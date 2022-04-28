Fintent and BrightQuery Partner to Help VCs & PEs Close More Lucrative Deals

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the power of accurate and robust firmographic data in producing signals on private companies, Fintent a leading alternative data provider for VCs & PEs, and BrightQuery (BQ), experts in sourcing, organizing, and analyzing government-filed company and employment data, announced a strategic alliance.

"VC and PE firms know that combining reliable firmographic data with unique alternative data signals provides for a better, more scientific approach to sourcing/deal origination and helps them close more lucrative deals."

BQ provides quarterly financials, monthly employment and payroll, and firmographics on all active U.S. private and public companies, going back to January 2010. There are over 6 million companies with employees and over 35 million sole proprietors, all of which are tracked by BQ. The information is based on verified filings and reports from the IRS, Dept. of Labor, SEC, SBA, USPS, and other governmental sources.

Fintent is now using BrightQuery data as the underlying data for company size (employees & revenue) and growth over time. By layering on custom NLP-based industry classifications and behavioral signals like the CapRaise Score or the M&A Score, VC and PE firms can discover more companies that match their investment profile and are looking for financing or to sell their business.

About Fintent

We specialize in producing actionable signals on small and mid-sized private companies. We combine traditional data like firmographic information with web scraped data + NLP, novel behavioral data sources to create backtested signals & data products. The signals can be used by VCs/PEs, investors, lenders, and market researchers to identify investment opportunities, analyze industry trends, obtain competitive intelligence, gauge company health/growth, and more. For more info, visit us at www.fintent.net

About BrightQuery

We are the leading experts in sourcing, organizing, and analyzing government filings on companies both public and private. Our data solutions are foundational and distinguished for being trusted, accurate, and data-rich. BQ has a unique capability to analyze private companies in the same way other groups analyze public companies. BQ is the only company that can provide comprehensive information which is accurate, audited, and verified for global private companies including people data. For more information, visit www.brightquery.com

Contact info:

Alex Lukashov

CEO & Founder

Fintent

alex@fintent.net

Scott Openlander

VP Product Design

BrightQuery

sopenlander@brightquery.com

