deposits increase to $19.4 billion while reflecting continued success in growth of low-cost deposits and effectively managing rates; cost of deposits drops to 14 bps, down 3 bps on a linked quarter basis



Continued improvement in credit quality metrics and economic scenarios drive provision benefit in the quarter; nonperforming loan ratio drops to 53 bps, NPL coverage ratio remains strong at 278 percent



Regulatory capital ratios remain significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines; CET1 ratio ends the quarter at 13.52 percent, total risked-based capital ratio stands at 16.42 percent



Acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. closed shortly after quarter end, less than five months after announcement; systems conversion completed over two-day weekend, and branches opened on April 11 as Simmons Bank



PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $65.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $67.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.62 for the first quarter of 2021. Included in first quarter 2022 results were $2.1 million in net after-tax merger related and net branch right-sizing costs, while first quarter 2021 results included a $3.4 million net after-tax benefit primarily associated with a gain on sale of branches in Illinois. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $67.2 million, compared to $64.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for both the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2021.

“Simmons posted solid results in the quarter driven by accelerating loan demand across our footprint and continued growth of low-cost deposits,” said George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons’ chairman and CEO. “We also delivered another quarter of exceptional credit performance, with nonperforming assets dropping to historically low levels. Equally important, we were able to achieve these results while simultaneously completing the acquisition and conversion of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. shortly after the end of the quarter. This acquisition more than doubles our size and scale in the Lone Star State, while complementing our existing presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and adding a platform for growth in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and College Station, as well as a number of other attractive community markets.”

“While we are encouraged by our results to start the year, we also recognize the challenges ahead given expectations that interest rates are most likely to increase further during the remainder of 2022, the impact elevated inflation levels have on the cost of everyday goods and services, and the global unrest that adds uncertainty to the financial markets and potentially future economic growth. In times like this, it certainly helps to have strong capital and liquidity positions, a commitment to maintaining strong underwriting standards and a team that is focused on meeting challenges head-on, while working to ensure we provide our customers exceptional service and access to the products and services they need to successfully manage their financial needs.”

Selected Highlights:

$ in millions, except per share data Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Net income $65.1 $48.2 $80.6 $74.9 $67.4 Diluted earnings per share $0.58 $0.42 $0.74 $0.69 $0.62 Cash dividend per share $0.19 $0.18 $0.18 $0.18 $0.18 Return on average assets 1.06% 0.77% 1.37% 1.29% 1.20% Return on average common equity 8.33% 5.87% 10.42% 10.08% 9.20% Return on tangible common equity (1) 14.31% 9.98% 17.43% 17.25% 15.85% Core earnings (2) $67.2 $59.5 $79.4 $75.4 $64.0 Core diluted earnings per share (2) $0.59 $0.52 $0.73 $0.69 $0.59 Core return on average assets (2) 1.10% 0.96% 1.35% 1.30% 1.14% Core return on average common equity (2) 8.59% 7.24% 10.26% 10.15% 8.73% Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 14.74% 12.19% 17.18% 17.36% 15.08% Efficiency ratio (3) 62.95% 59.48% 58.10% 56.75% 57.25% Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2) $62.3 $73.7 $72.6 $74.6 $73.1

(1) Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

(2) Core and adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

(3) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measurement. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.



Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

$ in millions Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Total loans $12,029 $12,013 $10,825 $11,386 $12,196 PPP loans $62 $117 $212 $441 $798 Mortgage warehouse loans $166 $230 $275 $307 $355 Energy loans $48 $105 $128 $174 $247 Total loans, excluding PPP, mortgage warehouse, and energy loans (core loans) $11,753 $11,561 $10,210 $10,464 $10,796 Unfunded loan commitments $3,428 $2,943 $2,254 $2,130 $2,039

Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $12.0 billion, compared to $12.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. While total loans were up slightly on a linked quarter basis, continued forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, an industry-wide decline in mortgage warehouse loans due to changing market conditions and continued planned run-off in the energy portfolio offset overall loan growth. Excluding these items, core loans on a linked quarter annualized basis were up 7 percent. Equally important, newly funded loans and advances during the quarter totaled $2.5 billion, significantly outpacing loan paydowns and payoffs in the quarter.



Further evidence suggesting a return to more normalized levels of loan demand continued to materialize during the quarter. Unfunded commitments – which the Company considers a strong indicator of potential future loan growth – rose for the fourth consecutive quarter to $3.4 billion at quarter end, up 16 percent on a linked quarter basis and following a 31 percent linked quarter increase in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the same time, momentum in our commercial loan pipeline continued to strengthen with all loan opportunities totaling $2.4 billion at the end of the quarter, up from $2.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. This marked the sixth consecutive quarter of increased activity in our commercial loan pipeline. As expected, loan growth was more heavily weighted toward the latter portion of the quarter, with commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the quarter totaling $775.7 million, up 25 percent compared to the balance at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Deposits

$ in billions Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Total deposits $19.4 $19.4 $18.1 $18.3 $18.2 Noninterest bearing deposits $5.2 $5.3 $4.9 $4.9 $4.9 Interest bearing deposits $12.1 $11.6 $10.7 $10.6 $10.3 Time deposits $2.1 $2.5 $2.5 $2.8 $3.0

Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $19.4 billion, unchanged from fourth quarter 2021 levels and up $1.2 billion, or 7 percent, from $18.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The increase in deposits from the year-ago quarter primarily reflects the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc., which were completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total noninterest bearing deposit accounts totaled $5.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $5.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, up $517 million, or 4 percent, compared to $11.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and up $1.8 billion, or 18 percent, compared to $10.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. At the same time, time deposits totaled $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, down $390 million, or 16 percent, compared to $2.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and down $962 million, or 32 percent, from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in time deposits is attributable to maturing time deposits, coupled with a continued effort to improve our mix of deposits into lower cost deposits.







Net Interest Income

Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Loan yield (1) 4.34% 4.58% 4.76% 4.73% 4.75% Security yield (1) 1.86% 1.74% 1.77% 1.97% 2.36% Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.19% 0.23% 0.27% 0.32% 0.41% Cost of deposits (2) 0.14% 0.17% 0.20% 0.24% 0.30% Cost of borrowed funds 1.94% 1.95% 1.96% 1.97% 1.91% Net interest spread (1) 2.66% 2.74% 2.72% 2.74% 2.83% Net interest margin (1) 2.76% 2.86% 2.85% 2.89% 2.99%

(1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.

(2) Includes noninterest bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $145.6 million, compared to $153.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $146.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is interest income from PPP loans totaling $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired, which totaled $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflects the lower contributions from accretion and PPP loans, a decrease in new loan yields compared to maturing or paid off loans and lower average loan balances, offset in part by our ability to continue to successfully reduce deposit costs.

The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.34 percent, compared to 4.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 4.75 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2022 was 14 basis points, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis and down 16 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 2.76 percent, compared to 2.86 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.99 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest income, the net interest margin was 2.74 percent for the first quarter of 2022, 2.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.88 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $42.2 million, compared to $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $49.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income is a settlement award of $1.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022, a settlement award of $3.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $5.3 million gain recorded in the first quarter of 2021 associated with the sale of branches in Illinois. Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities totaled $(54) thousand in the first quarter of 2022, $(348) thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to the aforementioned items, coupled with a decrease in mortgage lending due to market conditions, offset in part by increases in service charges on deposit accounts (+10 percent), wealth management fees (+8 percent) and debit and credit card fees (+13 percent). The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis is partially due to the items noted above along with two fewer business days in the first quarter of 2022.

Select Noninterest Income Items

$ in millions Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Service charges on deposit accounts $10.7 $11.9 $11.6 $10.1 $9.7 Wealth management fees $8.0 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $7.4 Debit and credit card fees (1) $7.4 $7.5 $7.1 $7.1 $6.6 Mortgage lending income $4.6 $5.0 $5.8 $4.5 $6.4 Bank owned life insurance $2.7 $2.8 $2.6 $2.0 $1.5 Gain on sale of securities $(0.1) $(0.4) $5.2 $5.1 $5.5 Other income $7.3 $10.0 $6.4 $8.4 $10.5 Core other income (2) $7.3 $10.0 $6.7 $8.0 $5.0

(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.

(2) Core figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $128.4 million, compared to $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $113.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense are certain items totaling $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily associated with merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these items, core noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $125.6 million, compared to $126.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $112.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense on a year-over-year basis reflects the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc., which were completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis reflects a decline in merger related costs, offset in part by normal seasonality with respect to payroll taxes at the beginning of the year, as well as a profit-sharing contribution associated with the Company’s 401(k) plan and costs associated with equity compensation. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 2.07 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and core noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 2.02 percent for the period.

Select Noninterest Expense Items

$ in millions Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Salaries and employee benefits $67.9 $63.9 $61.9 $60.3 $60.3 Occupancy expense, net $10.0 $11.0 $9.4 $9.1 $9.3 Furniture and equipment $4.8 $4.7 $4.9 $4.9 $5.4 Merger related costs $1.9 $13.6 $1.4 $0.7 $0.2 Other operating expenses (1) $41.6 $45.7 $34.6 $37.2 $36.1 Core salaries and employee benefits (2) $67.9 $63.8 $61.8 $60.3 $60.3 Core other operating expenses (2) $40.9 $45.8 $38.3 $37.1 $35.9

(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.

(2) Core figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Asset Quality

$ in millions Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.49% 1.71% 1.87% 2.00% 1.93% Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 278% 300% 341% 281% 204% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53% 0.57% 0.55% 0.71% 0.95% Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.22% 0.31% 0.17% (0.07%) 0.10% Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.22% 0.13% 0.06% 0.01% 0.10% Total nonperforming loans $64.3 $68.6 $59.4 $80.9 $115.5 Total other nonperforming assets $6.6 $7.7 $13.5 $16.3 $12.4

Continued improvements in the economic outlook and positive credit performance during the quarter resulted in a net $19.9 million benefit from credit losses for the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 dropped to $64.3 million, down $4.2 million compared to $68.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and down $51.2 million compared to $115.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.31 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.55 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021.



Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 22 basis points for the quarter, compared to 31 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs in the quarter included a single, isolated healthcare related credit that had been fully provisioned totaling $6.1 million. The charge-off of this credit accounted for 21 of the 22 basis points to the net charge-off ratio during the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $178.9 million, compared to $205.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $235.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The allowance to loan ratio ended the quarter at 1.49 percent, compared to 1.71 percent at the end of 2021 and 1.93 percent and the end of the first quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 278 percent, compared to 300 percent at the end of 2021 and 204 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Capital

Q1 22 Q4 21 Q3 21 Q2 21 Q1 21 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.1% 13.1% 13.1% 13.0% 12.6% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.4% 8.5% 8.4% 8.4% 7.9% Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 13.5% 13.8% 14.3% 14.2% 14.1% Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0% 9.1% 9.1% 9.0% 9.0% Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.5% 13.8% 14.3% 14.2% 14.1% Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 16.4% 16.8% 17.4% 17.5% 17.5%

(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Total common stockholders’ equity at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $3.0 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in common stockholders’ equity compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale resulting from a significant increase in interest rates during the first quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $26.32, compared to $28.82 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $27.04 and the end of the first quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.71 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $16.13 at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets at March 31, 2022, was 12.1 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.4 percent. All of Simmons’ regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed “well-capitalized” guidelines.

Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

As previously announced, as a result of the Simmons’ strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons’ Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which was paid on April 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. This marked the 113th consecutive year that Simmons has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders.

During the first quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 514,000 shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $31.25 pursuant to Simmons’ stock repurchase program that was originally approved in October 2019 and subsequently amended in March 2020 and July 2021 (2019 Program), substantially exhausting the remaining capacity under the 2019 Program. In January 2022, Simmons announced that its board of directors authorized a new stock repurchase program (2022 Program), which replaced the 2019 Program and authorized Simmons to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its Class A common stock currently issued and outstanding. No shares were repurchased under the 2022 Program during the first quarter of 2022. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

The 2022 Program permits Simmons to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons’ management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the common stock, corporate considerations, Simmons’ working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of “America’s Best Banks” in 2022 and was recently named to Forbes list of “World’s Best Banks” for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and the effects of the PPP. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company’s core businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of the Company’s and its customers’ participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons’ common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effectiveness of “booster” vaccination efforts and developments with respect to COVID-19 variants; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 195,510 $ 209,190 $ 225,500 $ 215,381 $ 227,713 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 1,491,507 1,441,463 1,555,913 2,123,743 3,677,750 Cash and cash equivalents 1,687,017 1,650,653 1,781,413 2,339,124 3,905,463 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 1,857 1,882 1,780 1,335 1,334 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 1,556,825 1,529,221 1,516,797 931,352 609,500 Investment securities - available-for-sale 6,640,069 7,113,545 6,822,203 6,556,581 4,528,348 Mortgage loans held for sale 18,206 36,356 34,628 36,011 63,655 Other assets held for sale - 100 100 100 100 Loans: Loans 12,028,593 12,012,503 10,825,227 11,386,352 12,195,873 Allowance for credit losses on loans (178,924 ) (205,332 ) (202,508 ) (227,239 ) (235,116 ) Net loans 11,849,669 11,807,171 10,622,719 11,159,113 11,960,757 Premises and equipment 486,531 483,469 463,924 429,587 427,540 Premises held for sale - - - 6,090 13,613 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 5,118 6,032 11,759 15,239 11,168 Interest receivable 69,357 72,990 68,405 67,916 71,359 Bank owned life insurance 448,011 445,305 421,762 419,198 257,152 Goodwill 1,147,007 1,146,007 1,075,305 1,075,305 1,075,305 Other intangible assets 102,748 106,235 100,428 103,759 107,091 Other assets 469,853 325,793 304,707 282,449 315,732 Total assets $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759 $ 23,225,930 $ 23,423,159 $ 23,348,117 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 5,223,862 $ 5,325,318 $ 4,918,845 $ 4,893,959 $ 4,884,667 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 12,105,948 11,588,770 10,697,451 10,569,602 10,279,997 Time deposits 2,062,612 2,452,460 2,455,774 2,841,052 3,024,724 Total deposits 19,392,422 19,366,548 18,072,070 18,304,613 18,189,388 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 196,828 185,403 217,276 187,215 323,053 Other borrowings 1,337,243 1,337,973 1,338,585 1,339,193 1,340,467 Subordinated notes and debentures 384,242 384,131 383,278 383,143 383,008 Other liabilities held for sale - - - - - Accrued interest and other liabilities 209,926 201,863 184,190 169,629 181,426 Total liabilities 21,520,661 21,475,918 20,195,399 20,383,793 20,417,342 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - 767 767 767 Common stock 1,125 1,127 1,066 1,084 1,083 Surplus 2,150,453 2,164,989 1,974,561 2,021,128 2,017,188 Undivided profits 1,136,990 1,093,270 1,065,566 1,004,314 948,913 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities (326,961 ) (10,545 ) (11,429 ) 12,073 (37,176 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,961,607 3,248,841 3,030,531 3,039,366 2,930,775 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759 $ 23,225,930 $ 23,423,159 $ 23,348,117









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME Loans (including fees) $ 127,176 $ 137,564 $ 132,216 $ 138,804 $ 146,424 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 649 583 763 651 798 Investment securities 33,712 32,275 30,717 27,128 21,573 Mortgage loans held for sale 190 310 230 386 639 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 161,727 170,732 163,926 166,969 169,434 INTEREST EXPENSE Time deposits 2,503 3,705 4,747 6,061 7,091 Other deposits 4,314 4,390 4,369 4,721 6,088 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 68 72 70 192 245 Other borrowings 4,779 4,903 4,893 4,897 4,802 Subordinated notes and debentures 4,457 4,581 4,610 4,565 4,527 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 16,121 17,651 18,689 20,436 22,753 NET INTEREST INCOME 145,606 153,081 145,237 146,533 146,681 Provision for credit losses (19,914 ) (1,308 ) (19,890 ) (12,951 ) 1,445 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 165,520 154,389 165,127 159,484 145,236 NON-INTEREST INCOME Wealth management fees 7,968 8,042 7,877 7,892 7,361 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,696 11,909 11,557 10,050 9,715 Other service charges and fees 1,637 1,762 1,964 2,048 1,922 Mortgage lending income 4,550 5,043 5,818 4,490 6,447 Debit and credit card fees 7,449 7,460 7,102 7,073 6,610 Bank owned life insurance income 2,706 2,768 2,573 2,038 1,523 (Loss) gain on sale of securities, net (54 ) (348 ) 5,248 5,127 5,471 Other income 7,266 9,965 6,411 8,397 10,500 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 42,218 46,601 48,550 47,115 49,549 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 67,906 63,832 61,902 60,261 60,340 Occupancy expense, net 10,023 11,033 9,361 9,103 9,300 Furniture and equipment expense 4,775 4,721 4,895 4,859 5,415 Other real estate and foreclosure expense 343 576 339 863 343 Deposit insurance 1,838 2,108 1,870 1,687 1,308 Merger-related costs 1,886 13,591 1,401 686 233 Other operating expenses 41,646 45,736 34,565 37,198 36,063 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 128,417 141,597 114,333 114,657 113,002 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 79,321 59,393 99,344 91,942 81,783 Provision for income taxes 14,226 11,155 18,770 17,018 14,363 NET INCOME 65,095 48,238 80,574 74,924 67,420 Preferred stock dividends - 8 13 13 13 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 $ 67,407 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.75 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 0.62









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Risk-Based Capital For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Tier 1 capital Stockholders' equity $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 $ 3,030,531 $ 3,039,366 $ 2,930,775 CECL transition provision (1) 92,619 114,458 122,787 128,933 131,637 Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax (1,224,691 ) (1,226,686 ) (1,152,688 ) (1,156,203 ) (1,159,720 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities 326,961 10,545 11,429 (12,073 ) 37,176 Total Tier 1 capital 2,156,496 2,147,158 2,012,059 2,000,023 1,939,868 Tier 2 capital Subordinated notes and debentures 384,242 384,131 383,278 383,143 383,008 Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments 78,057 71,853 60,700 79,138 87,251 Total Tier 2 capital 462,299 455,984 443,978 462,281 470,259 Total risk-based capital $ 2,618,795 $ 2,603,142 $ 2,456,037 $ 2,462,304 $ 2,410,127 Risk weighted assets $ 15,953,622 $ 15,538,967 $ 14,098,320 $ 14,076,975 $ 13,771,244 Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 23,966,206 $ 23,647,901 $ 22,189,921 $ 22,244,118 $ 21,668,406 Ratios at end of quarter Equity to assets 12.10 % 13.14 % 13.05 % 12.98 % 12.55 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 7.37 % 8.51 % 8.41 % 8.36 % 7.88 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1) 13.52 % 13.82 % 14.27 % 14.20 % 14.08 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.00 % 9.08 % 9.07 % 8.99 % 8.95 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.52 % 13.82 % 14.27 % 14.21 % 14.09 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.42 % 16.75 % 17.42 % 17.49 % 17.50 % (1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326. (2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Investment Securities For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ 232,670 $ 232,609 $ 232,549 $ 77,396 $ 77,396 Mortgage-backed securities 112,496 70,342 57,930 60,649 47,988 State and political subdivisions 1,194,459 1,209,051 1,209,091 793,307 484,116 Other securities 17,200 17,219 17,227 - - Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses) 1,556,825 1,529,221 1,516,797 931,352 609,500 Available-for-Sale U.S. Treasury $ - $ 300 $ 300 $ 600 $ 600 U.S. Government agencies 333,231 364,641 354,382 554,937 487,679 Mortgage-backed securities 4,166,108 4,448,616 4,421,620 3,987,209 2,133,086 State and political subdivisions 1,653,694 1,819,658 1,575,208 1,557,497 1,571,910 Other securities 487,036 480,330 470,693 456,338 335,073 Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses) 6,640,069 7,113,545 6,822,203 6,556,581 4,528,348 Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 8,196,894 $ 8,642,766 $ 8,339,000 $ 7,487,933 $ 5,137,848 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 1,307,058 $ 1,517,378 $ 1,487,916 $ 935,596 $ 597,694 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 5,688,306 $ 5,790,429 $ 5,475,932 $ 4,265,545 $ 2,471,291 Tax exempt securities 2,844,777 2,787,301 2,496,958 2,157,076 1,919,919 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 8,533,083 $ 8,577,730 $ 7,972,890 $ 6,422,621 $ 4,391,210









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Loan Portfolio - End of Period Consumer Credit cards $ 184,372 $ 187,052 $ 175,884 $ 177,634 $ 175,458 Other consumer 180,602 168,318 182,492 181,712 172,965 Total consumer 364,974 355,370 358,376 359,346 348,423 Real Estate Construction 1,423,445 1,326,371 1,229,740 1,428,165 1,451,841 Single-family residential 2,042,978 2,101,975 1,540,701 1,608,028 1,730,056 Other commercial real estate 5,762,567 5,738,904 5,308,902 5,332,655 5,638,010 Total real estate 9,228,990 9,167,250 8,079,343 8,368,848 8,819,907 Commercial Commercial 2,016,405 1,992,043 1,821,905 2,074,729 2,444,700 Agricultural 150,465 168,717 216,735 193,462 155,921 Total commercial 2,166,870 2,160,760 2,038,640 2,268,191 2,600,621 Other 267,759 329,123 348,868 389,967 426,922 Total loans $ 12,028,593 $ 12,012,503 $ 10,825,227 $ 11,386,352 $ 12,195,873





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Beginning balance $ 205,332 $ 202,508 $ 227,239 $ 235,116 $ 238,050 Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions Landmark (10/08/2021) 2,359 Triumph (10/08/2021) 11,092 Total Day 1 PCD allowance 13,451 Loans charged off Credit cards 920 865 711 1,046 1,003 Other consumer 414 477 463 411 702 Real estate 485 2,624 5,941 439 1,687 Commercial 6,319 8,513 932 309 859 Total loans charged off 8,138 12,479 8,047 2,205 4,251 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 274 247 267 244 290 Other consumer 387 267 408 425 304 Real estate 426 916 2,068 1,523 403 Commercial 557 1,730 463 2,147 320 Total recoveries 1,644 3,160 3,206 4,339 1,317 Net loans charged off 6,494 9,319 4,841 (2,134 ) 2,934 Provision for credit losses on loans (19,914 ) (1,308 ) (19,890 ) (10,011 ) - Balance, end of quarter $ 178,924 $ 205,332 $ 202,508 $ 227,239 $ 235,116 Non-performing assets Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 64,096 $ 68,204 $ 59,054 $ 80,282 $ 114,856 Loans past due 90 days or more 240 349 334 653 635 Total non-performing loans 64,336 68,553 59,388 80,935 115,491 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 5,118 6,032 11,759 15,239 11,168 Other non-performing assets 1,479 1,667 1,724 1,062 1,229 Total other non-performing assets 6,597 7,699 13,483 16,301 12,397 Total non-performing assets $ 70,933 $ 76,252 $ 72,871 $ 97,236 $ 127,888 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 3,424 $ 4,289 $ 4,251 $ 4,436 $ 3,805 Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.87 % 2.00 % 1.93 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 278 % 300 % 341 % 281 % 204 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.71 % 0.95 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.56 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.42 % 0.55 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.22 % 0.31 % 0.17 % -0.07 % 0.10 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.39 % 1.29 % 0.96 % 1.78 % 1.58 %









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

Mar 2022 Three Months Ended

Dec 2021 Three Months Ended

Mar 2021 ($ in thousands) Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Earning assets: Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold $ 1,728,694 $ 649 0.15 % $ 1,484,752 $ 583 0.16 % $ 3,477,989 $ 798 0.09 % Investment securities - taxable 5,688,306 18,148 1.29 % 5,790,429 17,186 1.18 % 2,334,078 10,120 1.76 % Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE) 2,844,777 20,937 2.98 % 2,787,301 20,470 2.91 % 2,057,132 15,439 3.04 % Mortgage loans held for sale 27,633 190 2.79 % 42,866 310 2.87 % 97,409 639 2.66 % Loans - including fees (FTE) 11,895,805 127,405 4.34 % 11,924,444 137,762 4.58 % 12,518,300 146,601 4.75 % Total interest earning assets (FTE) 22,185,215 167,329 3.06 % 22,029,792 176,311 3.18 % 20,484,908 173,597 3.44 % Non-earning assets 2,640,984 2,668,230 2,253,913 Total assets $ 24,826,199 $ 24,698,022 $ 22,738,821 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts $ 12,083,516 $ 4,314 0.14 % $ 11,413,325 $ 4,390 0.15 % $ 10,093,868 $ 6,088 0.24 % Time deposits 2,241,123 2,503 0.45 % 2,607,011 3,705 0.56 % 3,043,000 7,091 0.95 % Total interest bearing deposits 14,324,639 6,817 0.19 % 14,020,336 8,095 0.23 % 13,136,868 13,179 0.41 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 218,186 68 0.13 % 223,008 72 0.13 % 307,540 245 0.32 % Other borrowings 1,337,654 4,779 1.45 % 1,340,825 4,903 1.45 % 1,341,059 4,802 1.45 % Subordinated notes and debentures 384,187 4,457 4.70 % 383,489 4,581 4.74 % 382,943 4,527 4.79 % Total interest bearing liabilities 16,264,666 16,121 0.40 % 15,967,658 17,651 0.44 % 15,168,410 22,753 0.61 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 5,184,828 5,288,933 4,419,136 Other liabilities 207,597 179,362 177,819 Total liabilities 21,657,091 21,435,953 19,765,365 Stockholders' equity 3,169,108 3,262,069 2,973,456 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,826,199 $ 24,698,022 $ 22,738,821 Net interest income (FTE) $ 151,208 $ 158,660 $ 150,844 Net interest spread (FTE) 2.66 % 2.74 % 2.83 % Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date 2.76 % 2.86 % 2.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date 2.76 % 2.89 % 2.99 %









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 $ 67,407 Diluted earnings per share 0.58 0.42 0.74 0.69 0.62 Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.77 % 1.37 % 1.29 % 1.20 % Return on average common equity 8.33 % 5.87 % 10.42 % 10.08 % 9.20 % Return on tangible common equity 14.31 % 9.98 % 17.43 % 17.25 % 15.85 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.76 % 2.86 % 2.85 % 2.89 % 2.99 % FTE adjustment 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 4,163 Average diluted shares outstanding 113,026,911 114,491,119 108,359,890 108,822,175 108,655,293 Shares repurchased under plan 513,725 2,625,348 1,806,205 - 130,916 Average price of shares repurchased 31.25 29.69 28.48 - 23.53 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 67,159 $ 59,486 $ 79,350 $ 75,435 $ 63,995 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.59 0.52 0.73 0.69 0.59 Accretable yield on acquired loans 3,703 5,758 4,122 5,619 6,630 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95 % 59.48 % 58.10 % 56.75 % 57.25 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.10 % 0.96 % 1.35 % 1.30 % 1.14 % Core return on average common equity (1) 8.59 % 7.24 % 10.26 % 10.15 % 8.73 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 14.74 % 12.19 % 17.18 % 17.36 % 15.08 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 65,095 $ 271,109 $ 222,879 $ 142,318 $ 67,407 Diluted earnings per share 0.58 2.46 2.05 1.31 0.62 Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.15 % 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.20 % Return on average common equity 8.33 % 8.83 % 9.91 % 9.64 % 9.20 % Return on tangible common equity 14.31 % 14.99 % 16.86 % 16.56 % 15.85 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.76 % 2.89 % 2.91 % 2.94 % 2.99 % FTE adjustment 5,602 19,231 13,652 8,711 4,163 Average diluted shares outstanding 113,026,911 110,198,094 108,667,928 108,746,439 108,655,293 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.19 0.72 0.54 0.36 0.18 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 67,159 $ 278,266 $ 218,780 $ 139,430 $ 63,995 Core diluted earnings per share (1) 0.59 2.53 2.01 1.28 0.59 Accretable yield on acquired loans 3,703 22,129 16,371 12,249 6,630 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95 % 57.92 % 57.37 % 57.00 % 57.25 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.14 % Core return on average common equity (1) 8.59 % 9.06 % 9.73 % 9.45 % 8.73 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 14.74 % 15.38 % 16.56 % 16.23 % 15.08 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 26.32 $ 28.82 $ 28.42 $ 28.03 $ 27.04 Tangible book value per share 15.22 17.71 17.39 17.16 16.13 Shares outstanding 112,505,555 112,715,444 106,603,231 108,386,669 108,345,732 Full-time equivalent employees 2,893 2,877 2,740 2,783 2,817 Total number of financial centers 197 199 185 198 198 (1) Core earnings excludes non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 $ 67,407 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches - - - (16 ) (5,300 ) Merger-related costs 1,886 13,591 1,401 686 233 Branch right-sizing (net) 909 1,648 (3,041 ) 39 448 Tax effect (1) (731 ) (3,983 ) 429 (185 ) 1,207 Net non-core items 2,064 11,256 (1,211 ) 524 (3,412 ) Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 67,159 $ 59,486 $ 79,350 $ 75,435 $ 63,995 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.74 $ 0.69 $ 0.62 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches - - - - (0.05 ) Merger-related costs 0.01 0.12 0.01 0.01 - Branch right-sizing (net) 0.01 0.01 (0.03 ) - 0.01 Tax effect (1) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Net non-core items 0.01 0.10 (0.01 ) - (0.03 ) Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 0.59 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) QUARTER-TO-DATE Other income $ 7,266 $ 9,965 $ 6,411 $ 8,397 $ 10,500 Non-core items (1) - (2 ) 239 (445 ) (5,477 ) Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 7,266 $ 9,963 $ 6,650 $ 7,952 $ 5,023 Non-interest expense $ 128,417 $ 141,597 $ 114,333 $ 114,657 $ 113,002 Non-core items (1) (2,795 ) (15,241 ) 1,879 (1,154 ) (858 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 125,622 $ 126,356 $ 116,212 $ 113,503 $ 112,144 Salaries and employee benefits $ 67,906 $ 63,832 $ 61,902 $ 60,261 $ 60,340 Non-core items (1) - - (66 ) - - Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 67,906 $ 63,832 $ 61,836 $ 60,261 $ 60,340 Merger related costs $ 1,886 $ 13,591 $ 1,401 $ 686 $ 233 Non-core items (1) (1,886 ) (13,591 ) (1,401 ) (686 ) (233 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 41,646 $ 45,736 $ 34,565 $ 37,198 $ 36,063 Non-core items (1) (717 ) 96 3,759 (89 ) (208 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 40,929 $ 45,832 $ 38,324 $ 37,109 $ 35,855 (1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs.









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 65,095 $ 271,109 $ 222,879 $ 142,318 $ 67,407 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches - (5,316 ) (5,316 ) (5,316 ) (5,300 ) Merger-related costs 1,886 15,911 2,320 919 233 Branch right-sizing (net) 909 (906 ) (2,554 ) 487 448 Tax effect (1) (731 ) (2,532 ) 1,451 1,022 1,207 Net non-core items 2,064 7,157 (4,099 ) (2,888 ) (3,412 ) Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 67,159 $ 278,266 $ 218,780 $ 139,430 $ 63,995 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 2.46 $ 2.05 $ 1.31 $ 0.62 Non-core items Gain on sale of branches - (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Merger-related costs 0.01 0.15 0.02 0.01 - Branch right-sizing (net) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) - 0.01 Tax effect (1) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net non-core items 0.01 0.07 (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 2.53 $ 2.01 $ 1.28 $ 0.59 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%. Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP) YEAR-TO-DATE Other income $ 7,266 $ 35,273 $ 25,308 $ 18,897 $ 10,500 Non-core items (1) - (5,685 ) (5,683 ) (5,922 ) (5,477 ) Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 7,266 $ 29,588 $ 19,625 $ 12,975 $ 5,023 Non-interest expense $ 128,417 $ 483,589 $ 341,992 $ 227,659 $ 113,002 Non-core items (1) (2,795 ) (15,374 ) (133 ) (2,012 ) (858 ) Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 125,622 $ 468,215 $ 341,859 $ 225,647 $ 112,144 Salaries and employee benefits $ 67,906 $ 246,335 $ 182,503 $ 120,601 $ 60,340 Non-core items (1) - (66 ) (66 ) - - Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 67,906 $ 246,269 $ 182,437 $ 120,601 $ 60,340 Merger related costs $ 1,886 $ 15,911 $ 2,320 $ 919 $ 233 Non-core items (1) (1,886 ) (15,911 ) (2,320 ) (919 ) (233 ) Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other operating expenses $ 41,646 $ 153,562 $ 107,826 $ 73,261 $ 36,063 Non-core items (1) (717 ) 3,558 3,462 (297 ) (208 ) Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 40,929 $ 157,120 $ 111,288 $ 72,964 $ 35,855 (1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs.









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 $ 3,029,764 $ 3,038,599 $ 2,930,008 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,147,007 ) (1,146,007 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangible assets (102,748 ) (106,235 ) (100,428 ) (103,759 ) (107,091 ) Total intangibles (1,249,755 ) (1,252,242 ) (1,175,733 ) (1,179,064 ) (1,182,396 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,711,852 $ 1,996,599 $ 1,854,031 $ 1,859,535 $ 1,747,612 Total assets $ 24,482,268 $ 24,724,759 $ 23,225,930 $ 23,423,159 $ 23,348,117 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,147,007 ) (1,146,007 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangible assets (102,748 ) (106,235 ) (100,428 ) (103,759 ) (107,091 ) Total intangibles (1,249,755 ) (1,252,242 ) (1,175,733 ) (1,179,064 ) (1,182,396 ) Tangible assets $ 23,232,513 $ 23,472,517 $ 22,050,197 $ 22,244,095 $ 22,165,721 Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans (61,887 ) (116,659 ) (212,087 ) (441,353 ) (797,629 ) Total assets excluding PPP loans $ 24,420,381 $ 24,608,100 $ 23,013,843 $ 22,981,806 $ 22,550,488 Tangible assets excluding PPP loans $ 23,170,626 $ 23,355,858 $ 21,838,110 $ 21,802,742 $ 21,368,092 Ratio of common equity to assets 12.10 % 13.14 % 13.04 % 12.97 % 12.55 % Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans 12.13 % 13.20 % 13.16 % 13.22 % 12.99 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.37 % 8.51 % 8.41 % 8.36 % 7.88 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans 7.39 % 8.55 % 8.49 % 8.53 % 8.18 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,961,607 $ 3,248,841 $ 3,029,764 $ 3,038,599 $ 2,930,008 Intangible assets: Goodwill (1,147,007 ) (1,146,007 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangible assets (102,748 ) (106,235 ) (100,428 ) (103,759 ) (107,091 ) Total intangibles (1,249,755 ) (1,252,242 ) (1,175,733 ) (1,179,064 ) (1,182,396 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,711,852 $ 1,996,599 $ 1,854,031 $ 1,859,535 $ 1,747,612 Shares of common stock outstanding 112,505,555 112,715,444 106,603,231 108,386,669 108,345,732 Book value per common share $ 26.32 $ 28.82 $ 28.42 $ 28.03 $ 27.04 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.22 $ 17.71 $ 17.39 $ 17.16 $ 16.13









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 $ 67,407 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 2,064 11,256 (1,211 ) 524 (3,412 ) Core earnings $ 67,159 $ 59,486 $ 79,350 $ 75,435 $ 63,995 Average total assets $ 24,826,199 $ 24,698,022 $ 23,255,541 $ 23,257,921 $ 22,738,821 Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.77 % 1.37 % 1.29 % 1.20 % Core return on average assets 1.10 % 0.96 % 1.35 % 1.30 % 1.14 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 $ 67,407 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575 2,575 2,460 2,462 2,470 Total income available to common stockholders $ 67,670 $ 50,805 $ 83,021 $ 77,373 $ 69,877 Net non-core items, net of taxes 2,064 11,256 (1,211 ) 524 (3,412 ) Core earnings 67,159 59,486 79,350 75,435 63,995 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575 2,575 2,460 2,462 2,470 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 69,734 $ 62,061 $ 81,810 $ 77,897 $ 66,465 Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,169,108 $ 3,261,627 $ 3,067,205 $ 2,980,609 $ 2,972,689 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,146,034 ) (1,137,441 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangibles (104,905 ) (105,155 ) (102,576 ) (105,785 ) (109,850 ) Total average intangibles (1,250,939 ) (1,242,596 ) (1,177,881 ) (1,181,090 ) (1,185,155 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,918,169 $ 2,019,031 $ 1,889,324 $ 1,799,519 $ 1,787,534 Return on average common equity 8.33 % 5.87 % 10.42 % 10.08 % 9.20 % Return on tangible common equity 14.31 % 9.98 % 17.43 % 17.25 % 15.85 % Core return on average common equity 8.59 % 7.24 % 10.26 % 10.15 % 8.73 % Core return on tangible common equity 14.74 % 12.19 % 17.18 % 17.36 % 15.08 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 128,417 $ 141,597 $ 114,333 $ 114,657 $ 113,002 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (2,795 ) (15,241 ) 1,879 (1,154 ) (858 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (343 ) (576 ) (339 ) (863 ) (343 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,486 ) (3,486 ) (3,331 ) (3,333 ) (3,344 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 121,793 $ 122,294 $ 112,542 $ 109,307 $ 108,457 Net-interest income $ 145,606 $ 153,081 $ 145,237 $ 146,533 $ 146,681 Non-interest income 42,218 46,601 48,550 47,115 49,549 Non-core non-interest income adjustment - (2 ) 239 (445 ) (5,477 ) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 4,163 Loss (gain) on sale of securities 54 348 (5,248 ) (5,127 ) (5,471 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 193,480 $ 205,607 $ 193,719 $ 192,624 $ 189,445 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95 % 59.48 % 58.10 % 56.75 % 57.25 % (1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully axable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.









Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued) For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 145,606 $ 153,081 $ 145,237 $ 146,533 $ 146,681 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 5,602 5,579 4,941 4,548 4,163 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 151,208 158,660 150,178 151,081 150,844 PPP loan interest income (2,113 ) (5,107 ) (9,614 ) (8,958 ) (11,652 ) Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans $ 149,095 $ 153,553 $ 140,564 $ 142,123 $ 139,192 Average earning assets $ 22,185,215 $ 22,029,792 $ 20,901,992 $ 20,959,642 $ 20,484,908 Average PPP loan balance (89,757 ) (172,130 ) (359,828 ) (707,296 ) (891,070 ) Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 22,095,458 $ 21,857,662 $ 20,542,164 $ 20,252,346 $ 19,593,838 Net interest margin 2.76 % 2.86 % 2.85 % 2.89 % 2.99 % Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans 2.74 % 2.79 % 2.71 % 2.81 % 2.88 % Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings Net income available to common stockholders $ 65,095 $ 48,230 $ 80,561 $ 74,911 $ 67,407 Provision for income taxes 14,226 11,155 18,770 17,018 14,363 Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) (19,914 ) (1,308 ) (19,890 ) (12,951 ) 1,445 Loss (gain) on sale of securities 54 348 (5,248 ) (5,127 ) (5,471 ) Net pre-tax non-core items 2,795 15,239 (1,640 ) 709 (4,619 ) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings $ 62,256 $ 73,664 $ 72,553 $ 74,560 $ 73,125





Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 65,095 $ 271,109 $ 222,879 $ 142,318 $ 67,407 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 2,064 7,157 (4,099 ) (2,888 ) (3,412 ) Core earnings $ 67,159 $ 278,266 $ 218,780 $ 139,430 $ 63,995 Average total assets $ 24,826,199 $ 23,492,308 $ 23,085,987 $ 22,999,805 $ 22,738,821 Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.15 % 1.29 % 1.25 % 1.20 % Core return on average assets 1.10 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.14 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 65,095 $ 271,109 $ 222,879 $ 142,318 $ 67,407 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575 9,967 7,392 4,932 2,470 Total income available to common stockholders $ 67,670 $ 281,076 $ 230,271 $ 147,250 $ 69,877 Net non-core items, net of taxes 2,064 7,157 (4,099 ) (2,888 ) (3,412 ) Core earnings 67,159 278,266 218,780 139,430 63,995 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 2,575 9,967 7,392 4,932 2,470 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 69,734 $ 288,233 $ 226,172 $ 144,362 $ 66,465 Average common stockholders' equity $ 3,169,108 $ 3,071,313 $ 3,007,181 $ 2,976,671 $ 2,972,689 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (1,146,034 ) (1,090,967 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) (1,075,305 ) Other intangibles (104,905 ) (105,820 ) (106,043 ) (107,806 ) (109,850 ) Total average intangibles (1,250,939 ) (1,196,787 ) (1,181,348 ) (1,183,111 ) (1,185,155 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,918,169 $ 1,874,526 $ 1,825,833 $ 1,793,560 $ 1,787,534 Return on average common equity 8.33 % 8.83 % 9.91 % 9.64 % 9.20 % Return on tangible common equity 14.31 % 14.99 % 16.86 % 16.56 % 15.85 % Core return on average common equity 8.59 % 9.06 % 9.73 % 9.45 % 8.73 % Core return on tangible common equity 14.74 % 15.38 % 16.56 % 16.23 % 15.08 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 128,417 $ 483,589 $ 341,992 $ 227,659 $ 113,002 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (2,795 ) (15,374 ) (133 ) (2,012 ) (858 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (343 ) (2,121 ) (1,545 ) (1,206 ) (343 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (3,486 ) (13,494 ) (10,008 ) (6,677 ) (3,344 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 121,793 $ 452,600 $ 330,306 $ 217,764 $ 108,457 Net-interest income $ 145,606 $ 591,532 $ 438,451 $ 293,214 $ 146,681 Non-interest income 42,218 191,815 145,214 96,664 49,549 Non-core non-interest income adjustment - (5,685 ) (5,683 ) (5,922 ) (5,477 ) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%) 5,602 19,231 13,652 8,711 4,163 Gain on sale of securities 54 (15,498 ) (15,846 ) (10,598 ) (5,471 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 193,480 $ 781,395 $ 575,788 $ 382,069 $ 189,445 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.95 % 57.92 % 57.37 % 57.00 % 57.25 % (1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.







