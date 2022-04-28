New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Department of Defense Computer Software Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272225/?utm_source=GNW





It has approved a software modernization strategy that is ensuring stable budgets, improved acquisition, and faster delivery of software upgrades. Software improvements will help meet data sharing priorities and give the DoD a competitive advantage in the future. The department seeks to quickly field software by direct purchase and, when necessary, custom development. Leadership understands the necessity of delivering software capability at the speed of relevance and is building internal coding capability and expanding external software services.Instead of piecemeal, organization-specific software requirements and purchasing, the DoD is adopting an enterprise-wide approach emphasizing industry partnerships and internal development. Though the DoD computer software market is mature, some new implementation processes are underway. The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities. The programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request, and contract activity is for FY2021. DoD computer software programs include Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.

Author: Brad Curran

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272225/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________