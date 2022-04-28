Global OTC Artificial Tears Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $6.41 Billion by 2027, from $4.62 Billion in 2021

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Artificial Tears Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global OTC artificial tears market reached a value of US$ 4.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.41 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Over the Counter (OTC) artificial tears are eye drops that are used for lubricating eyes and providing relief from pain, discomfort, burning, redness, photophobia and irritation in the eyes. They are manufactured using dextran, glycerin, propylene glycol, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and carboxymethylcellulose.

Artificial tears are widely used for the treatment of dry eyes, which is a medical condition when sufficient moisture or lubrication is not generated on the conjunctiva, cornea or entire surface of the eye. OTC artificial tears are biocompatible and aid in stabilizing the tear film, promoting healing and minimizing tear evaporation. In addition to this, OTC artificial tears are also available in ointment, spray, emulsion, solution and gel forms that are highly convenient use



OTC Artificial Tears Market Trends:

The rising geriatric population that is prone to chronic eye-related disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Due to the increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome (DES), diabetes and nutritional deficiencies, there is a rising demand for OTC artificial tears to provide immediate relief from discomfort in the eyes.

Additionally, the increasing utilization of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions (TVs) and laptops, leading to excessive screen time and eye fatigue, is positively impacting the adoption of OTC artificial tears. Various product innovations, such as the development of variants fortified with blink-activated coatings, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

These coatings provide ocular hydration to patients suffering from evaporative dry eye syndrome. In line with this, the widespread product adoption with contact lenses to facilitate the flow of oxygen to the cornea and prevent dryness on the surface of the eyes is favoring the market growth.

Other factors, including rising levels of pollution, especially in the urban regions, along with the increasing health consciousness among the masses, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global OTC artificial tears market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global OTC artificial tears market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the container type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the formulation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global OTC artificial tears market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

AbbVie Inc.

Akorn Inc.

Alcon

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Nicox S.A.

OASIS Medical

OCuSOFT Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Similasan Corporation

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Solution

Ointment

Emulsion

Gel

Spray Solution

Suspensions

Breakup by Container Type:

Plastic Single Dose Container

Plastic Multi-Dose Container

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Preservative Based

Non-Preservative Based

Breakup by Application:

Dry Eye Syndrome

Allergies

Infections

UV and Blue Light Protection

Contact Lens Moisture Retention

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

