Global Optical Wavelength Services Market Report 2022: Rising Utilization of Optical Wavelength Services for Minimizing Business Expenditure to Boost Market Growth Considerably

The global optical wavelength services market reached a value of US$ 3.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.58 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.80% during 2022-2027.

Optical wavelength services are fiber optic, point-to-point, high bandwidth delivery-based services. They deploy dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) to multiplex multiple wavelengths across a fiber optic single strand for transporting excessive sets of data and files to data centers.

Optical wavelength services are extensively employed in the telecommunication industry for high-resolution video streaming, data center interconnection and credit card processing. They offer various benefits, such as security, flexibility, end-to-end management of information technology (IT) staff, network maintenance, cost-effectiveness and real-time response

Optical Wavelength Services Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of optical wavelength services in various industrial verticals for operating bandwidth-intensive applications is one of the key factors primarily driving the global optical wavelength market toward growth.

Additionally, the increasing requirement for automation and data and file transportation in intelligent data center networking is positively influencing the market growth. In line with this, the rising utilization of optical wavelength services for minimizing the business expenditure is providing a boost to the market growth considerably.

Furthermore, the market is driven by the growing inclination of business and service provider networks toward the various multimedia services, such as cloud computing, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Other factors, including increasing funding and investments for research and development (R&D) for introducing innovative technologies coupled with numerous initiatives undertaken by governments of various nations for promoting the development of communication infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

AT&T Inc.

CarrierBid Communications

Charter Communications Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Comcast Corporation

Cox Communications Inc.

Crown Castle

GTT Communications Inc.

Nokia Corporation

T-Mobile USA Inc. (Deutsche Telekom AG)

Verizon Communications Inc.

Windstream Holdings Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Bandwidth:

Less than 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

Breakup by Interface:

OTN

Sonet

Ethernet

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Short Haul

Metro

Long Haul

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

