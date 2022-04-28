GoodCook Unveils Kitchen Essentials for Mastering Mother’s Day

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook, the leading kitchenware brand in America that makes quality cooking essentials for everyone, has long inspired home cooks to connect with their loved ones through delicious recipes and meals, lovingly prepared with the help of its easy-to-use kitchen tools, cookware and bakeware. And now, this Mother’s Day, GoodCook is unveiling the top products, tools and recipes to help families master the holiday.



Many people express their love and joy through food, and Mother’s Day is the ultimate opportunity to showcase that appreciation to the mother figure in your life – whether that means gifting the perfect kitchen tool or gadget to the mom who loves to cook elaborate, multi-step dishes, or preparing a thoughtful meal with products that deliver more perfect results.

For a Mother’s Day unlike any other, GoodCook shares its top product picks and recipe tips that will take celebrations to the next level. And, to take the festivities even further, GoodCook announces it is teaming up with Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes, who is reimagining classic family recipes and sharing them in a modern and accessible way – including her must-have dessert that’s perfect for Mom’s special day.

For a most memorable Mother’s Day, GoodCook recommends preparing a sumptuous selection of appetizers, main dishes and desserts:

“The kitchen is the heart of the home, and what better way to honor the heart of the family, Mom, than with a selection of essential products and delicious recipes that will deepen familial bonds,” said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing and Product Development. “This Mother’s Day, GoodCook hopes that moms everywhere experience a day filled with pampering and delicious meals prepared by their families. As America’s leading kitchenware brand, we are proud to create the accessible cookware, bakeware and kitchen tools that will help families create new memories as they enjoy each other’s company over a delicious meal.”

For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America’s companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. With GoodCook’s product picks and recipe tips, mothers across the U.S will soak up the celebrations this Mother’s Day.

For more information, visit: https://www.goodcook.com/mothers-day.

About GoodCook®

GoodCook® kitchenware products offer a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, and food storage. Creating thoughtfully designed and affordable kitchenware for the home cook, GoodCook® products reflect the brand’s personality—intuitive, inspiring, helpful and accessible. In keeping up with today’s food trends toward an ever-expanding diversity of tastes, GoodCook® is building its brand by providing a robust catalog of recipes, instruction and useful tips on its website, www.goodcook.com.

