Southeast Asia Remote Building Security Solutions Growth Opportunities

This demand, along with increasing manpower costs, favorable regulations in certain regions, and a shortage of skilled security forces, will help the market achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% between 2021 and 2027. While Singapore is slightly ahead of other countries in Southeast Asia in terms of adoption rates, Malaysia and the Philippines will experience strong growth rates in the forecast period (2022 to 2027).This study defines remote building security solutions as integrated security systems that manage multiple electronic building security systems from a single platform in a remote location. Such solutions are typically offered as subscription services by third-party security solution providers.Revenues considered include hardware, software, and service revenues for remote building security solutions. The base year for the study is 2021.

Author: Viswesh Vancheeshwar

