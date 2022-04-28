New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Predictions and Growth Opportunities for the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, 2022–2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272232/?utm_source=GNW

The total IoT market in 2021—comprising professional and managed services, hardware, platforms and software, and connectivity services—accounted for $190.26 billion in revenue. In 2021, revenue growth rates indicated a market recovery compared to 2020, when the pandemic hit harder, canceling or postponing several large IoT projects. Although the rising demand for hardware, platforms, and software for IoT solutions push the market forward, revenue growth rates are forecast to slow down in 2023 (20%) compared to the previous year (28%).In this study, Frost & Sullivan provides a revenue forecast of the IoT market with a base year (2021) and a forecast period (2022 to 2023). The technological segmentation of the IoT market considers IoT components: professional and managed services, hardware, platforms and software, and connectivity services. The study also covers a revenue forecast by region: Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); North America (NA); and Latin America (LA). Lastly, the market forecast comprises an IoT connectivity segmentation by technology [machine-to-machine (M2M) (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), cellular LPWAN (NB-IoT and LTE-M), and LPWAN (unlicensed)].We offer stakeholders vital insights on IoT growth opportunities, including multi-access edge computing (MEC), blockchain, cybersecurity, and ambient intelligence (Aml).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272232/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________