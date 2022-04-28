New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrastructure as-a-Service and Platform as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272231/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, a solid cloud foundation is becoming increasingly necessary for organizations as they attempt to unleash the next wave of benefits from cloud-based technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G wireless.Evolving workplace dynamics, the transition of baby boomers out of the workforce, and the rise of the remote workforce during the pandemic have also contributed to the growth of the cloud IaaS and PaaS markets.



In this report, we delve into the market for cloud IaaS and PaaS, the factors that will help this market grow, key challenges for public cloud infrastructure and platform providers, and growth opportunities for the future.

Author: Anisha Vinny

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272231/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________