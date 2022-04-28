The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter Of 2022

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported increases in net income and earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated.



FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $12.1 million and $.52, respectively, versus $11.3 million and $.47

ROA and ROE were 1.19% and 11.94%, respectively, compared to 1.11% and 11.17%

Net interest margin was 2.90% versus 2.69%

Strong loan originations of $261 million

Repurchased 202,886 shares at a cost of $4.5 million



Analysis of First Quarter Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $12.1 million, an increase of $816,000, or 7.2%, versus the same quarter last year. The increase is due to growth in net interest income of $2.1 million, or 8.1%, and noninterest income, excluding $606,000 of gains on sales of securities in 2021, of $498,000, or 17.0%, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $680,000, or 4.1%. These items were partially offset by increases in the provision for credit losses of $1.4 million and income tax expense of $440,000.

The increase in net interest income reflects a favorable shift in the mix of funding as an increase in average checking deposits of $172.5 million, or 13.9%, and a decline in average interest-bearing liabilities of $144.4 million, or 6.0%, resulted in average checking deposits comprising a larger portion of total funding. Also contributing to the increase was a decline in interest expense of $1.1 million in 2022 due to the maturity of a $150 million interest rate swap in May 2021 and reductions in the rates paid on non-maturity and time deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 28 basis points (“bps”) from .82% for the first quarter of 2021 to .54% for the current quarter. The increase in net interest income is also attributable to an increase of $147 million in average loans outstanding to $3.2 billion at March 31, 2022, largely driven by commercial mortgage originations. Although the average balance of loans increased, the loan portfolio yield declined from 3.55% for the 2021 quarter to 3.47% for the current quarter due to a decline in income from SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $1.2 million which reduced the portfolio yield by 8 bps. PPP income for the current quarter was $743,000 with a weighted average yield of 14.8% and contributed 8 bps to the current quarter’s loan portfolio yield of 3.47%.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 2.90% as compared to 2.86% and 2.69% for the 2021 fourth and first quarters, respectively. Income on PPP loans improved net interest margin by 6 bps, 11 bps and 9 bps in those quarters, respectively. The current yield curve is favorable to net interest margin. The direction of the margin for the remainder of 2022 is largely dependent on changes in the yield curve and balance sheet mix as well as competitive conditions.

During the first quarter of 2022 we originated $261 million of loans with a weighted average rate of approximately 3.11% which includes $199 million of commercial mortgages at a weighted average rate of 3.13%. The mortgage loan pipeline was $175 million with a weighted average rate of 3.36% at March 31, 2022. While these rates are below the March 31, 2022 loan portfolio yield, current reinvestment rates for both the securities and loan portfolios are generally higher.

The provision for credit losses increased $1.4 million when comparing the first quarter periods from a credit of $986,000 in the 2021 quarter to a charge of $433,000 in the 2022 quarter. The provision for the current quarter was mainly due to an increase in outstanding mortgage loans partially offset by economic conditions and historical loss rates.

The increase in noninterest income of $498,000, excluding $606,000 of gains on sales of securities in 2021, is primarily attributable to a final transition payment of $477,000 from LPL Financial for the conversion of the Bank’s retail broker and advisory accounts. The increase also includes higher fees from debit and credit cards of $199,000 and income from bank-owned life insurance of $163,000. These amounts were partially offset by a decrease in investment services income of $323,000 as the shift to an outside service provider resulted in less assets under management.

The decrease in noninterest expense of $680,000 was primarily due to declines in salaries and benefits expense of $315,000 and occupancy and equipment expense of $326,000, and a decrease in the provision for unfunded commitments. The decrease in salaries and benefits is mainly due to a decline in overtime pay and branch closures in 2021. These decreases were partially offset by salary and benefit costs of our new branch locations and hiring additional experienced banking professionals. The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense was due to lower rent, depreciation and maintenance and repair costs from the 2021 branch closures.

Income tax expense increased $440,000 and the effective tax rate increased from 19.4% to 20.6% when comparing the first quarter of 2021 to the current quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate is mainly due to a decrease in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from tax-exempt assets in 2022. The increase in income tax expense reflects the higher effective tax rate and an increase in pre-tax earnings in the current quarter as compared to the 2021 quarter.

Analysis of Earnings – First Quarter 2022 Versus Fourth Quarter 2021

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 increased $3.1 million, or 34.1%, from $9.0 million earned in the fourth quarter of last year. The increase is mainly attributable to a $3.9 million decrease in noninterest expense attributed largely to our branch optimization and debt extinguishment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase also includes growth in net interest income of $634,000 due to loan originations during the fourth and first quarters of 2021 and 2022, respectively, and higher noninterest income from the aforementioned transition payment. Partially offsetting these items was an increase in income tax expense of $1.5 million for the same reasons discussed above with respect to the first quarter periods.

Asset Quality

The Bank’s allowance for credit losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) was .94% on March 31, 2022 as compared to .96% at December 31, 2021. The decrease in the reserve coverage ratio was mainly due to economic conditions and historical loss rates. Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and loans past due 30 through 89 days are at very low levels.

Capital

The Corporation’s balance sheet remains positioned for lending and growth with a Leverage Ratio of approximately 10.15% at March 31, 2022. The Corporation repurchased 202,886 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2022 at a cost of $4.5 million. We expect to continue common stock repurchases during 2022. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due to an increase in interest rates which resulted in a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Key Initiatives

We continue focusing on strategic initiatives supporting the growth of our balance sheet and a profitable relationship banking business. Such initiatives include improving the quality of technology through continuing digital enhancements, optimizing our branch network across a larger geography, using new branding and “CommunityFirst” focus to improve name recognition, enhancing our website and social media presence including the promotion of FirstInvestments, and ongoing recruitment of additional experienced banking professionals to support our growth and technology initiatives. We also continue to focus on the areas of cybersecurity, environmental, social and governance practices. The Bank began occupying its leased space at 275 Broadhollow Road in Melville, N.Y. in April 2022. The consolidation of back-office staff into this one facility will produce a more collaborative work environment and strengthened culture.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



3/31/22 12/31/21 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,811 $ 43,675 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 682,984 734,318 Loans: Commercial and industrial 103,870 90,386 SBA Paycheck Protection Program 12,377 30,534 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,870,546 1,736,612 Residential mortgages 1,191,691 1,202,374 Home equity lines 45,820 44,139 Consumer and other 2,021 991 3,226,325 3,105,036 Allowance for credit losses (30,287 ) (29,831 ) 3,196,038 3,075,205 Restricted stock, at cost 18,123 21,524 Bank premises and equipment, net 37,971 37,523 Right of use asset - operating leases 8,006 8,438 Bank-owned life insurance 108,573 107,831 Pension plan assets, net 19,129 19,097 Deferred income tax benefit 15,338 3,987 Other assets 18,705 17,191 $ 4,190,678 $ 4,068,789 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 1,479,806 $ 1,400,998 Savings, NOW and money market 1,736,821 1,685,410 Time 328,763 228,837 3,545,390 3,315,245 Short-term borrowings 50,000 125,000 Long-term debt 186,322 186,322 Operating lease liability 10,609 11,259 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,896 17,151 3,801,217 3,654,977 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 23,106,070 and 23,240,596 shares 2,311 2,324 Surplus 89,362 93,480 Retained earnings 327,785 320,321 419,458 416,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (29,997 ) (2,313 ) 389,461 413,812 $ 4,190,678 $ 4,068,789

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 3/31/22 3/31/21 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 27,386 $ 26,706 Investment securities: Taxable 1,668 1,833 Nontaxable 1,968 2,248 31,022 30,787 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 763 1,066 Time deposits 945 2,304 Short-term borrowings 441 350 Long-term debt 868 1,165 3,017 4,885 Net interest income 28,005 25,902 Provision (credit) for credit losses 433 (986 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 27,572 26,888 Noninterest income: Bank-owned life insurance 742 579 Service charges on deposit accounts 726 683 Net gains on sales of securities — 606 Other 1,956 1,664 3,424 3,532 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,755 10,070 Occupancy and equipment 2,951 3,277 Other 3,063 3,102 15,769 16,449 Income before income taxes 15,227 13,971 Income tax expense 3,144 2,704 Net income $ 12,083 $ 11,267 Share and Per Share Data: Weighted Average Common Shares 23,178,475 23,781,326 Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units 99,214 83,423 23,277,689 23,864,749 Basic EPS $.52 $.47 Diluted EPS $.52 $.47 Cash Dividends Declared per share $.20 $.19 FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) ROA 1.19 % 1.11 % ROE 11.94 % 11.17 % Net Interest Margin 2.90 % 2.69 % Dividend Payout Ratio 38.46 % 40.43 %

PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited)

3/31/22 12/31/21 (dollars in thousands) Loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings: Past due 30 through 89 days $ 1,113 $ 460 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 1,235 1,235 2,348 1,695 Troubled debt restructurings: Performing according to their modified terms 547 554 Past due 30 through 89 days — — Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual — — 547 554 Total past due, nonaccrual and restructured loans: Restructured and performing according to their modified terms 547 554 Past due 30 through 89 days 1,113 460 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 1,235 1,235 2,895 2,249 Other real estate owned — — $ 2,895 $ 2,249 Allowance for credit losses $ 30,287 $ 29,831 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans .94 % .96 % Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 24.5 x 24.2 x

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 27,675 $ 14 .21 % $ 155,272 $ 39 .10 % Investment securities: Taxable 418,871 1,654 1.58 401,531 1,794 1.79 Nontaxable (1) 321,335 2,491 3.10 361,715 2,846 3.15 Loans (1) 3,160,058 27,387 3.47 3,013,009 26,707 3.55 Total interest-earning assets 3,927,939 31,546 3.21 3,931,527 31,386 3.19 Allowance for credit losses (29,850 ) (32,896 ) Net interest-earning assets 3,898,089 3,898,631 Cash and due from banks 32,482 32,951 Premises and equipment, net 37,882 38,700 Other assets 158,479 134,770 $ 4,126,932 $ 4,105,052 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,688,054 763 .18 $ 1,707,546 1,066 .25 Time deposits 277,667 945 1.38 421,394 2,304 2.22 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,965,721 1,708 .35 2,128,940 3,370 .64 Short-term borrowings 124,333 441 1.44 58,661 350 2.42 Long-term debt 186,322 868 1.89 233,224 1,165 2.03 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,276,376 3,017 .54 2,420,825 4,885 .82 Checking deposits 1,416,223 1,243,728 Other liabilities 24,031 31,401 3,716,630 3,695,954 Stockholders' equity 410,302 409,098 $ 4,126,932 $ 4,105,052 Net interest income (1) $ 28,529 $ 26,501 Net interest spread (1) 2.67 % 2.37 % Net interest margin (1) 2.90 % 2.69 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, the pandemic continues to present financial and operating challenges for the Corporation, its customers and the communities it serves. These challenges may adversely affect the Corporation’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about May 5, 2022, when it is electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

For More Information Contact:

Jay McConie, EVP and CFO

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7404