Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Diluted EPS of $0.58

Key Highlights in the First Quarter of 2022:
- Net income of $65.1 million, or $0.58 on a fully diluted per share basis
- Core earnings of $67.2 million, or $0.59 on a fully diluted per share basis
- Newly funded loans and advances top $2.5 billion in the quarter, outpacing loan paydowns and payoffs
- Commercial loan pipeline reaches $2.4 billion, marks 6th consecutive quarter of increased activity; unfunded commitments record second straight double-digit quarterly increase, rising to $3.4 billion
- Total deposits increase to $19.4 billion while reflecting continued success in growth of low-cost deposits and effectively managing rates; cost of deposits drops to 14 bps, down 3 bps on a linked quarter basis
- Continued improvement in credit quality metrics and economic scenarios drive provision benefit in the quarter; nonperforming loan ratio drops to 53 bps, NPL coverage ratio remains strong at 278 percent
- Regulatory capital ratios remain significantly above “well-capitalized” guidelines; CET1 ratio ends the quarter at 13.52 percent, total risked-based capital ratio stands at 16.42 percent
- Acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. closed shortly after quarter end, less than five months after announcement; systems conversion completed over two-day weekend, and branches opened on April 11 as Simmons Bank
PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $65.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $67.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.58 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.62 for the first quarter of 2021. Included in first quarter 2022 results were $2.1 million in net after-tax merger related and net branch right-sizing costs, while first quarter 2021 results included a $3.4 million net after-tax benefit primarily associated with a gain on sale of branches in Illinois. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $67.2 million, compared to $64.0 million for the first quarter of 2021. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for both the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2021.
“Simmons posted solid results in the quarter driven by accelerating loan demand across our footprint and continued growth of low-cost deposits,” said George A. Makris, Jr., Simmons’ chairman and CEO. “We also delivered another quarter of exceptional credit performance, with nonperforming assets dropping to historically low levels. Equally important, we were able to achieve these results while simultaneously completing the acquisition and conversion of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. shortly after the end of the quarter. This acquisition more than doubles our size and scale in the Lone Star State, while complementing our existing presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and adding a platform for growth in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and College Station, as well as a number of other attractive community markets.”
“While we are encouraged by our results to start the year, we also recognize the challenges ahead given expectations that interest rates are most likely to increase further during the remainder of 2022, the impact elevated inflation levels have on the cost of everyday goods and services, and the global unrest that adds uncertainty to the financial markets and potentially future economic growth. In times like this, it certainly helps to have strong capital and liquidity positions, a commitment to maintaining strong underwriting standards and a team that is focused on meeting challenges head-on, while working to ensure we provide our customers exceptional service and access to the products and services they need to successfully manage their financial needs.”
|Selected Highlights:
$ in millions, except per share data
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Net income
|$65.1
|$48.2
|$80.6
|$74.9
|$67.4
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.58
|$0.42
|$0.74
|$0.69
|$0.62
|Cash dividend per share
|$0.19
|$0.18
|$0.18
|$0.18
|$0.18
|Return on average assets
|1.06%
|0.77%
|1.37%
|1.29%
|1.20%
|Return on average common equity
|8.33%
|5.87%
|10.42%
|10.08%
|9.20%
|Return on tangible common equity (1)
|14.31%
|9.98%
|17.43%
|17.25%
|15.85%
|Core earnings (2)
|$67.2
|$59.5
|$79.4
|$75.4
|$64.0
|Core diluted earnings per share (2)
|$0.59
|$0.52
|$0.73
|$0.69
|$0.59
|Core return on average assets (2)
|1.10%
|0.96%
|1.35%
|1.30%
|1.14%
|Core return on average common equity (2)
|8.59%
|7.24%
|10.26%
|10.15%
|8.73%
|Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2)
|14.74%
|12.19%
|17.18%
|17.36%
|15.08%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|62.95%
|59.48%
|58.10%
|56.75%
|57.25%
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (2)
|$62.3
|$73.7
|$72.6
|$74.6
|$73.1
(1) Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2) Core and adjusted figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measurement. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
|Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
|$ in millions
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Total loans
|$12,029
|$12,013
|$10,825
|$11,386
|$12,196
|PPP loans
|$62
|$117
|$212
|$441
|$798
|Mortgage warehouse loans
|$166
|$230
|$275
|$307
|$355
|Energy loans
|$48
|$105
|$128
|$174
|$247
|Total loans, excluding PPP, mortgage warehouse, and energy loans (core loans)
|$11,753
|$11,561
|$10,210
|$10,464
|$10,796
|Unfunded loan commitments
|$3,428
|$2,943
|$2,254
|$2,130
|$2,039
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $12.0 billion, compared to $12.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. While total loans were up slightly on a linked quarter basis, continued forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, an industry-wide decline in mortgage warehouse loans due to changing market conditions and continued planned run-off in the energy portfolio offset overall loan growth. Excluding these items, core loans on a linked quarter annualized basis were up 7 percent. Equally important, newly funded loans and advances during the quarter totaled $2.5 billion, significantly outpacing loan paydowns and payoffs in the quarter.
Further evidence suggesting a return to more normalized levels of loan demand continued to materialize during the quarter. Unfunded commitments – which the Company considers a strong indicator of potential future loan growth – rose for the fourth consecutive quarter to $3.4 billion at quarter end, up 16 percent on a linked quarter basis and following a 31 percent linked quarter increase in the fourth quarter of 2021. At the same time, momentum in our commercial loan pipeline continued to strengthen with all loan opportunities totaling $2.4 billion at the end of the quarter, up from $2.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. This marked the sixth consecutive quarter of increased activity in our commercial loan pipeline. As expected, loan growth was more heavily weighted toward the latter portion of the quarter, with commercial loans approved and ready to close at the end of the quarter totaling $775.7 million, up 25 percent compared to the balance at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.
|Deposits
|$ in billions
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Total deposits
|$19.4
|$19.4
|$18.1
|$18.3
|$18.2
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$5.2
|$5.3
|$4.9
|$4.9
|$4.9
|Interest bearing deposits
|$12.1
|$11.6
|$10.7
|$10.6
|$10.3
|Time deposits
|$2.1
|$2.5
|$2.5
|$2.8
|$3.0
Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2022 were $19.4 billion, unchanged from fourth quarter 2021 levels and up $1.2 billion, or 7 percent, from $18.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The increase in deposits from the year-ago quarter primarily reflects the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc., which were completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total noninterest bearing deposit accounts totaled $5.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $5.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Interest bearing deposits (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $12.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, up $517 million, or 4 percent, compared to $11.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and up $1.8 billion, or 18 percent, compared to $10.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. At the same time, time deposits totaled $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, down $390 million, or 16 percent, compared to $2.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, and down $962 million, or 32 percent, from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in time deposits is attributable to maturing time deposits, coupled with a continued effort to improve our mix of deposits into lower cost deposits.
|Net Interest Income
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Loan yield (1)
|4.34%
|4.58%
|4.76%
|4.73%
|4.75%
|Security yield (1)
|1.86%
|1.74%
|1.77%
|1.97%
|2.36%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.19%
|0.23%
|0.27%
|0.32%
|0.41%
|Cost of deposits (2)
|0.14%
|0.17%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.30%
|Cost of borrowed funds
|1.94%
|1.95%
|1.96%
|1.97%
|1.91%
|Net interest spread (1)
|2.66%
|2.74%
|2.72%
|2.74%
|2.83%
|Net interest margin (1)
|2.76%
|2.86%
|2.85%
|2.89%
|2.99%
(1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2) Includes noninterest bearing deposits.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $145.6 million, compared to $153.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $146.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Included in net interest income is interest income from PPP loans totaling $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $11.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. Also included in net interest income is accretion recognized on loans acquired, which totaled $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflects the lower contributions from accretion and PPP loans, a decrease in new loan yields compared to maturing or paid off loans and lower average loan balances, offset in part by our ability to continue to successfully reduce deposit costs.
The yield on loans for the first quarter of 2022 was 4.34 percent, compared to 4.58 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 4.75 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2022 was 14 basis points, down 3 basis points on a linked quarter basis and down 16 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 2.76 percent, compared to 2.86 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.99 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of PPP loan interest income, the net interest margin was 2.74 percent for the first quarter of 2022, 2.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2.88 percent for the first quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $42.2 million, compared to $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $49.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest income is a settlement award of $1.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022, a settlement award of $3.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $5.3 million gain recorded in the first quarter of 2021 associated with the sale of branches in Illinois. Gains (losses) on sales of investment securities totaled $(54) thousand in the first quarter of 2022, $(348) thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the year ago quarter was primarily attributable to the aforementioned items, coupled with a decrease in mortgage lending due to market conditions, offset in part by increases in service charges on deposit accounts (+10 percent), wealth management fees (+8 percent) and debit and credit card fees (+13 percent). The decrease in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis is partially due to the items noted above along with two fewer business days in the first quarter of 2022.
|Select Noninterest Income Items
$ in millions
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$10.7
|$11.9
|$11.6
|$10.1
|$9.7
|Wealth management fees
|$8.0
|$8.0
|$7.9
|$7.9
|$7.4
|Debit and credit card fees (1)
|$7.4
|$7.5
|$7.1
|$7.1
|$6.6
|Mortgage lending income
|$4.6
|$5.0
|$5.8
|$4.5
|$6.4
|Bank owned life insurance
|$2.7
|$2.8
|$2.6
|$2.0
|$1.5
|Gain on sale of securities
|$(0.1)
|$(0.4)
|$5.2
|$5.1
|$5.5
|Other income
|$7.3
|$10.0
|$6.4
|$8.4
|$10.5
|Core other income (2)
|$7.3
|$10.0
|$6.7
|$8.0
|$5.0
(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2) Core figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $128.4 million, compared to $141.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $113.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Included in noninterest expense are certain items totaling $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily associated with merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these items, core noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $125.6 million, compared to $126.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $112.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense on a year-over-year basis reflects the acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc., which were completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis reflects a decline in merger related costs, offset in part by normal seasonality with respect to payroll taxes at the beginning of the year, as well as a profit-sharing contribution associated with the Company’s 401(k) plan and costs associated with equity compensation. Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 2.07 percent for the first quarter of 2022 and core noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 2.02 percent for the period.
|Select Noninterest Expense Items
$ in millions
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$67.9
|$63.9
|$61.9
|$60.3
|$60.3
|Occupancy expense, net
|$10.0
|$11.0
|$9.4
|$9.1
|$9.3
|Furniture and equipment
|$4.8
|$4.7
|$4.9
|$4.9
|$5.4
|Merger related costs
|$1.9
|$13.6
|$1.4
|$0.7
|$0.2
|Other operating expenses (1)
|$41.6
|$45.7
|$34.6
|$37.2
|$36.1
|Core salaries and employee benefits (2)
|$67.9
|$63.8
|$61.8
|$60.3
|$60.3
|Core other operating expenses (2)
|$40.9
|$45.8
|$38.3
|$37.1
|$35.9
(1) During the second quarter of 2021, certain debit and credit card transaction fees were reclassified from noninterest expense to noninterest income. Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect this reclassification.
(2) Core figures exclude certain items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
|Asset Quality
|$ in millions
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.49%
|1.71%
|1.87%
|2.00%
|1.93%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
|278%
|300%
|341%
|281%
|204%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.53%
|0.57%
|0.55%
|0.71%
|0.95%
|Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
|0.22%
|0.31%
|0.17%
|(0.07%)
|0.10%
|Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
|0.22%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.10%
|Total nonperforming loans
|$64.3
|$68.6
|$59.4
|$80.9
|$115.5
|Total other nonperforming assets
|$6.6
|$7.7
|$13.5
|$16.3
|$12.4
Continued improvements in the economic outlook and positive credit performance during the quarter resulted in a net $19.9 million benefit from credit losses for the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 dropped to $64.3 million, down $4.2 million compared to $68.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and down $51.2 million compared to $115.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.29 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.31 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and 0.55 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 22 basis points for the quarter, compared to 31 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 10 basis points for the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs in the quarter included a single, isolated healthcare related credit that had been fully provisioned totaling $6.1 million. The charge-off of this credit accounted for 21 of the 22 basis points to the net charge-off ratio during the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $178.9 million, compared to $205.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $235.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The allowance to loan ratio ended the quarter at 1.49 percent, compared to 1.71 percent at the end of 2021 and 1.93 percent and the end of the first quarter of 2021. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 278 percent, compared to 300 percent at the end of 2021 and 204 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
|Capital
|Q1 22
|Q4 21
|Q3 21
|Q2 21
|Q1 21
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|12.1%
|13.1%
|13.1%
|13.0%
|12.6%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|7.4%
|8.5%
|8.4%
|8.4%
|7.9%
|Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio
|13.5%
|13.8%
|14.3%
|14.2%
|14.1%
|Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.0%
|9.1%
|9.1%
|9.0%
|9.0%
|Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.5%
|13.8%
|14.3%
|14.2%
|14.1%
|Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio
|16.4%
|16.8%
|17.4%
|17.5%
|17.5%
(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Total common stockholders’ equity at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $3.0 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in common stockholders’ equity compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in unrealized losses associated with investment securities classified as available-for-sale resulting from a significant increase in interest rates during the first quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $26.32, compared to $28.82 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $27.04 and the end of the first quarter of 2021. Tangible book value per share was $15.22 at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.71 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and $16.13 at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets at March 31, 2022, was 12.1 percent and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.4 percent. All of Simmons’ regulatory capital ratios continue to significantly exceed “well-capitalized” guidelines.
Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
As previously announced, as a result of the Simmons’ strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons’ Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which was paid on April 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year. This marked the 113th consecutive year that Simmons has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders.
During the first quarter of 2022, Simmons repurchased approximately 514,000 shares of its Class A common stock at an average price of $31.25 pursuant to Simmons’ stock repurchase program that was originally approved in October 2019 and subsequently amended in March 2020 and July 2021 (2019 Program), substantially exhausting the remaining capacity under the 2019 Program. In January 2022, Simmons announced that its board of directors authorized a new stock repurchase program (2022 Program), which replaced the 2019 Program and authorized Simmons to repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its Class A common stock currently issued and outstanding. No shares were repurchased under the 2022 Program during the first quarter of 2022. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.
The 2022 Program permits Simmons to repurchase shares of its Class A common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the 2022 Program will be determined by Simmons’ management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the common stock, corporate considerations, Simmons’ working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2022 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 113 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of “America’s Best Banks” in 2022 and was recently named to Forbes list of “World’s Best Banks” for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 3439828. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of PPP loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and the effects of the PPP. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company’s core businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the ability of the Company to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of the Company’s and its customers’ participation in the PPP. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons’ common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes and has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effectiveness of “booster” vaccination efforts and developments with respect to COVID-19 variants; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with those transactions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Ed Bilek
EVP, Director of Investor and Media Relations
Simmons First National Corporation
ed.bilek@simmonsbank.com
205.612.3378 (cell)
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks
|$
|195,510
|$
|209,190
|$
|225,500
|$
|215,381
|$
|227,713
|Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|1,491,507
|1,441,463
|1,555,913
|2,123,743
|3,677,750
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,687,017
|1,650,653
|1,781,413
|2,339,124
|3,905,463
|Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
|1,857
|1,882
|1,780
|1,335
|1,334
|Investment securities - held-to-maturity
|1,556,825
|1,529,221
|1,516,797
|931,352
|609,500
|Investment securities - available-for-sale
|6,640,069
|7,113,545
|6,822,203
|6,556,581
|4,528,348
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|18,206
|36,356
|34,628
|36,011
|63,655
|Other assets held for sale
|-
|100
|100
|100
|100
|Loans:
|Loans
|12,028,593
|12,012,503
|10,825,227
|11,386,352
|12,195,873
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(178,924
|)
|(205,332
|)
|(202,508
|)
|(227,239
|)
|(235,116
|)
|Net loans
|11,849,669
|11,807,171
|10,622,719
|11,159,113
|11,960,757
|Premises and equipment
|486,531
|483,469
|463,924
|429,587
|427,540
|Premises held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|6,090
|13,613
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|5,118
|6,032
|11,759
|15,239
|11,168
|Interest receivable
|69,357
|72,990
|68,405
|67,916
|71,359
|Bank owned life insurance
|448,011
|445,305
|421,762
|419,198
|257,152
|Goodwill
|1,147,007
|1,146,007
|1,075,305
|1,075,305
|1,075,305
|Other intangible assets
|102,748
|106,235
|100,428
|103,759
|107,091
|Other assets
|469,853
|325,793
|304,707
|282,449
|315,732
|Total assets
|$
|24,482,268
|$
|24,724,759
|$
|23,225,930
|$
|23,423,159
|$
|23,348,117
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing transaction accounts
|$
|5,223,862
|$
|5,325,318
|$
|4,918,845
|$
|4,893,959
|$
|4,884,667
|Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
|12,105,948
|11,588,770
|10,697,451
|10,569,602
|10,279,997
|Time deposits
|2,062,612
|2,452,460
|2,455,774
|2,841,052
|3,024,724
|Total deposits
|19,392,422
|19,366,548
|18,072,070
|18,304,613
|18,189,388
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|196,828
|185,403
|217,276
|187,215
|323,053
|Other borrowings
|1,337,243
|1,337,973
|1,338,585
|1,339,193
|1,340,467
|Subordinated notes and debentures
|384,242
|384,131
|383,278
|383,143
|383,008
|Other liabilities held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|209,926
|201,863
|184,190
|169,629
|181,426
|Total liabilities
|21,520,661
|21,475,918
|20,195,399
|20,383,793
|20,417,342
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|767
|767
|767
|Common stock
|1,125
|1,127
|1,066
|1,084
|1,083
|Surplus
|2,150,453
|2,164,989
|1,974,561
|2,021,128
|2,017,188
|Undivided profits
|1,136,990
|1,093,270
|1,065,566
|1,004,314
|948,913
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income:
|Unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on AFS securities
|(326,961
|)
|(10,545
|)
|(11,429
|)
|12,073
|(37,176
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,961,607
|3,248,841
|3,030,531
|3,039,366
|2,930,775
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,482,268
|$
|24,724,759
|$
|23,225,930
|$
|23,423,159
|$
|23,348,117
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans (including fees)
|$
|127,176
|$
|137,564
|$
|132,216
|$
|138,804
|$
|146,424
|Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|649
|583
|763
|651
|798
|Investment securities
|33,712
|32,275
|30,717
|27,128
|21,573
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|190
|310
|230
|386
|639
|TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|161,727
|170,732
|163,926
|166,969
|169,434
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Time deposits
|2,503
|3,705
|4,747
|6,061
|7,091
|Other deposits
|4,314
|4,390
|4,369
|4,721
|6,088
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|68
|72
|70
|192
|245
|Other borrowings
|4,779
|4,903
|4,893
|4,897
|4,802
|Subordinated notes and debentures
|4,457
|4,581
|4,610
|4,565
|4,527
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|16,121
|17,651
|18,689
|20,436
|22,753
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|145,606
|153,081
|145,237
|146,533
|146,681
|Provision for credit losses
|(19,914
|)
|(1,308
|)
|(19,890
|)
|(12,951
|)
|1,445
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|165,520
|154,389
|165,127
|159,484
|145,236
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Wealth management fees
|7,968
|8,042
|7,877
|7,892
|7,361
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|10,696
|11,909
|11,557
|10,050
|9,715
|Other service charges and fees
|1,637
|1,762
|1,964
|2,048
|1,922
|Mortgage lending income
|4,550
|5,043
|5,818
|4,490
|6,447
|Debit and credit card fees
|7,449
|7,460
|7,102
|7,073
|6,610
|Bank owned life insurance income
|2,706
|2,768
|2,573
|2,038
|1,523
|(Loss) gain on sale of securities, net
|(54
|)
|(348
|)
|5,248
|5,127
|5,471
|Other income
|7,266
|9,965
|6,411
|8,397
|10,500
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|42,218
|46,601
|48,550
|47,115
|49,549
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|67,906
|63,832
|61,902
|60,261
|60,340
|Occupancy expense, net
|10,023
|11,033
|9,361
|9,103
|9,300
|Furniture and equipment expense
|4,775
|4,721
|4,895
|4,859
|5,415
|Other real estate and foreclosure expense
|343
|576
|339
|863
|343
|Deposit insurance
|1,838
|2,108
|1,870
|1,687
|1,308
|Merger-related costs
|1,886
|13,591
|1,401
|686
|233
|Other operating expenses
|41,646
|45,736
|34,565
|37,198
|36,063
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|128,417
|141,597
|114,333
|114,657
|113,002
|NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|79,321
|59,393
|99,344
|91,942
|81,783
|Provision for income taxes
|14,226
|11,155
|18,770
|17,018
|14,363
|NET INCOME
|65,095
|48,238
|80,574
|74,924
|67,420
|Preferred stock dividends
|-
|8
|13
|13
|13
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|65,095
|$
|48,230
|$
|80,561
|$
|74,911
|$
|67,407
|BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.62
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.62
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Tier 1 capital
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|2,961,607
|$
|3,248,841
|$
|3,030,531
|$
|3,039,366
|$
|2,930,775
|CECL transition provision (1)
|92,619
|114,458
|122,787
|128,933
|131,637
|Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
|(1,224,691
|)
|(1,226,686
|)
|(1,152,688
|)
|(1,156,203
|)
|(1,159,720
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
|326,961
|10,545
|11,429
|(12,073
|)
|37,176
|Total Tier 1 capital
|2,156,496
|2,147,158
|2,012,059
|2,000,023
|1,939,868
|Tier 2 capital
|Subordinated notes and debentures
|384,242
|384,131
|383,278
|383,143
|383,008
|Qualifying allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded commitments
|78,057
|71,853
|60,700
|79,138
|87,251
|Total Tier 2 capital
|462,299
|455,984
|443,978
|462,281
|470,259
|Total risk-based capital
|$
|2,618,795
|$
|2,603,142
|$
|2,456,037
|$
|2,462,304
|$
|2,410,127
|Risk weighted assets
|$
|15,953,622
|$
|15,538,967
|$
|14,098,320
|$
|14,076,975
|$
|13,771,244
|Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
|$
|23,966,206
|$
|23,647,901
|$
|22,189,921
|$
|22,244,118
|$
|21,668,406
|Ratios at end of quarter
|Equity to assets
|12.10
|%
|13.14
|%
|13.05
|%
|12.98
|%
|12.55
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
|7.37
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.41
|%
|8.36
|%
|7.88
|%
|Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
|13.52
|%
|13.82
|%
|14.27
|%
|14.20
|%
|14.08
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.00
|%
|9.08
|%
|9.07
|%
|8.99
|%
|8.95
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.52
|%
|13.82
|%
|14.27
|%
|14.21
|%
|14.09
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.42
|%
|16.75
|%
|17.42
|%
|17.49
|%
|17.50
|%
|(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
|(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated Investment Securities
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Investment Securities - End of Period
|Held-to-Maturity
|U.S. Government agencies
|$
|232,670
|$
|232,609
|$
|232,549
|$
|77,396
|$
|77,396
|Mortgage-backed securities
|112,496
|70,342
|57,930
|60,649
|47,988
|State and political subdivisions
|1,194,459
|1,209,051
|1,209,091
|793,307
|484,116
|Other securities
|17,200
|17,219
|17,227
|-
|-
|Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
|1,556,825
|1,529,221
|1,516,797
|931,352
|609,500
|Available-for-Sale
|U.S. Treasury
|$
|-
|$
|300
|$
|300
|$
|600
|$
|600
|U.S. Government agencies
|333,231
|364,641
|354,382
|554,937
|487,679
|Mortgage-backed securities
|4,166,108
|4,448,616
|4,421,620
|3,987,209
|2,133,086
|State and political subdivisions
|1,653,694
|1,819,658
|1,575,208
|1,557,497
|1,571,910
|Other securities
|487,036
|480,330
|470,693
|456,338
|335,073
|Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
|6,640,069
|7,113,545
|6,822,203
|6,556,581
|4,528,348
|Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
|$
|8,196,894
|$
|8,642,766
|$
|8,339,000
|$
|7,487,933
|$
|5,137,848
|Fair value - HTM investment securities
|$
|1,307,058
|$
|1,517,378
|$
|1,487,916
|$
|935,596
|$
|597,694
|Investment Securities - QTD Average
|Taxable securities
|$
|5,688,306
|$
|5,790,429
|$
|5,475,932
|$
|4,265,545
|$
|2,471,291
|Tax exempt securities
|2,844,777
|2,787,301
|2,496,958
|2,157,076
|1,919,919
|Total investment securities - QTD average
|$
|8,533,083
|$
|8,577,730
|$
|7,972,890
|$
|6,422,621
|$
|4,391,210
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated Loans
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Loan Portfolio - End of Period
|Consumer
|Credit cards
|$
|184,372
|$
|187,052
|$
|175,884
|$
|177,634
|$
|175,458
|Other consumer
|180,602
|168,318
|182,492
|181,712
|172,965
|Total consumer
|364,974
|355,370
|358,376
|359,346
|348,423
|Real Estate
|Construction
|1,423,445
|1,326,371
|1,229,740
|1,428,165
|1,451,841
|Single-family residential
|2,042,978
|2,101,975
|1,540,701
|1,608,028
|1,730,056
|Other commercial real estate
|5,762,567
|5,738,904
|5,308,902
|5,332,655
|5,638,010
|Total real estate
|9,228,990
|9,167,250
|8,079,343
|8,368,848
|8,819,907
|Commercial
|Commercial
|2,016,405
|1,992,043
|1,821,905
|2,074,729
|2,444,700
|Agricultural
|150,465
|168,717
|216,735
|193,462
|155,921
|Total commercial
|2,166,870
|2,160,760
|2,038,640
|2,268,191
|2,600,621
|Other
|267,759
|329,123
|348,868
|389,967
|426,922
|Total loans
|$
|12,028,593
|$
|12,012,503
|$
|10,825,227
|$
|11,386,352
|$
|12,195,873
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
|Beginning balance
|$
|205,332
|$
|202,508
|$
|227,239
|$
|235,116
|$
|238,050
|Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions
|Landmark (10/08/2021)
|2,359
|Triumph (10/08/2021)
|11,092
|Total Day 1 PCD allowance
|13,451
|Loans charged off
|Credit cards
|920
|865
|711
|1,046
|1,003
|Other consumer
|414
|477
|463
|411
|702
|Real estate
|485
|2,624
|5,941
|439
|1,687
|Commercial
|6,319
|8,513
|932
|309
|859
|Total loans charged off
|8,138
|12,479
|8,047
|2,205
|4,251
|Recoveries of loans previously charged off
|Credit cards
|274
|247
|267
|244
|290
|Other consumer
|387
|267
|408
|425
|304
|Real estate
|426
|916
|2,068
|1,523
|403
|Commercial
|557
|1,730
|463
|2,147
|320
|Total recoveries
|1,644
|3,160
|3,206
|4,339
|1,317
|Net loans charged off
|6,494
|9,319
|4,841
|(2,134
|)
|2,934
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|(19,914
|)
|(1,308
|)
|(19,890
|)
|(10,011
|)
|-
|Balance, end of quarter
|$
|178,924
|$
|205,332
|$
|202,508
|$
|227,239
|$
|235,116
|Non-performing assets
|Non-performing loans
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|64,096
|$
|68,204
|$
|59,054
|$
|80,282
|$
|114,856
|Loans past due 90 days or more
|240
|349
|334
|653
|635
|Total non-performing loans
|64,336
|68,553
|59,388
|80,935
|115,491
|Other non-performing assets
|Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
|5,118
|6,032
|11,759
|15,239
|11,168
|Other non-performing assets
|1,479
|1,667
|1,724
|1,062
|1,229
|Total other non-performing assets
|6,597
|7,699
|13,483
|16,301
|12,397
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|70,933
|$
|76,252
|$
|72,871
|$
|97,236
|$
|127,888
|Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings)
|$
|3,424
|$
|4,289
|$
|4,251
|$
|4,436
|$
|3,805
|Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.49
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.87
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.93
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|278
|%
|300
|%
|341
|%
|281
|%
|204
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.53
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.95
|%
|Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets
|0.30
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.56
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.29
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.55
|%
|Annualized net charge offs to total loans
|0.22
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.17
|%
|-0.07
|%
|0.10
|%
|Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans
|1.39
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.58
|%
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
|For the Quarters Ended
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
Mar 2022
|Three Months Ended
Dec 2021
|Three Months Ended
Mar 2021
|($ in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/ Rate
|ASSETS
|Earning assets:
|Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
|$
|1,728,694
|$
|649
|0.15
|%
|$
|1,484,752
|$
|583
|0.16
|%
|$
|3,477,989
|$
|798
|0.09
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|5,688,306
|18,148
|1.29
|%
|5,790,429
|17,186
|1.18
|%
|2,334,078
|10,120
|1.76
|%
|Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
|2,844,777
|20,937
|2.98
|%
|2,787,301
|20,470
|2.91
|%
|2,057,132
|15,439
|3.04
|%
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|27,633
|190
|2.79
|%
|42,866
|310
|2.87
|%
|97,409
|639
|2.66
|%
|Loans - including fees (FTE)
|11,895,805
|127,405
|4.34
|%
|11,924,444
|137,762
|4.58
|%
|12,518,300
|146,601
|4.75
|%
|Total interest earning assets (FTE)
|22,185,215
|167,329
|3.06
|%
|22,029,792
|176,311
|3.18
|%
|20,484,908
|173,597
|3.44
|%
|Non-earning assets
|2,640,984
|2,668,230
|2,253,913
|Total assets
|$
|24,826,199
|$
|24,698,022
|$
|22,738,821
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing transaction and savings accounts
|$
|12,083,516
|$
|4,314
|0.14
|%
|$
|11,413,325
|$
|4,390
|0.15
|%
|$
|10,093,868
|$
|6,088
|0.24
|%
|Time deposits
|2,241,123
|2,503
|0.45
|%
|2,607,011
|3,705
|0.56
|%
|3,043,000
|7,091
|0.95
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|14,324,639
|6,817
|0.19
|%
|14,020,336
|8,095
|0.23
|%
|13,136,868
|13,179
|0.41
|%
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|218,186
|68
|0.13
|%
|223,008
|72
|0.13
|%
|307,540
|245
|0.32
|%
|Other borrowings
|1,337,654
|4,779
|1.45
|%
|1,340,825
|4,903
|1.45
|%
|1,341,059
|4,802
|1.45
|%
|Subordinated notes and debentures
|384,187
|4,457
|4.70
|%
|383,489
|4,581
|4.74
|%
|382,943
|4,527
|4.79
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|16,264,666
|16,121
|0.40
|%
|15,967,658
|17,651
|0.44
|%
|15,168,410
|22,753
|0.61
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|5,184,828
|5,288,933
|4,419,136
|Other liabilities
|207,597
|179,362
|177,819
|Total liabilities
|21,657,091
|21,435,953
|19,765,365
|Stockholders' equity
|3,169,108
|3,262,069
|2,973,456
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,826,199
|$
|24,698,022
|$
|22,738,821
|Net interest income (FTE)
|$
|151,208
|$
|158,660
|$
|150,844
|Net interest spread (FTE)
|2.66
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.83
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date
|2.76
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.99
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date
|2.76
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.99
|%
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands, except share data)
|QUARTER-TO-DATE
|Financial Highlights - GAAP
|Net Income
|$
|65,095
|$
|48,230
|$
|80,561
|$
|74,911
|$
|67,407
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.58
|0.42
|0.74
|0.69
|0.62
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.20
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.33
|%
|5.87
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.08
|%
|9.20
|%
|Return on tangible common equity
|14.31
|%
|9.98
|%
|17.43
|%
|17.25
|%
|15.85
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|2.76
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.99
|%
|FTE adjustment
|5,602
|5,579
|4,941
|4,548
|4,163
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|113,026,911
|114,491,119
|108,359,890
|108,822,175
|108,655,293
|Shares repurchased under plan
|513,725
|2,625,348
|1,806,205
|-
|130,916
|Average price of shares repurchased
|31.25
|29.69
|28.48
|-
|23.53
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)
|Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)
|$
|67,159
|$
|59,486
|$
|79,350
|$
|75,435
|$
|63,995
|Core diluted earnings per share (1)
|0.59
|0.52
|0.73
|0.69
|0.59
|Accretable yield on acquired loans
|3,703
|5,758
|4,122
|5,619
|6,630
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|62.95
|%
|59.48
|%
|58.10
|%
|56.75
|%
|57.25
|%
|Core return on average assets (1)
|1.10
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.14
|%
|Core return on average common equity (1)
|8.59
|%
|7.24
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.15
|%
|8.73
|%
|Core return on tangible common equity (1)
|14.74
|%
|12.19
|%
|17.18
|%
|17.36
|%
|15.08
|%
|YEAR-TO-DATE
|Financial Highlights - GAAP
|Net Income
|$
|65,095
|$
|271,109
|$
|222,879
|$
|142,318
|$
|67,407
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.58
|2.46
|2.05
|1.31
|0.62
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.20
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.33
|%
|8.83
|%
|9.91
|%
|9.64
|%
|9.20
|%
|Return on tangible common equity
|14.31
|%
|14.99
|%
|16.86
|%
|16.56
|%
|15.85
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|2.76
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.94
|%
|2.99
|%
|FTE adjustment
|5,602
|19,231
|13,652
|8,711
|4,163
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|113,026,911
|110,198,094
|108,667,928
|108,746,439
|108,655,293
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.19
|0.72
|0.54
|0.36
|0.18
|Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)
|Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)
|$
|67,159
|$
|278,266
|$
|218,780
|$
|139,430
|$
|63,995
|Core diluted earnings per share (1)
|0.59
|2.53
|2.01
|1.28
|0.59
|Accretable yield on acquired loans
|3,703
|22,129
|16,371
|12,249
|6,630
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|62.95
|%
|57.92
|%
|57.37
|%
|57.00
|%
|57.25
|%
|Core return on average assets (1)
|1.10
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.14
|%
|Core return on average common equity (1)
|8.59
|%
|9.06
|%
|9.73
|%
|9.45
|%
|8.73
|%
|Core return on tangible common equity (1)
|14.74
|%
|15.38
|%
|16.56
|%
|16.23
|%
|15.08
|%
|END OF PERIOD
|Book value per share
|$
|26.32
|$
|28.82
|$
|28.42
|$
|28.03
|$
|27.04
|Tangible book value per share
|15.22
|17.71
|17.39
|17.16
|16.13
|Shares outstanding
|112,505,555
|112,715,444
|106,603,231
|108,386,669
|108,345,732
|Full-time equivalent employees
|2,893
|2,877
|2,740
|2,783
|2,817
|Total number of financial centers
|197
|199
|185
|198
|198
|(1) Core earnings excludes non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|QUARTER-TO-DATE
|Net Income
|$
|65,095
|$
|48,230
|$
|80,561
|$
|74,911
|$
|67,407
|Non-core items
|Gain on sale of branches
|-
|-
|-
|(16
|)
|(5,300
|)
|Merger-related costs
|1,886
|13,591
|1,401
|686
|233
|Branch right-sizing (net)
|909
|1,648
|(3,041
|)
|39
|448
|Tax effect (1)
|(731
|)
|(3,983
|)
|429
|(185
|)
|1,207
|Net non-core items
|2,064
|11,256
|(1,211
|)
|524
|(3,412
|)
|Core earnings (non-GAAP)
|$
|67,159
|$
|59,486
|$
|79,350
|$
|75,435
|$
|63,995
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.62
|Non-core items
|Gain on sale of branches
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0.05
|)
|Merger-related costs
|0.01
|0.12
|0.01
|0.01
|-
|Branch right-sizing (net)
|0.01
|0.01
|(0.03
|)
|-
|0.01
|Tax effect (1)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|Net non-core items
|0.01
|0.10
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.03
|)
|Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.59
|(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
|Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|QUARTER-TO-DATE
|Other income
|$
|7,266
|$
|9,965
|$
|6,411
|$
|8,397
|$
|10,500
|Non-core items (1)
|-
|(2
|)
|239
|(445
|)
|(5,477
|)
|Core other income (non-GAAP)
|$
|7,266
|$
|9,963
|$
|6,650
|$
|7,952
|$
|5,023
|Non-interest expense
|$
|128,417
|$
|141,597
|$
|114,333
|$
|114,657
|$
|113,002
|Non-core items (1)
|(2,795
|)
|(15,241
|)
|1,879
|(1,154
|)
|(858
|)
|Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|125,622
|$
|126,356
|$
|116,212
|$
|113,503
|$
|112,144
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|67,906
|$
|63,832
|$
|61,902
|$
|60,261
|$
|60,340
|Non-core items (1)
|-
|-
|(66
|)
|-
|-
|Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
|$
|67,906
|$
|63,832
|$
|61,836
|$
|60,261
|$
|60,340
|Merger related costs
|$
|1,886
|$
|13,591
|$
|1,401
|$
|686
|$
|233
|Non-core items (1)
|(1,886
|)
|(13,591
|)
|(1,401
|)
|(686
|)
|(233
|)
|Core merger related costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Other operating expenses
|$
|41,646
|$
|45,736
|$
|34,565
|$
|37,198
|$
|36,063
|Non-core items (1)
|(717
|)
|96
|3,759
|(89
|)
|(208
|)
|Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,929
|$
|45,832
|$
|38,324
|$
|37,109
|$
|35,855
|(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs.
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Core Earnings - Year-to-Date
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|YEAR-TO-DATE
|Net Income
|$
|65,095
|$
|271,109
|$
|222,879
|$
|142,318
|$
|67,407
|Non-core items
|Gain on sale of branches
|-
|(5,316
|)
|(5,316
|)
|(5,316
|)
|(5,300
|)
|Merger-related costs
|1,886
|15,911
|2,320
|919
|233
|Branch right-sizing (net)
|909
|(906
|)
|(2,554
|)
|487
|448
|Tax effect (1)
|(731
|)
|(2,532
|)
|1,451
|1,022
|1,207
|Net non-core items
|2,064
|7,157
|(4,099
|)
|(2,888
|)
|(3,412
|)
|Core earnings (non-GAAP)
|$
|67,159
|$
|278,266
|$
|218,780
|$
|139,430
|$
|63,995
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.58
|$
|2.46
|$
|2.05
|$
|1.31
|$
|0.62
|Non-core items
|Gain on sale of branches
|-
|(0.05
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Merger-related costs
|0.01
|0.15
|0.02
|0.01
|-
|Branch right-sizing (net)
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|-
|0.01
|Tax effect (1)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net non-core items
|0.01
|0.07
|(0.04
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.59
|$
|2.53
|$
|2.01
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.59
|(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
|Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
|YEAR-TO-DATE
|Other income
|$
|7,266
|$
|35,273
|$
|25,308
|$
|18,897
|$
|10,500
|Non-core items (1)
|-
|(5,685
|)
|(5,683
|)
|(5,922
|)
|(5,477
|)
|Core other income (non-GAAP)
|$
|7,266
|$
|29,588
|$
|19,625
|$
|12,975
|$
|5,023
|Non-interest expense
|$
|128,417
|$
|483,589
|$
|341,992
|$
|227,659
|$
|113,002
|Non-core items (1)
|(2,795
|)
|(15,374
|)
|(133
|)
|(2,012
|)
|(858
|)
|Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|125,622
|$
|468,215
|$
|341,859
|$
|225,647
|$
|112,144
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|67,906
|$
|246,335
|$
|182,503
|$
|120,601
|$
|60,340
|Non-core items (1)
|-
|(66
|)
|(66
|)
|-
|-
|Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
|$
|67,906
|$
|246,269
|$
|182,437
|$
|120,601
|$
|60,340
|Merger related costs
|$
|1,886
|$
|15,911
|$
|2,320
|$
|919
|$
|233
|Non-core items (1)
|(1,886
|)
|(15,911
|)
|(2,320
|)
|(919
|)
|(233
|)
|Core merger related costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Other operating expenses
|$
|41,646
|$
|153,562
|$
|107,826
|$
|73,261
|$
|36,063
|Non-core items (1)
|(717
|)
|3,558
|3,462
|(297
|)
|(208
|)
|Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
|$
|40,929
|$
|157,120
|$
|111,288
|$
|72,964
|$
|35,855
|(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs and branch right-sizing costs.
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|2,961,607
|$
|3,248,841
|$
|3,029,764
|$
|3,038,599
|$
|2,930,008
|Intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(1,147,007
|)
|(1,146,007
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(102,748
|)
|(106,235
|)
|(100,428
|)
|(103,759
|)
|(107,091
|)
|Total intangibles
|(1,249,755
|)
|(1,252,242
|)
|(1,175,733
|)
|(1,179,064
|)
|(1,182,396
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|1,711,852
|$
|1,996,599
|$
|1,854,031
|$
|1,859,535
|$
|1,747,612
|Total assets
|$
|24,482,268
|$
|24,724,759
|$
|23,225,930
|$
|23,423,159
|$
|23,348,117
|Intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(1,147,007
|)
|(1,146,007
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(102,748
|)
|(106,235
|)
|(100,428
|)
|(103,759
|)
|(107,091
|)
|Total intangibles
|(1,249,755
|)
|(1,252,242
|)
|(1,175,733
|)
|(1,179,064
|)
|(1,182,396
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|23,232,513
|$
|23,472,517
|$
|22,050,197
|$
|22,244,095
|$
|22,165,721
|Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans
|(61,887
|)
|(116,659
|)
|(212,087
|)
|(441,353
|)
|(797,629
|)
|Total assets excluding PPP loans
|$
|24,420,381
|$
|24,608,100
|$
|23,013,843
|$
|22,981,806
|$
|22,550,488
|Tangible assets excluding PPP loans
|$
|23,170,626
|$
|23,355,858
|$
|21,838,110
|$
|21,802,742
|$
|21,368,092
|Ratio of common equity to assets
|12.10
|%
|13.14
|%
|13.04
|%
|12.97
|%
|12.55
|%
|Ratio of common equity to assets excluding PPP loans
|12.13
|%
|13.20
|%
|13.16
|%
|13.22
|%
|12.99
|%
|Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.37
|%
|8.51
|%
|8.41
|%
|8.36
|%
|7.88
|%
|Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets excluding PPP loans
|7.39
|%
|8.55
|%
|8.49
|%
|8.53
|%
|8.18
|%
|Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
|Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|2,961,607
|$
|3,248,841
|$
|3,029,764
|$
|3,038,599
|$
|2,930,008
|Intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(1,147,007
|)
|(1,146,007
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|Other intangible assets
|(102,748
|)
|(106,235
|)
|(100,428
|)
|(103,759
|)
|(107,091
|)
|Total intangibles
|(1,249,755
|)
|(1,252,242
|)
|(1,175,733
|)
|(1,179,064
|)
|(1,182,396
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|1,711,852
|$
|1,996,599
|$
|1,854,031
|$
|1,859,535
|$
|1,747,612
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|112,505,555
|112,715,444
|106,603,231
|108,386,669
|108,345,732
|Book value per common share
|$
|26.32
|$
|28.82
|$
|28.42
|$
|28.03
|$
|27.04
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|15.22
|$
|17.71
|$
|17.39
|$
|17.16
|$
|16.13
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets
|Net income
|$
|65,095
|$
|48,230
|$
|80,561
|$
|74,911
|$
|67,407
|Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment
|2,064
|11,256
|(1,211
|)
|524
|(3,412
|)
|Core earnings
|$
|67,159
|$
|59,486
|$
|79,350
|$
|75,435
|$
|63,995
|Average total assets
|$
|24,826,199
|$
|24,698,022
|$
|23,255,541
|$
|23,257,921
|$
|22,738,821
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.20
|%
|Core return on average assets
|1.10
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.14
|%
|Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
|Net income
|$
|65,095
|$
|48,230
|$
|80,561
|$
|74,911
|$
|67,407
|Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|2,575
|2,575
|2,460
|2,462
|2,470
|Total income available to common stockholders
|$
|67,670
|$
|50,805
|$
|83,021
|$
|77,373
|$
|69,877
|Net non-core items, net of taxes
|2,064
|11,256
|(1,211
|)
|524
|(3,412
|)
|Core earnings
|67,159
|59,486
|79,350
|75,435
|63,995
|Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|2,575
|2,575
|2,460
|2,462
|2,470
|Total core income available to common stockholders
|$
|69,734
|$
|62,061
|$
|81,810
|$
|77,897
|$
|66,465
|Average common stockholders' equity
|$
|3,169,108
|$
|3,261,627
|$
|3,067,205
|$
|2,980,609
|$
|2,972,689
|Average intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(1,146,034
|)
|(1,137,441
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|Other intangibles
|(104,905
|)
|(105,155
|)
|(102,576
|)
|(105,785
|)
|(109,850
|)
|Total average intangibles
|(1,250,939
|)
|(1,242,596
|)
|(1,177,881
|)
|(1,181,090
|)
|(1,185,155
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|1,918,169
|$
|2,019,031
|$
|1,889,324
|$
|1,799,519
|$
|1,787,534
|Return on average common equity
|8.33
|%
|5.87
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.08
|%
|9.20
|%
|Return on tangible common equity
|14.31
|%
|9.98
|%
|17.43
|%
|17.25
|%
|15.85
|%
|Core return on average common equity
|8.59
|%
|7.24
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.15
|%
|8.73
|%
|Core return on tangible common equity
|14.74
|%
|12.19
|%
|17.18
|%
|17.36
|%
|15.08
|%
|Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)
|Non-interest expense
|$
|128,417
|$
|141,597
|$
|114,333
|$
|114,657
|$
|113,002
|Non-core non-interest expense adjustment
|(2,795
|)
|(15,241
|)
|1,879
|(1,154
|)
|(858
|)
|Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
|(343
|)
|(576
|)
|(339
|)
|(863
|)
|(343
|)
|Amortization of intangibles adjustment
|(3,486
|)
|(3,486
|)
|(3,331
|)
|(3,333
|)
|(3,344
|)
|Efficiency ratio numerator
|$
|121,793
|$
|122,294
|$
|112,542
|$
|109,307
|$
|108,457
|Net-interest income
|$
|145,606
|$
|153,081
|$
|145,237
|$
|146,533
|$
|146,681
|Non-interest income
|42,218
|46,601
|48,550
|47,115
|49,549
|Non-core non-interest income adjustment
|-
|(2
|)
|239
|(445
|)
|(5,477
|)
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
|5,602
|5,579
|4,941
|4,548
|4,163
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|54
|348
|(5,248
|)
|(5,127
|)
|(5,471
|)
|Efficiency ratio denominator
|$
|193,480
|$
|205,607
|$
|193,719
|$
|192,624
|$
|189,445
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|62.95
|%
|59.48
|%
|58.10
|%
|56.75
|%
|57.25
|%
|(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully axable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Calculation of Adjusted Net Interest Margin
|Net interest income
|$
|145,606
|$
|153,081
|$
|145,237
|$
|146,533
|$
|146,681
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
|5,602
|5,579
|4,941
|4,548
|4,163
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|151,208
|158,660
|150,178
|151,081
|150,844
|PPP loan interest income
|(2,113
|)
|(5,107
|)
|(9,614
|)
|(8,958
|)
|(11,652
|)
|Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans
|$
|149,095
|$
|153,553
|$
|140,564
|$
|142,123
|$
|139,192
|Average earning assets
|$
|22,185,215
|$
|22,029,792
|$
|20,901,992
|$
|20,959,642
|$
|20,484,908
|Average PPP loan balance
|(89,757
|)
|(172,130
|)
|(359,828
|)
|(707,296
|)
|(891,070
|)
|Average earning assets adjusted for PPP loans
|$
|22,095,458
|$
|21,857,662
|$
|20,542,164
|$
|20,252,346
|$
|19,593,838
|Net interest margin
|2.76
|%
|2.86
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.99
|%
|Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans
|2.74
|%
|2.79
|%
|2.71
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.88
|%
|Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|65,095
|$
|48,230
|$
|80,561
|$
|74,911
|$
|67,407
|Provision for income taxes
|14,226
|11,155
|18,770
|17,018
|14,363
|Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments)
|(19,914
|)
|(1,308
|)
|(19,890
|)
|(12,951
|)
|1,445
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|54
|348
|(5,248
|)
|(5,127
|)
|(5,471
|)
|Net pre-tax non-core items
|2,795
|15,239
|(1,640
|)
|709
|(4,619
|)
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings
|$
|62,256
|$
|73,664
|$
|72,553
|$
|74,560
|$
|73,125
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets
|Net income
|$
|65,095
|$
|271,109
|$
|222,879
|$
|142,318
|$
|67,407
|Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment
|2,064
|7,157
|(4,099
|)
|(2,888
|)
|(3,412
|)
|Core earnings
|$
|67,159
|$
|278,266
|$
|218,780
|$
|139,430
|$
|63,995
|Average total assets
|$
|24,826,199
|$
|23,492,308
|$
|23,085,987
|$
|22,999,805
|$
|22,738,821
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.20
|%
|Core return on average assets
|1.10
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.14
|%
|Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
|Net income
|$
|65,095
|$
|271,109
|$
|222,879
|$
|142,318
|$
|67,407
|Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|2,575
|9,967
|7,392
|4,932
|2,470
|Total income available to common stockholders
|$
|67,670
|$
|281,076
|$
|230,271
|$
|147,250
|$
|69,877
|Net non-core items, net of taxes
|2,064
|7,157
|(4,099
|)
|(2,888
|)
|(3,412
|)
|Core earnings
|67,159
|278,266
|218,780
|139,430
|63,995
|Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
|2,575
|9,967
|7,392
|4,932
|2,470
|Total core income available to common stockholders
|$
|69,734
|$
|288,233
|$
|226,172
|$
|144,362
|$
|66,465
|Average common stockholders' equity
|$
|3,169,108
|$
|3,071,313
|$
|3,007,181
|$
|2,976,671
|$
|2,972,689
|Average intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(1,146,034
|)
|(1,090,967
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|(1,075,305
|)
|Other intangibles
|(104,905
|)
|(105,820
|)
|(106,043
|)
|(107,806
|)
|(109,850
|)
|Total average intangibles
|(1,250,939
|)
|(1,196,787
|)
|(1,181,348
|)
|(1,183,111
|)
|(1,185,155
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|1,918,169
|$
|1,874,526
|$
|1,825,833
|$
|1,793,560
|$
|1,787,534
|Return on average common equity
|8.33
|%
|8.83
|%
|9.91
|%
|9.64
|%
|9.20
|%
|Return on tangible common equity
|14.31
|%
|14.99
|%
|16.86
|%
|16.56
|%
|15.85
|%
|Core return on average common equity
|8.59
|%
|9.06
|%
|9.73
|%
|9.45
|%
|8.73
|%
|Core return on tangible common equity
|14.74
|%
|15.38
|%
|16.56
|%
|16.23
|%
|15.08
|%
|Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)
|Non-interest expense
|$
|128,417
|$
|483,589
|$
|341,992
|$
|227,659
|$
|113,002
|Non-core non-interest expense adjustment
|(2,795
|)
|(15,374
|)
|(133
|)
|(2,012
|)
|(858
|)
|Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
|(343
|)
|(2,121
|)
|(1,545
|)
|(1,206
|)
|(343
|)
|Amortization of intangibles adjustment
|(3,486
|)
|(13,494
|)
|(10,008
|)
|(6,677
|)
|(3,344
|)
|Efficiency ratio numerator
|$
|121,793
|$
|452,600
|$
|330,306
|$
|217,764
|$
|108,457
|Net-interest income
|$
|145,606
|$
|591,532
|$
|438,451
|$
|293,214
|$
|146,681
|Non-interest income
|42,218
|191,815
|145,214
|96,664
|49,549
|Non-core non-interest income adjustment
|-
|(5,685
|)
|(5,683
|)
|(5,922
|)
|(5,477
|)
|Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
|5,602
|19,231
|13,652
|8,711
|4,163
|Gain on sale of securities
|54
|(15,498
|)
|(15,846
|)
|(10,598
|)
|(5,471
|)
|Efficiency ratio denominator
|$
|193,480
|$
|781,395
|$
|575,788
|$
|382,069
|$
|189,445
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|62.95
|%
|57.92
|%
|57.37
|%
|57.00
|%
|57.25
|%
|(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
|Simmons First National Corporation
|SFNC
|Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date (continued)
|For the Quarters Ended
|Mar 31
|Dec 31
|Sep 30
|Jun 30
|Mar 31
|(Unaudited)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|($ in thousands)
|Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|65,095
|$
|271,109
|$
|222,879
|$
|142,318
|$
|67,407
|Provision for income taxes
|14,226
|61,306
|50,151
|31,381
|14,363
|Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments)
|(19,914
|)
|(32,704
|)
|(31,396
|)
|(11,506
|)
|1,445
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities
|54
|(15,498
|)
|(15,846
|)
|(10,598
|)
|(5,471
|)
|Adjustments, pre-tax
|2,795
|9,689