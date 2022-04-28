Duck Creek Technologies Hosts Inaugural One Duck Creek Diversity Summit

Boston, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, held its inaugural One Duck Creek Diversity Summit, April 26-28, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts, to bring company leaders together and to build inclusive and diverse learning experiences. Duck Creek CEO, Mike Jackowski, kicked off the event highlighting the company’s DE&I mission and commitment to fostering a culture that cares about, learns from, and respects workplace diversity. The One Duck Creek Diversity Summit included myriad topical sessions and a volunteer event led by diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) champions.

Duck Creek’s DE&I Council, which hosted the event, ensures a diverse collection of people, voices, and perspectives are represented, respected, and empowered to thrive at Duck Creek. The group is comprised of volunteer representatives from all functions across the organization and across the globe. Duck Creek’s DE&I Council is part think-tank and part action-focused – a group committed to advancing an inclusive culture and the company’s DE&I mission. Council members, Employee Resource Group leads, and guests dedicated their time together to reflect on past initiatives and plan future endeavors and goals based on macro-societal, economic and workplace trends.

“The statistics are loud and clear,” says Courtney Townsend, Chief People Officer at Duck Creek, “and when we attract, recruit, and hire diverse talent, we strengthen the caliber of our company and we can accurately reflect that diversity with our customers, our partners, and in our communities. A wide variety of people and ideas within an organization is an invaluable asset, and we are striving to lead the way as the DE&I leader in the insurance technology industry.”

“Being a leader means diversity, equity and inclusion are at the core of who we are, and our commitment to these values is unwavering,” says Amy Bayer, Lead of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Duck Creek. “This means we embody a culture where inclusiveness is a reflex, not an initiative; we reflect the diversity we see in our communities; employees are comfortable bringing their authentic, whole selves to work, we foster an equitable work environment for all, and we are actively engaged in our commitment to social responsibility.”

Duck Creek colleagues were joined by Dr. Enin Rudel (PsyD, MSW), founder and principal of E.I. Consulting, LLC and Kunik expert, who facilitated dialogue on the importance of being a company that emphasizes inclusive and diverse learning experiences. Dr. Rudel commented, “organizations have a competitive advantage and experience greater success when they foster a workplace where employees can be their authentic selves and strive to model inclusive behaviors and communications.”

