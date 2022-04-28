Anaqua and Rowan TELS Team Up to Further Enhance PATTSY WAVE Docketing Platform

BOSTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced the addition of the Rowan Patents® module to its next-generation docketing platform PATTSY WAVE®. The Anaqua-Rowan collaboration will enable PATTSY WAVE users in corporations and law firms to strengthen patent application drafts and Office action responses, saving time, reducing errors, and improving quality.



The Rowan Patents module, which includes the Rowan Analytics and Rowan Prosecution tools, is already available on Anaqua’s AQX IP management platform, and the partnership has now been extended to include PATTSY WAVE—providing platform users with new tools for automating the proofreading of patent applications and responding to Office actions.

Rowan Analytics aids attorneys by leveraging Natural Language Processing (NLP) and other algorithms to identify issues commonly introduced during patent application drafting that can lead to a more costly prosecution process if not addressed before filing. According to a recent Rowan Analytics Insights Report, applications leveraging this Rowan technology had 44% fewer Section 112 rejections and 18% fewer Office actions. Rowan Prosecution streamlines Office action preparation and response, helping attorneys save time and focus on winning arguments to examiner rejections.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Anaqua to provide their PATTSY WAVE subscribers with tools that enable law firms and attorneys to write stronger patent applications and more effective responses to Office actions while reducing tedious administrative tasks,” said Patrick Hayford, Vice President Partnerships & Corporate Development at Rowan TELS Corp. “Practitioners both within law firms and in-house are faced with increasing demands and complexities in prosecution. The addition of these Rowan tools to PATTSY WAVE will help us better serve these needs.”

“The Rowan Patents module has proven highly effective in improving quality and efficiency in drafting key documents in the patent prosecution process,” said Domenic Leo, Vice President & General Manager, Law Firms at Anaqua. “It helps keep users’ attention on the substantive aspects of each matter, while utilizing technology and data to inform decisions and set expectations. We are excited to be able to make this available to our PATTSY WAVE customers.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.

About Rowan TELS

Rowan provides cost-effective technology-enabled services (TELS) that address the complex legal challenges of corporations and law firms. Rowan Patents is an integrated platform that provides all the elements to draft a patent – claims, drawings, and specification – in one tool, synchronized and linked together to ensure consistency. Rowan Patents helps professionals complete their goals more efficiently, with fewer errors and better quality. This patent drafting software is transforming the way enterprises protect their IP, giving them more control by making their practitioners more productive. This is done by reducing the tedious, time-consuming tasks that account for a significant amount of patent practitioner time so they can focus on drafting and prosecuting meaningful patents. For more information, please visit rowanpatents.com.