Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results and Increases Dividend

OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $15.9 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to net income of $23.2 million and EPS of $0.45 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, annualized return on average assets was 0.64%, annualized return on average common equity was 5.89% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 7.88%.

First quarter 2022 results were impacted by provision for credit losses of $6.3 million, of which $4.6 million is related to the 1st Constitution non purchased credit deteriorated loans and $1.2 million related to investment securities, compared to a negative provision of $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of 1st Constitution, which was completed on January 6, 2022, added $1.97 billion in total assets, $1.10 billion in total loans and $1.65 billion in total deposits. Goodwill totaled $115.6 million and core deposit intangibles were $9.0 million. The Company’s financial statements reflect the impact of the merger from the date of acquisition, which should be considered when comparing periods.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “We’re excited to have completed the 1st Constitution Bancorp acquisition which greatly expands our franchise into very attractive markets in New Jersey and welcome the 1st Constitution associates, customers and shareholders to the Lakeland family. During the quarter, we also successfully completed the conversion and integration of 1st Constitution accounts to our operating systems and are excited to provide additional banking services that their customers will benefit from as part of a larger institution.”

Regarding the Company’s financial results, Mr. Shara continued, “Aside from the 1st Constitution merger related items, our quarterly results were solid as our asset quality remained stellar, net interest margin expanded, organic loan growth continued, and pre-provision net revenue increased. Considering our financial strength, the Board authorized an annualized 7% increase in our quarterly cash dividend per share.”

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 of 3.02% decreased 17 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased four basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter 2021 was due primarily to an increase in lower yielding average federal funds sold and a reduction in yield on investment securities partially offset by a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.25% as compared to 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current quarter decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the first quarter of 2021, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on securities as well as an increase in average securities and federal funds sold balances. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the yield on loans, increased loan prepayment fees and a reduction in the balance of lower yielding average federal funds sold.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.34% compared to 0.51% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.33% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the first quarter of 2021 was largely driven by reductions in market interest rates as well as a change in the mix of interest-bearing liabilities. Higher cost time deposit balances have decreased while lower cost interest-bearing transaction account balances have increased.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 of $70.4 million increased $13.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to growth in the volume of interest-earning assets as well as a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income

For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased $1.0 million to $6.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $718,000 increase in gains on sales of loans driven by an increase in gains on sales of SBA loans. Commissions and fees increased $508,000 due primarily to an increase in commercial and mortgage loan fees. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $330,000 compared to the first three months of 2021 due primarily to increases in debit card interchange income and overdraft charges. Losses on equity securities totaled $485,000 in the first three months of 2022 compared to losses of $144,000 in the first three months of 2021. There was no swap income recorded in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $562,000 during the same period of 2021 due primarily to changes in the yield curve which decreased the demand for swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 of $50.0 million increased $16.1 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Excluding $4.6 million in pre-tax merger related expenses, noninterest expense increased $11.5 million primarily due to compensation and employee benefits which increased $7.2 million. The increase in compensation and employee benefits resulted primarily from additions to our staff from the 1st Constitution merger and normal merit increases. Premises and equipment expense increased $1.7 million compared to the first three months of 2021 due primarily to increases in occupancy expense related to the 1st Constitution branches. Data processing expense increased $415,000 due primarily to 1st Constitution data processing costs prior to core system conversion. Other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 increased $2.3 million compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to increased consulting fees, appraisal fees, core deposit intangible amortization and insurance expense.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 23.9% compared to 25.8% for the first quarter of 2021. The decreased effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income due to the decrease in pretax income.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2022, total assets were $10.28 billion, an increase of $2.08 billion, compared to December 31, 2021, including $1.97 billion acquired from the 1st Constitution acquisition. At March 31, 2022, total loans grew $1.16 billion, including $1.10 billion from 1st Constitution, to $7.14 billion and investment securities increased $517.7 million, including $342.3 million from 1st Constitution, to $2.14 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $1.78 billion, including $1.65 billion from 1st Constitution, to $8.75 billion. At March 31, 2022, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 81.6%.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2022, non-performing assets totaled $19.7 million or 0.19% of total assets compared to $17.0 million or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.28% at March 31, 2022, consistent with December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses totaled $67.1 million, 0.94% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $58.0 million, 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses included a day one purchase accounting adjustment of $12.1 million for purchased credit impaired loans. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company had net charge-offs of $7.6 million or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis, wholly related to 1st Constitution purchased credit deteriorated loans compared to net charge-offs of $1.1 million or 0.07% for the same period in 2021. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million, of which $4.6 million is related to the 1st Constitution non purchased credit deteriorated loans and $1.2 million related to investment securities, compared to a benefit of $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Capital

At March 31, 2022, stockholders' equity was $1.09 billion compared to $827.0 million at December 31, 2021, a 32% increase, resulting primarily from the issuance of stock in connection with the 1st Constitution acquisition. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.97% at March 31, 2022. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 11% and 3% to $16.82 and $12.45, respectively, compared to $15.18 and $12.03 at March 31, 2021 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At March 31, 2022, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.60% and 8.07%, respectively, compared to 10.09% and 8.31% at December 31, 2021. On April 26, 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on May 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022. This represents an annualized 7% increase in the Company's dividend.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

   For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2021 
Interest Income     
Loans and fees  $67,809  $58,778 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks   182   37 
Taxable investment securities and other   6,709   3,981 
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,302   612 
Total Interest Income   76,002   63,408 
Interest Expense     
Deposits   4,039   5,124 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   20   23 
Other borrowings   1,555   1,533 
Total Interest Expense   5,614   6,680 
Net Interest Income   70,388   56,728 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   6,272   (2,642)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses   64,116   59,370 
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,626   2,296 
Commissions and fees   2,106   1,598 
Income on bank owned life insurance   830   634 
Loss on equity securities   (485)  (144)
Gains on sales of loans   1,426   708 
Swap income      562 
Other income   277   105 
Total Noninterest Income   6,780   5,759 
Noninterest Expense     
Compensation and employee benefits   27,679   20,518 
Premises and equipment   7,972   6,318 
FDIC insurance   672   711 
Data processing   1,670   1,255 
Merger related expenses   4,585    
Other operating expenses   7,381   5,101 
Total Noninterest Expense   49,959   33,903 
Income before provision for income taxes   20,937   31,226 
Provision for income taxes   5,008   8,051 
     Net Income  $15,929  $23,175 
Per Share of Common Stock     
Basic earnings  $0.25  $0.45 
Diluted earnings  $0.25  $0.45 
Dividends  $0.135  $0.125 
          
          


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(dollars in thousands)March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash$384,490  $199,158 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 37,179   29,372 
Total cash and cash equivalents 421,669   228,530 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $1,267 at March 31, 2022 and $83 at December 31, 2021) 1,170,938   769,956 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $859,928 at March 31, 2022 and $815,211 at December 31, 2021, allowance for credit losses of $199 at March 31, 2022 and $181 at December 31, 2021) 940,786   824,956 
Equity securities, at fair value 16,915   17,368 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 10,415   9,049 
Loans held for sale 1,906   1,943 
Loans, net of deferred fees 7,137,793   5,976,148 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 67,112   58,047 
Net loans 7,070,681   5,918,101 
Premises and equipment, net 58,591   45,916 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,281   15,222 
Accrued interest receivable 24,999   19,209 
Goodwill 271,829   156,277 
Other identifiable intangible assets 10,842   2,420 
Bank owned life insurance 155,700   117,356 
Other assets 92,681   71,753 
Total Assets$10,275,233  $8,198,056 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$2,300,030  $1,732,452 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,602,674   4,474,144 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under 696,518   623,393 
Time deposits over $250 thousand 149,687   135,834 
Total deposits 8,748,909   6,965,823 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 102,911   106,453 
Other borrowings 25,000   25,000 
Subordinated debentures 193,904   179,043 
Operating lease liabilities 28,694   16,523 
Other liabilities 86,533   78,200 
Total Liabilities 9,185,951   7,371,042 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 64,910,643 shares and outstanding 64,779,608 shares at March 31, 2022 and issued 50,737,400 shares and outstanding 50,606,365 shares at December 31, 2021 852,110   565,862 
Retained earnings 266,460   259,340 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (1,452)  (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (27,836)  3,264 
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,089,282   827,014 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$10,275,233  $8,198,056 


 
 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
Income Statement     
Net interest income$70,388 $59,029 $59,338 $59,740 $56,728 
(Provision) benefit for credit losses (6,272) (408) 2,703  5,959  2,642 
Gains on sales of investment securities       9   
Gains on sales of loans 1,426  399  550  607  708 
(Loss) gain on equity securities (485) (94) (58) 11  (144)
Other noninterest income 5,839  5,559  4,977  4,642  5,195 
Long term debt extinguishment costs     (831)    
Merger-related expenses (4,585) (710) (1,072)    
Other noninterest expense (45,374) (34,840) (35,304) (34,097) (33,903)
Pretax income 20,937  28,935  30,303  36,871  31,226 
Provision for income taxes (5,008) (6,765) (8,014) (9,464) (8,051)
Net income$15,929 $22,170 $22,289 $27,407 $23,175 
      
Basic earnings per common share$0.25 $0.43 $0.43 $0.53 $0.45 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.25 $0.43 $0.43 $0.53 $0.45 
Dividends paid per common share$0.135 $0.135 $0.135 $0.135 $0.125 
Dividends paid$8,809 $6,921 $7,001 $6,828 $6,369 
Weighted average shares - basic 63,961  50,647  50,637  50,636  50,576 
Weighted average shares - diluted 64,238  50,959  50,875  50,858  50,780 
      
Selected Operating Ratios     
Annualized return on average assets 0.64% 1.06% 1.10% 1.41% 1.22%
Annualized return on average common equity 5.89% 10.70% 10.94% 14.07% 12.20%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 7.88% 13.26% 13.63% 17.67% 15.39%
Annualized net interest margin 3.02% 2.98% 3.10% 3.27% 3.19%
Efficiency ratio (1) 57.77% 53.19% 54.02% 51.98% 53.75%
Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.60% 10.09% 9.96% 10.14% 9.88%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.07% 8.31% 8.18% 8.29% 8.00%
Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.34% 11.15% 11.19% 10.78% 10.47%
Total risk-based ratio 14.03% 14.48% 14.73% 13.11% 13.02%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.97% 8.51% 8.60% 8.70% 8.51%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.72% 10.67% 10.70% 10.29% 9.98%
Book value per common share$16.82 $16.34 $16.09 $15.74 $15.18 
Tangible book value per common share (1)$12.45 $13.21 $12.95 $12.60 $12.03 

(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 
 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End       
Loans$7,137,793 $5,976,148 $5,880,802 $5,988,832 $6,108,946 
Allowance for credit losses on loans 67,112  58,047  57,953  60,389  67,252 
Investment securities 2,139,054  1,621,329  1,248,705  1,107,601  1,078,750 
Total assets 10,275,233  8,198,056  8,172,479  7,854,238  7,771,761 
Total deposits 8,748,909  6,965,823  6,930,912  6,715,035  6,635,226 
Short-term borrowings 102,911  106,453  111,907  100,190  111,999 
Other borrowings 218,904  204,043  212,107  138,045  143,267 
Stockholders' equity 1,089,282  827,014  814,128  796,676  768,065 
      
Loans     
Non-owner occupied commercial$2,639,784 $2,316,284 $2,300,637 $2,330,376 $2,375,024 
Owner occupied commercial 1,122,754  908,449  884,144  870,535  857,506 
Multifamily 1,104,206  972,233  907,903  902,394  858,168 
Non-owner occupied residential 225,795  177,097  177,592  189,765  195,534 
Commercial, industrial and other 620,611  405,832  363,976  358,659  394,416 
Construction 404,186  302,228  332,868  335,167  291,252 
Paycheck Protection Program 36,785  56,574  109,348  207,045  346,150 
Equipment financing 123,943  123,212  119,709  121,096  119,428 
Residential mortgages 564,042  438,710  407,021  391,589  385,778 
Consumer and home equity 295,687  275,529  277,604  282,206  285,690 
Total loans$7,137,793 $5,976,148 $5,880,802 $5,988,832 $6,108,946 
      
Deposits     
Noninterest-bearing$2,300,030 $1,732,452 $1,724,646 $1,683,887 $1,631,942 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,602,674  4,474,144  4,401,367  4,198,709  4,049,914 
Time deposits 846,205  759,227  804,899  832,439  953,370 
Total deposits$8,748,909 $6,965,823 $6,930,912 $6,715,035 $6,635,226 
      
Total loans to total deposits ratio 81.6% 85.8% 84.8% 89.2% 92.1%
      
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data     
Loans$7,021,462 $5,902,152 $5,943,698 $6,080,408 $6,089,757 
Investment securities 2,019,578  1,423,650  1,144,356  1,066,086  1,003,479 
Interest-earning assets 9,504,287  7,874,181  7,611,259  7,342,952  7,230,136 
Total assets 10,138,437  8,332,637  8,070,050  7,784,385  7,704,603 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,194,038  1,775,119  1,702,788  1,660,825  1,545,968 
Savings deposits 1,131,359  670,039  653,840  639,540  604,931 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,399,531  3,862,443  3,701,676  3,495,610  3,388,027 
Time deposits 879,427  781,199  826,831  880,079  1,044,915 
Total deposits 8,604,355  7,088,800  6,885,135  6,676,054  6,583,841 
Short-term borrowings 104,633  112,533  108,519  85,325  73,492 
Other borrowings 217,983  204,266  162,216  140,162  143,261 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,732,934  5,630,479  5,453,082  5,240,716  5,254,626 
Stockholders' equity 1,095,913  822,001  807,956  781,299  770,255 


 
 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs         
Assets     
Loans 3.92% 3.88% 4.00% 3.99% 3.91%
Taxable investment securities and other 1.60% 1.60% 1.68% 1.72% 1.81%
Tax-exempt securities 1.91% 2.20% 2.15% 2.50% 2.54%
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 0.16% 0.14% 0.12% 0.11% 0.11%
Total interest-earning assets 3.25% 3.22% 3.40% 3.57% 3.56%
Liabilities     
Savings accounts 0.17% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05%
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.25% 0.24% 0.30% 0.32% 0.34%
Time deposits 0.40% 0.51% 0.55% 0.61% 0.83%
Borrowings 1.95% 1.55% 2.33% 2.22% 2.87%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.34% 0.33% 0.41% 0.42% 0.51%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.92% 2.89% 2.99% 3.15% 3.05%
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.02% 2.98% 3.10% 3.27% 3.19%
Annualized cost of deposits 0.19% 0.19% 0.23% 0.25% 0.32%
Loan Quality Data     
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans     
Balance at beginning of period$58,047 $57,953 $60,389 $67,252 $71,124 
Initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated loans 12,077         
Charge-offs on purchased credit deteriorated loans (7,634)        
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 4,630  (87) (2,705) (5,314) (2,808)
Charge-offs (170) (461) (969) (1,862) (1,270)
Recoveries 162  642  1,238  313  206 
Balance at end of period$67,112 $58,047 $57,953 $60,389 $67,252 
      
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)     
Non owner occupied commercial$4 $ $6 $1,649 $592 
Owner occupied commercial 24  (1) (80) (9) 70 
Multifamily     28     
Non owner occupied residential (14) (136) (5) (8) 206 
Construction 6,804  (4) 50  (42) (25)
Commercial, industrial and other 778  (449) (265) 5  221 
Equipment finance 82  60  139  4  83 
Residential mortgages (48) 49  27  (82) (58)
Consumer and home equity 12  300  (169) 32  (25)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$7,642 $(181)$(269)$1,549 $1,064 
      
 


 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
Non-Performing Assets (1)     
Non owner occupied commercial$5,482 $3,009 $4,748 $11,427 $12,835 
Owner occupied commercial 2,626  2,810  4,656  7,152  8,797 
Multifamily       195  201 
Non owner occupied residential 2,430  2,852  922  1,305  1,417 
Construction 220      515  718 
Commercial, industrial and other 6,098  6,763  1,108  1,449  2,252 
Equipment finance 51  43  238  264  300 
Residential mortgages 1,935  817  123    2,328 
Consumer and home equity 898  687  453  308  2,277 
Total non-accrual loans 19,740  16,981  12,248  22,615  31,125 
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession          
Total non-performing assets$19,740 $16,981 $12,248 $22,615 $31,125 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing$ $1 $ $ $ 
Loans restructured and still accruing$3,290 $3,342 $3,414 $3,595 $3,799 
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.94% 0.97% 0.99% 1.01% 1.10%
Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.28% 0.28% 0.21% 0.38% 0.51%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.19% 0.21% 0.15% 0.29% 0.40%
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.44% (0.01)% (0.02)% 0.10% 0.07%

(1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.

 
 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
 At or for the Quarter Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share       
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP$1,089,282 $827,014 $814,128 $796,676 $768,065 
Less: Goodwill 271,829  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 10,842  2,420  2,631  2,841  3,063 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP$806,611 $668,317 $655,220 $637,558 $608,725 
Shares outstanding at end of period 64,780  50,606  50,602  50,601  50,598 
Book value per share - GAAP$16.82 $16.34 $16.09 $15.74 $15.18 
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP$12.45 $13.21 $12.95 $12.60 $12.03 
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets         
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP$806,611 $668,317 $655,220 $637,558 $608,725 
Total assets at end of period - GAAP$10,275,233 $8,198,056 $8,172,479 $7,854,238 $7,771,761 
Less: Goodwill 271,829  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277 
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 10,842  2,420  2,631  2,841  3,063 
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP$9,992,562 $8,039,359 $8,013,571 $7,695,120 $7,612,421 
Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.60% 10.09% 9.96% 10.14% 9.88%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.07% 8.31% 8.18% 8.29% 8.00%
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity         
Net income - GAAP$15,929 $22,170 $22,289 $27,407 $23,175 
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP$1,095,913 $822,001 $807,956 $781,299 $770,255 
Less: Average goodwill 265,409  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277 
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 10,851  2,544  2,758  2,979  3,192 
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP$819,653 $663,180 $648,921 $622,043 $610,786 
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 5.89% 10.70% 10.94% 14.07% 12.20%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 7.88% 13.26% 13.63% 17.67% 15.39%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio     
Total noninterest expense$49,959 $35,550 $37,207 $34,097 $33,903 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (596) (210) (211) (221) (226)
Merger-related expenses (4,585) (710) (1,072)    
Long term debt extinguishment costs     (831)    
Noninterest expense, as adjusted$44,778 $34,630 $35,093 $33,876 $33,677 
Net interest income$70,388 $59,029 $59,338 $59,740 $56,728 
Total noninterest income 6,780  5,864  5,469  5,269  5,759 
Total revenue 77,168  64,893  64,807  65,009  62,487 
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 346  213  157  167  163 
Gains on sales of investment securities       (9)  
Total revenue, as adjusted$77,514 $65,106 $64,964 $65,167 $62,650 
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 57.77% 53.19% 54.02% 51.98% 53.75%


 
 
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of Net Income
(Unaudited)
  
 For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022  2021 
   
Net income - GAAP$15,929 $23,175 
   
Non-Routine Transactions  
Tax deductible merger-related expenses 3,436   
Tax effect on tax deductible merger-related expenses (1,034)  
Non-tax deductible merger-related expenses 1,149   
Effect of non-routine transactions, net of tax$3,551 $ 
   
Net income available to common shareholders excluding non-routine transactions$19,480 $23,175 
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 164  216 
Net Income, excluding non-routine transactions$19,316 $22,959 
   
Weighted average shares - Basic 63,961  50,576 
Weighted average shares - Diluted 64,238  50,780 
   
Basic earnings per share - GAAP$0.25 $0.45 
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP$0.25 $0.45 
   
Basic earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions$0.30 $0.45 
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted for non-routine transactions$0.30 $0.45 
   
Return on average assets - GAAP 0.64% 1.22%
Return on average assets, adjusted for non-routine transactions 0.78% 1.22%
   
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 5.89% 12.20%
Return on average common stockholders' equity, adjusted for non-routine transactions 7.21% 12.20%
   
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 7.88% 15.39%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP, adjusted for non-routine transactions 9.64% 15.39%