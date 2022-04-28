GoodCook Unveils Kitchen Essentials for Mastering Mother’s Day

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook, the leading kitchenware brand in America that makes quality cooking essentials for everyone, has long inspired home cooks to connect with their loved ones through delicious recipes and meals, lovingly prepared with the help of its easy-to-use kitchen tools, cookware and bakeware. And now, this Mother’s Day, GoodCook is unveiling the top products, tools and recipes to help families master the holiday.
Many people express their love and joy through food, and Mother’s Day is the ultimate opportunity to showcase that appreciation to the mother figure in your life – whether that means gifting the perfect kitchen tool or gadget to the mom who loves to cook elaborate, multi-step dishes, or preparing a thoughtful meal with products that deliver more perfect results.
For a Mother’s Day unlike any other, GoodCook shares its top product picks and recipe tips that will take celebrations to the next level. And, to take the festivities even further, GoodCook announces it is teaming up with Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes, who is reimagining classic family recipes and sharing them in a modern and accessible way – including her must-have dessert that’s perfect for Mom’s special day.
For a most memorable Mother’s Day, GoodCook recommends preparing a sumptuous selection of appetizers, main dishes and desserts:
- For the Ultimate Appetizer: Don’t show up to the Mother’s Day gathering empty handed! Avocado is the not-so-secret staple for some of spring’s most delicious dishes, and GoodCook’s 3-in-1 Avocado Tool is the all-inclusive essential that divides, pits and slices avocados with ease. From a crowd-pleasing guacamole to strawberry-citrus avocado boats, this diverse gadget is sure to be one of Mom’s new daily uses.
- For the Bubbly Brunch Spread: Brighten up the festivities by making Mom a homemade brunch with all the trimmings. GoodCook’s Sparkling Sangria Lemonade is not only easy to make, but with a recipe that calls for fresh lemons and Mom’s favorite white wine, it is sure to be a hit. The 2-Cup Liquid Measuring Cup makes measuring a breeze, and GoodCook’s Citrus Squeezer with Reversible Insert helps get all the juice from the lemons and limes, ensuring prep work is simple. If sticking with the citrus theme, don’t forget the Lemon Crackle Dutch Babies!
- For the Seasonal Sweet: What better way to indulge in the flavors of spring than with Grandbaby Cakes’ Raspberry Lemon Poke Cupcakes. With a delicious raspberry drizzle that seeps into and saturates the interior of the cake, the result is a tender, sweet and moistened center that Mom will love. The secret ingredient? GoodCook’s muffin pan that has been designed with the home baker in mind, featuring heavy-duty steel that distributes heat evenly for thorough baking every time.
- For the Family’s Favorite Splurge: Show Mom you care when you give her cookware that she can use for many years to come for the family’s favorite splurge meal: pizza. If your mom enjoys preparing homemade pizzas or has a taste for travel, GoodCook’s AirPerfect Pizza Pan will bring home the flavors of Italy. With a design that yields a crispier – and quicker – cooking experience due to perforated construction that allows for direct contact between the oven heat and the pizza crust, this lightweight pizza pan is truly a must-have. For a dessert pizza pie, GoodCook’s Fruit Pizza is not to be missed. To complete the gift package, don’t forget the Touch Pizza Cutter for the perfect slices every time!
- For the Perfect Bake: Nothing is sweeter than baking Mom a fresh batch of cookies, and her long-loved traditional recipe and the AirPerfect Nonstick Baking Sheet are the perfect pair. Designed to create even browning, the baking sheet features two layers to allow a pocket of air to circulate heat throughout, while a textured bottom allows for a faster bake without scorching the base of your cookies. With nonstick carbon steel, clean-up is equally easy. Looking to create a wide variety for Mother’s Day brunch? You can never go wrong with the AirPerfect Chocolate Chip Cookies – GoodCook’s top suggestion for a sought-after treat.
“The kitchen is the heart of the home, and what better way to honor the heart of the family, Mom, than with a selection of essential products and delicious recipes that will deepen familial bonds,” said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing and Product Development. “This Mother’s Day, GoodCook hopes that moms everywhere experience a day filled with pampering and delicious meals prepared by their families. As America’s leading kitchenware brand, we are proud to create the accessible cookware, bakeware and kitchen tools that will help families create new memories as they enjoy each other’s company over a delicious meal.”
For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America’s companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. With GoodCook’s product picks and recipe tips, mothers across the U.S will soak up the celebrations this Mother’s Day.
