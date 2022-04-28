Virax Biolabs Announces the Appointment of Jason D. Davis as Chief Financial Officer

London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virax Biolabs Group Limited (“Virax” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason D. Davis to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Davis brings over 20 years of multi-disciplinary experience leading the accounting and finance functions and holding executive management positions at several public and private companies.

"On behalf of our board and management team, I am extremely pleased to welcome Jason to Virax,” commented James Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Virax. “His appointment is an important step in our efforts to prepare the Company as a publicly traded company. Jason brings with him a wealth of public company experience in the role of chief financial officer and will be instrumental as we execute our business plan going forward. We look forward to Jason becoming an integral part of Virax's leadership team."

“I am honored to be joining the leadership team at Virax at such an exciting time for the Company,” stated Mr. Davis. “Thanks to its outstanding technology, Virax is well positioned in lucrative and growing market sectors within immunology and in-vitro diagnostic medical devices, and I am excited to work with the team to implement and realize Virax's growth strategy and financial goals.”

Mr. Davis is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and has served in various leadership and executive roles for several companies, including as a vice president of finance and treasurer of Hyperdynamics Corporation (OTC: HDYNQ) and Casa Exploration, LLC and more recently as a vice president of finance of Durango Midstream LLC and an interim chief financial officer of Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTC: YUMAQ). Mr. Davis received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Houston in 1997.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is an innovative biotechnology group focused on the detection and diagnosis of viral diseases, with a particular interest in the field of immunology.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual’s immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing is particularly effective in the diagnosis and therapeutics of COVID-19 as well as other threats including Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus. For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com .

