TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $45.59 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $69.00 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



"TowneBank had a strong start to the year despite the expected revenue decline in our real estate segment as well as a reduction in revenue associated with the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. With core annualized loan growth of over 20%, spread across all of our markets, combined with the continued deployment of excess liquidity, we expect the increase in short-term rates will result in improvements in net interest income and margin through the rest of 2022. Credit metrics remained excellent and we strengthened our balance sheet ahead of rising rates by completing a sub debt offering at attractive rates in early February," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021:

Total revenues were $165.41 million, a decrease of $17.10 million, or 9.37%, and pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP), were $55.37 million, a decrease of $26.21 million, or 32.13%. These declines were primarily driven by residential mortgage banking income, which declined $22.77 million in the quarter and a reduction in income on PPP loans of $9.53 million.

Loans held for investment were $9.91 billion, an increase of $0.17 billion, or 1.79%, from March 31, 2021, and $0.40 billion, or 4.24%, from December 31, 2021. Excluding the decline in PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $989.07 million, or 11.19%, compared to March 31, 2021, and $476.79 million, or 20.68% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter. Total loans at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 included $0.08 billion, $0.90 billion, and $0.16 billion, respectively, of PPP loans.

Total deposits were $13.77 billion, an increase of $1.63 billion, or 13.44% compared to prior year and $0.20 billion, or 5.92% on an annualized basis, from December 31, 2021.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 14.29%, to $5.53 billion, representing 40.17% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $14.33 million, primarily in escrow deposits.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.81% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.08% (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.67% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.69%.

Effective tax rate of 19.77% in the quarter compared to 19.37% in first quarter 2021, and 18.97% in the linked quarter.



"Our results benefited from healthy loan pipelines as we entered 2022. We opened a new full-service banking office in Charlotte, and we continue to invest in growing our fee-based businesses. We also believe our strong commitment to generating high levels of noninterest bearing deposits should provide a competitive advantage in a rising rate environment," stated J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to First Quarter 2021:

Net interest income was $99.20 million compared to $99.99 million as of March 31, 2021.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.69%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 3 basis points, compared to 3.05%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points and 11 basis points of PPP interest and fees, for first quarter 2021.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 4.01%, represented 64.26% of earning assets at March 31, 2022 compared to a yield of 4.28% and 72.33% of earning assets in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields were 3.97% in first quarter 2022 compared to 4.17% in first quarter 2021.

Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $2.10 million in first quarter 2022, compared to $3.85 million in the linked quarter, and $11.63 million in first quarter 2021.

Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.15% from 0.30% at March 31, 2021.

In February 2022, the Company issued $250.00 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The subordinated notes accrue interest at a fixed rate of 3.13%, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $1.11 million in the quarter.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.05 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $13.36 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of 12.65%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.56 billion, an increase of $0.55 billion from prior year, driven primarily by growth in interest bearing deposits.

We expect to continue positioning our earning asset portfolio to positively benefit interest margin in a rising rate environment.



Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was a benefit of $2.10 million compared to benefits of $3.41 million one year ago and $1.18 million in the linked quarter.

The first quarter 2022 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $2.23 million that was driven by improved economic forecasts and the related release of certain reserves associated with industries heavily impacted by COVID-19, partially offset by an increase in reserves driven by core loan growth.

Net loan charge-offs were $0.13 million compared to $0.67 million one year prior and net recoveries of $0.06 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.01% in first quarter 2022, 0.03% in first quarter 2021, and 0.00% in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.05% of total loans at March 31, 2022, 1.12% at December 31, 2021, and 1.19% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses (non-GAAP) was 1.06%, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021 and 1.31% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 21.52 times nonperforming loans compared to 17.76 times at December 31, 2021 and 9.09 times at March 31, 2021.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to First Quarter 2021:

Total noninterest income was $66.21 million compared to $82.52 million in 2021, a decrease of $16.31 million, or 19.77%. Residential mortgage banking income decreased $22.77 million, while insurance commissions and property management income increased $2.75 million and $1.66 million, respectively.

Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $14.64 million compared to $37.41 million in first quarter 2021. Margins declined 100 basis points between quarters and loan volume decreased to $0.82 billion in first quarter 2022 compared to $1.60 billion in 2021. Residential purchase activity comprised 77.93% of production volume in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 53.45% in the prior year quarter as the increase in rates continued to negatively impact refinance activity. Included in first quarter 2022 was a loss on interest rate-locks of $0.45 million, compared to a gain of $0.74 million in first quarter 2021.

Margins on residential mortgages decreased 100 basis points from first quarter 2021 to 3.01% in the current quarter.

Total Insurance segment revenue was $23.11 million in first quarter 2022, $3.03 million or 15.11%, higher than first quarter 2021. This increase was attributable to organic growth in property and casualty commissions plus bonus and contingency income.

Property management fee revenue increased 10.75%, or $1.66 million, to $17.15 million compared to first quarter 2021. Reservation income is up in the quarter over quarter comparison due primarily to the July 2021 acquisition of a vacation rental company in Tennessee, which contributed $4.14 million in property management fees during the quarter. Management anticipates the loosening of COVID-related travel restrictions may result in a decline in reservation activity for the remainder of 2022, from the record levels of the past two years.

In April 22, the Company implemented changes for personal accounts to eliminate fees for non-sufficient funds and other overdraft program fees. The change is not expected to have a material effect on future revenue.

Qua rterly Noninterest Expense Compared to First Quarter 2021:

Total noninterest expense was $109.38 million compared to $97.33 million in 2021, an increase of $12.05 million, or 12.38%. The higher level of expenses was attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $5.53 million, advertising and marketing expense of $1.16 million, an earnout adjustment of $1.84 million for a prior year property management company acquisition, and $0.53 million in fixed asset disposals associated with the move of our financial services group headquarters.

Advertising and marketing expense increases, related primarily to our Realty segment, were driven by production based advertising programs in our property management companies and consumer mortgage advertising in our residential mortgage operations.

Increased costs associated with our core banking platform resulted in higher software expenses, and higher credit card fees on vacation property reservation activities drove the increase in data processing expense.



Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $16.67 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.59 billion, or 10.53%, from $15.08 billion at March 31, 2021. Total assets increased $0.31 billion, or 1.87%, from the linked quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by increases in securities and loans held for investment.

Loans held for investment increased $0.17 billion, or 1.79%, compared to prior year and $0.40 billion, or 4.24%, compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $0.08 billion in first quarter 2022, $0.90 billion in first quarter 2021, and $0.16 billion in the linked quarter, loans held for investment increased $989.07 million, or 11.19%, compared to prior year, and $476.79 million, or 5.10%, compared to December 31, 2021, or 20.68% on an annualized basis. Loan growth was broad-based across almost all of our loan portfolio classifications and market areas.

Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $9.55 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $699.86 million, or 7.91%, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 4.15%, or $380.77 million, 16.84% on an annualized basis.

Unamortized fee income related to PPP loans was $2.08 million at March 31, 2022.

Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $348.29 million, or 59.75%, compared to the prior year and $123.68 million, or 34.52%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $1.63 billion, or 13.44%, compared to the prior year and $0.20 billion, or 1.46%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total borrowings decreased $0.13 billion, or 17.02%, from prior year due to the repayment of FHLB borrowings and the FRB PPP Lending Facility. Total borrowings increased $0.15 billion, or 30.33%, compared to the linked quarter due to a new subordinated debt offering in the quarter.



Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.30 billion compared to $1.98 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.46 billion at March 31, 2021. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2022 was 3.9 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included $70.32 million in net unrealized losses at March 31, 2022, and $28.12 million and $17.54 million in net unrealized gains at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. In first quarter 2022, the net change in carrying value for available-for-sale debt securities resulted in a $1.03 decrease in tangible book value.



Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $9.91 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.51 billion at December 31, 2021 and $9.73 billion at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets were $5.39 million, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $17.27 million, or 0.11%, at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming loans were 0.05% of period end loans compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2021.

Foreclosed property decreased to $0.56 million from $3.75 million at March 31, 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $13.77 billion compared to $13.57 billion at December 31, 2021 and $12.14 billion at March 31, 2021.

Total loans held for investment to deposits were 71.95% compared to 70.03% at December 31, 2021 and 80.19% at March 31, 2021.

Non-interest bearing deposits were 40.17% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to 40.86% at December 31, 2021 and 39.87% at March 31, 2021.

Total borrowings were $0.63 billion compared to $0.48 billion at December 31, 2021 and $0.76 billion at March 31, 2021.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.16%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.16%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.31%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 17.34%.

Book value per common share was $25.61 compared to $26.13 at December 31, 2021 and $24.78 at March 31, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $18.67 compared to $19.15 at December 31, 2021 and $17.94 at March 31, 2021.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.67 billion as of March 31, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts of the ongoing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit its spread; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Income and Performance Ratios: Total Revenue $ 165,412 $ 160,424 $ 170,076 $ 167,321 $ 182,509 Net income 46,250 41,657 52,743 58,002 72,631 Net income available to common shareholders 45,586 40,183 50,400 55,803 68,995 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues(non-GAAP) 55,369 48,483 63,647 59,728 81,578 Net income per common share - diluted 0.63 0.55 0.69 0.77 0.95 Book value per common share 25.61 26.13 25.91 25.51 24.78 Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 18.67 19.15 18.92 18.70 17.94 Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.99 % 1.27 % 1.48 % 1.92 % Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.23 % 1.08 % 1.37 % 1.59 % 2.05 % Return on average equity 9.73 % 8.38 % 10.59 % 12.21 % 15.56 % Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 13.91 % 12.08 % 15.09 % 17.38 % 22.19 % Return on average common equity 9.81 % 8.45 % 10.68 % 12.31 % 15.70 % Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 14.08 % 12.22 % 15.27 % 17.57 % 22.45 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 40.03 % 37.17 % 40.94 % 39.55 % 45.21 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 12.16 % 12.36 % 12.53 % 12.42 % 12.15 % Tier 1 12.31 % 12.51 % 12.69 % 12.57 % 12.30 % Total 17.34 % 15.56 % 15.85 % 15.76 % 15.59 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.16 % 9.11 % 9.18 % 9.44 % 9.54 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 21.52x 17.76x 12.68x 9.67x 9.09x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.05 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.15 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans(non-GAAP) 1.06 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.22 % 1.31 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % — % (0.03) % (0.01) % 0.03 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 126 $ (60 ) $ (644 ) $ (137 ) $ 669 Nonperforming loans $ 4,825 $ 5,973 $ 8,451 $ 11,178 $ 12,768 Former bank premises — — — — 750 Foreclosed property 560 4,583 5,409 4,041 3,748 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,385 $ 10,556 $ 13,860 $ 15,219 $ 17,266 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 40 $ 372 $ 143 $ 1,584 $ 108 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 103,833 $ 106,059 $ 107,177 $ 108,130 $ 116,077 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 583,008 $ 851,021 $ 939,272 $ 1,050,663 $ 1,187,595 Loans originated, joint venture 236,980 303,362 370,865 403,864 417,177 Total loans originated $ 819,988 $ 1,154,383 $ 1,310,137 $ 1,454,527 $ 1,604,772 Number of loans originated 2,237 3,408 3,917 4,514 5,164 Number of originators 207 213 219 222 229 Purchase % 77.93 % 79.36 % 77.45 % 76.95 % 53.45 % Loans sold $ 853,808 $ 1,150,996 $ 1,394,166 $ 1,485,057 $ 1,601,480 Rate lock asset $ 3,009 $ 3,455 $ 6,087 $ 7,760 $ 12,522 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.01 % 3.42 % 3.61 % 3.64 % 4.01 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.67 % 2.70 % 2.76 % 2.91 % 3.04 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 2.69 % 2.72 % 2.77 % 2.94 % 3.05 % Average earning assets/total average assets 92.24 % 92.13 % 91.95 % 91.97 % 91.52 % Average loans/average deposits 71.61 % 70.68 % 71.69 % 78.22 % 82.71 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 40.49 % 41.42 % 40.40 % 40.21 % 38.39 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.28 % 11.71 % 12.02 % 11.83 % 12.04 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 64.42 % 67.03 % 59.58 % 61.46 % 52.11 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Time Period % Change Investment Securities Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 22 vs. Q1 22 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2022 2021 2021 Q1 21 Q4 21 U.S. agency securities $ 338,490 $ 201,787 $ 310,587 67.75 % 8.98 % U.S. Treasury notes 970 1,019 1,000 (4.81) % (3.00) % Municipal securities 400,200 334,751 385,673 19.55 % 3.77 % Trust preferred and other corporate securities 85,792 31,241 53,950 174.61 % 59.02 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 1,022,169 849,418 1,055,183 20.34 % (3.13) % Allowance for credit losses (1,081 ) (210 ) (210 ) 414.76 % 414.76 % Total $ 1,846,540 $ 1,418,006 $ 1,806,183 30.22 % 2.23 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 3,443 $ 38,751 $ 32,054 (91.12) % (89.26) % Total gross unrealized losses (73,758 ) (10,632 ) (14,514 ) 593.74 % 408.19 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adj. on AFS securities $ (70,315 ) $ 28,119 $ 17,540 (350.06) % (500.88) % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities 83,004 $ — $ 73,360 N/M 13.15 % U.S. Treasury notes 336,193 — 66,326 N/M 406.88 % Municipal securities 5,116 5,032 5,095 1.67 % 0.41 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,260 2,309 2,272 (2.12) % (0.53) % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 6,811 8,639 7,168 (21.16) % (4.98) % Allowance for credit losses (92 ) (97 ) (94 ) (5.15) % (2.13) % Total $ 433,292 $ 15,883 $ 154,127 2,628.02 % 181.13 % Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 714 $ 1,598 $ 1,561 (55.32) % (54.26) % Total gross unrealized losses (11,915 ) — (106 ) — % — % Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (11,201 ) $ 1,598 $ 1,455 (800.94) % (869.83) % Loans Held For Investment (1) Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 22 vs. Q1 22 vs. 2022 2021 2021 Q1 21 Q4 21 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,236,294 $ 1,031,267 $ 1,125,863 19.88 % 9.81 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,561,117 1,439,412 1,494,000 8.46 % 4.49 % Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,697,929 2,477,315 2,620,334 8.91 % 2.96 % Real estate - multifamily 339,220 360,125 332,659 (5.80) % 1.97 % Residential 1-4 family 1,392,052 1,173,761 1,305,915 18.60 % 6.60 % HELOC 376,480 400,314 380,834 (5.95) % (1.14) % Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,212,973 2,005,558 1,206,911 (39.52) % 0.50 % Government 518,839 398,579 525,358 30.17 % (1.24) % Indirect 485,620 278,567 394,802 74.33 % 23.00 % Consumer loans and other 88,784 169,685 119,576 (47.68) % (25.75) % Total $ 9,909,308 $ 9,734,583 $ 9,506,252 1.79 % 4.24 % (1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $0.08 billion, $0.90 billion, and $0.16 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q1 22, Q1 21, and Q4 21, respectively. Deposits Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 22 vs. Q1 22 vs. 2022 2021 2021 Q1 21 Q4 21 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,532,337 $ 4,840,678 $ 5,546,665 14.29 % (0.26) % Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,432,005 5,062,461 6,139,714 27.05 % 4.76 % Savings 393,119 342,554 371,356 14.76 % 5.86 % Certificates of deposits 1,414,339 1,893,951 1,515,891 (25.32) % (6.70) % Total $ 13,771,800 $ 12,139,644 $ 13,573,626 13.44 % 1.46 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs), (1)(2) $ 9,668,724 $ 95,596 4.01 % $ 9,372,187 $ 95,696 4.05 % $ 9,660,111 $ 101,960 4.28 % Taxable investment securities 2,059,614 9,013 1.75 % 1,625,683 10,217 2.51 % 1,303,535 6,604 2.03 % Tax-exempt investment securities 110,698 680 2.46 % 157,855 292 0.74 % 139,859 542 1.55 % Total securities 2,170,312 9,693 1.79 % 1,783,538 10,509 2.36 % 1,443,394 7,146 1.98 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,929,929 1,347 0.19 % 3,274,392 1,215 0.15 % 1,715,110 416 0.10 % Loans held for sale 276,448 2,375 3.44 % 379,808 2,750 2.90 % 536,997 3,361 2.50 % Total earning assets 15,045,413 109,011 2.94 % 14,809,925 110,170 2.95 % 13,355,612 112,883 3.42 % Less: allowance for credit losses (106,172 ) (107,215 ) (120,934 ) Total nonearning assets 1,372,757 1,372,799 1,357,738 Total assets $ 16,311,998 $ 16,075,509 $ 14,592,416 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,178,217 $ 2,262 0.15 % $ 5,853,873 $ 2,148 0.15 % $ 4,904,885 $ 2,075 0.17 % Savings 382,839 511 0.54 % 371,901 534 0.57 % 332,006 522 0.64 % Certificates of deposit 1,472,942 2,121 0.58 % 1,541,483 2,707 0.70 % 1,959,225 5,951 1.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,033,998 4,894 0.25 % 7,767,257 5,389 0.28 % 7,196,116 8,548 0.48 % Borrowings 135,775 137 0.40 % 245,622 360 0.58 % 562,451 822 0.58 % Subordinated debt, net 386,934 4,120 4.26 % 249,555 2,962 4.75 % 249,114 2,930 4.70 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,556,707 9,151 0.43 % 8,262,434 8,711 0.42 % 8,007,681 12,300 0.62 % Demand deposits 5,467,153 5,492,894 4,483,444 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 387,871 417,707 303,524 Total liabilities 14,411,731 14,173,035 12,794,649 Shareholders’ equity 1,900,267 1,902,474 1,797,767 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,311,998 $ 16,075,509 $ 14,592,416 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 99,860 $ 101,459 $ 100,583 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (656 ) (667 ) (593 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 99,204 $ 100,792 $ 99,990 Interest rate spread (3)(4) 2.51 % 2.53 % 2.80 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.37 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (4)(5) 2.69 % 2.72 % 3.05 % Total cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.30 %

(1) Average loans balances for December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and related yields have been restated to include, previously excluded, nonaccrual loans of $7.69 million and $12.98 million, respectively.

(2) March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 includes average PPP balances of $0.12 billion, $0.81 billion and $0.20 billion, and related interest and fee income of $2.10 million, $11.63 million, and $3.85 million, respectively.

(3) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(5) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 74,991 $ 17,373 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,857,327 3,244,484 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 34,684 34,779 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,967,002 3,296,636 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,917,936 and $1,788,853, and allowance for credit losses of $1,081 and $210 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 1,846,540 1,806,183 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $422,183 and $155,676 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 433,384 154,221 Less: allowance for credit losses (92 ) (94 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 433,292 154,127 Other equity securities 6,789 6,759 FHLB stock 10,432 13,146 Total Securities 2,297,053 1,980,215 Mortgage loans held for sale 234,620 358,303 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,909,308 9,506,252 Less: allowance for credit losses (103,833 ) (106,059 ) Net Loans 9,805,475 9,400,193 Premises and equipment, net 277,764 270,772 Goodwill 457,162 457,187 Other intangible assets, net 47,562 50,379 BOLI 253,112 251,805 Other assets 326,838 295,897 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,532,337 $ 5,546,665 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,432,005 6,139,714 Savings 393,119 371,356 Certificates of deposit 1,414,339 1,515,891 Total Deposits 13,771,800 13,573,626 Advances from the FHLB 55,196 155,367 Subordinated debt, net 496,757 249,652 FRB PPP lending facility — — Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 75,988 76,797 Total Borrowings 627,941 481,816 Other liabilities 387,087 389,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,786,828 14,445,213 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized 72,724,275 and 72,683,985 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 121,231 121,164 Capital surplus 1,050,387 1,050,948 Retained earnings 747,614 716,605 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 910,304 and 911,458 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (18,323 ) (18,257 ) Deferred compensation trust 18,323 18,257 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56,712 ) 10,597 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,862,520 1,899,314 Noncontrolling interest 17,240 16,860 TOTAL EQUITY 1,879,760 1,916,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 94,962 $ 101,396 Investment securities 9,671 7,117 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,347 416 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,375 3,361 Total interest income 108,355 112,290 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 4,894 8,548 Advances from the FHLB 92 497 Subordinated debt, net 4,120 2,930 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 45 325 Total interest expense 9,151 12,300 Net interest income 99,204 99,990 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,449 ) (4,027 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,653 104,017 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 14,638 37,412 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,074 16,325 Property management income, net 17,147 15,483 Real estate commission income, net 2,554 2,451 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,574 2,190 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,375 1,302 BOLI 1,717 1,519 Other income 7,129 4,837 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — 1,000 Total noninterest income 66,208 82,519 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 63,963 58,435 Occupancy expense 8,327 8,072 Furniture and equipment 3,690 3,512 Amortization - intangibles 2,817 2,723 Software expense 4,492 4,194 Data processing 3,594 3,239 Professional fees 2,027 2,339 Advertising and marketing 4,127 2,968 Other expenses 16,342 11,844 Total noninterest expense 109,379 97,326 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 57,482 89,210 Provision for income tax expense 11,232 16,579 Net income $ 46,250 $ 72,631 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (664 ) (3,636 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 45,586 $ 68,995 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.95 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.18





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 74,991 $ 17,373 $ 75,370 $ 117,797 $ 141,545 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,857,327 3,244,484 3,155,039 2,970,490 1,936,458 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 34,684 34,779 33,506 31,971 30,031 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,967,002 3,296,636 3,263,915 3,120,258 2,108,034 Securities available for sale 1,846,540 1,806,183 1,560,402 1,454,421 1,418,006 Securities held to maturity 433,384 154,221 14,898 15,389 15,980 Less: allowance for credit losses (92 ) (94 ) (94 ) (97 ) (97 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 433,292 154,127 14,804 15,292 15,883 Other equity securities 6,789 6,759 6,621 6,395 6,355 FHLB stock 10,432 13,146 13,146 16,909 16,909 Total Securities 2,297,053 1,980,215 1,594,973 1,493,017 1,457,153 Mortgage loans held for sale 234,620 358,303 431,846 554,447 582,905 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,909,308 9,506,252 9,297,565 9,423,578 9,734,583 Less: allowance for credit losses (103,833 ) (106,059 ) (107,177 ) (108,130 ) (116,077 ) Net Loans 9,805,475 9,400,193 9,190,388 9,315,448 9,618,506 Premises and equipment, net 277,764 270,772 270,810 265,644 261,831 Goodwill 457,162 457,187 457,187 452,328 452,328 Other intangible assets, net 47,562 50,379 50,839 42,271 44,808 BOLI 253,112 251,805 249,862 249,213 247,655 Other assets 326,838 295,897 301,552 311,209 306,176 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387 $ 15,811,372 $ 15,803,835 $ 15,079,396 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,532,337 $ 5,546,665 $ 5,394,952 $ 5,243,074 $ 4,840,678 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,432,005 6,139,714 5,681,181 5,373,146 5,062,461 Savings 393,119 371,356 366,165 349,552 342,554 Certificates of deposit 1,414,339 1,515,891 1,571,752 1,998,828 1,893,951 Total Deposits 13,771,800 13,573,626 13,014,050 12,964,600 12,139,644 Advances from the FHLB 55,196 155,367 155,537 255,706 255,872 Subordinated debt, net 496,757 249,652 249,503 249,353 249,204 FRB PPP lending facility — — — — 183,164 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 75,988 76,797 82,413 85,042 68,509 Total Borrowings 627,941 481,816 487,453 590,101 756,749 Other liabilities 387,087 389,771 409,435 379,278 366,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,786,828 14,445,213 13,910,938 13,933,979 13,263,090 Preferred stock Authorized shares - 2,000,000 — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,231 121,164 121,163 121,144 121,108 Capital surplus 1,050,387 1,050,948 1,049,367 1,048,332 1,047,312 Retained earnings 747,614 716,605 690,960 655,095 613,826 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (18,323 ) (18,257 ) (18,076 ) (18,076 ) (17,063 ) Deferred compensation trust 18,323 18,257 18,076 18,076 17,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56,712 ) 10,597 21,597 29,273 17,969 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,862,520 1,899,314 1,883,087 1,853,844 1,800,215 Noncontrolling interest 17,240 16,860 17,347 16,012 16,091 TOTAL EQUITY 1,879,760 1,916,174 1,900,434 1,869,856 1,816,306 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,666,588 $ 16,361,387 $ 15,811,372 $ 15,803,835 $ 15,079,396





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 94,962 $ 95,054 $ 98,258 $ 100,614 $ 101,396 Investment securities 9,671 10,484 7,000 6,871 7,117 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,347 1,215 1,182 619 416 Mortgage loans held for sale 2,375 2,750 3,405 3,711 3,361 Total interest income 108,355 109,503 109,845 111,815 112,290 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 4,894 5,389 6,028 7,144 8,548 Advances from the FHLB 92 206 247 274 497 Subordinated debt 4,120 2,962 2,962 2,962 2,930 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 45 154 165 291 325 Total interest expense 9,151 8,711 9,402 10,671 12,300 Net interest income 99,204 100,792 100,443 101,144 99,990 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,449 ) (1,110 ) (1,582 ) (10,055 ) (4,027 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,653 101,902 102,025 111,199 104,017 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 14,638 20,945 25,422 25,524 37,412 Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,074 15,486 17,398 18,331 16,325 Property management income, net 17,147 9,099 10,502 7,091 15,483 Real estate commission income, net 2,554 3,165 3,781 3,893 2,451 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,574 2,479 2,524 2,391 2,190 Credit card merchant fees, net 1,375 1,412 1,660 1,667 1,302 BOLI 1,717 1,904 2,301 1,541 1,519 Other income 7,129 5,142 6,045 5,487 4,837 Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — — — 252 1,000 Total noninterest income 66,208 59,632 69,633 66,177 82,519 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 63,963 64,814 61,230 61,365 58,435 Occupancy expense 8,327 8,371 7,656 7,559 8,072 Furniture and equipment 3,690 3,528 3,513 3,622 3,512 Amortization - intangibles 2,817 2,935 2,750 2,719 2,723 Software expense 4,492 4,014 4,209 4,494 4,194 Data processing 3,594 3,524 3,603 3,414 3,239 Professional fees 2,027 2,723 2,227 2,259 2,339 Advertising and marketing 4,127 3,414 3,865 3,257 2,968 Other expenses 16,342 17,144 15,033 16,705 11,844 Total noninterest expense 109,379 110,467 104,086 105,394 97,326 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 57,482 51,067 67,572 71,982 89,210 Provision for income tax expense 11,232 9,410 14,829 13,980 16,579 Net income 46,250 41,657 52,743 58,002 72,631 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (664 ) (1,474 ) (2,343 ) (2,199 ) (3,636 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 45,586 $ 40,183 $ 50,400 $ 55,803 $ 68,995 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.55 $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 0.95 Diluted earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.55 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.95 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,498,075 72,525,504 72,506,877 72,468,094 72,414,953 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,562,122 72,624,610 72,591,281 72,560,234 72,517,008 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2021 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 96,770 $ 97,604 $ 98,345 $ (834 ) (0.85) % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,574 2,190 2,479 384 17.53 % Credit card merchant fees 1,375 1,302 1,412 73 5.61 % Other income 6,710 4,970 4,876 1,740 35.01 % Subtotal 10,659 8,462 8,767 2,197 25.96 % Net gain/(loss) on investment securities — 1,000 — (1,000 ) (100.00) % Total noninterest income 10,659 9,462 8,767 1,197 12.65 % Total revenue 107,429 107,066 107,112 363 0.34 % Provision for credit losses (1,833 ) (3,401 ) (1,199 ) 1,568 (46.10) % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 37,059 31,861 37,678 5,198 16.31 % Occupancy expense 5,659 5,546 5,541 113 2.04 % Furniture and equipment 2,709 2,668 2,570 41 1.54 % Amortization of intangibles 827 962 812 (135 ) (14.03) % Other expenses 18,228 14,050 19,484 4,178 29.74 % Total expenses 64,482 55,087 66,085 9,395 17.05 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 44,780 55,380 42,226 (10,600 ) (19.14) % Corporate allocation 1,292 1,292 1,260 — — % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 46,072 56,672 43,486 (10,600 ) (18.70) % Provision for income tax expense 8,519 9,701 7,123 (1,182 ) (12.18) % Net income 37,553 46,971 36,363 (9,418 ) (20.05) % Noncontrolling interest — (5 ) (3 ) 5 (100.00) % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 37,553 $ 46,966 $ 36,360 (9,413 ) (20.04) % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 59.25 % 51.03 % 60.94 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2021 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage

income, net $ 15,906 $ 37,877 $ 22,257 $ (21,971 ) (58.01) % Real estate brokerage income, net 2,554 2,451 3,165 103 4.20 % Title insurance and settlement fees 504 525 610 (21 ) (4.00) % Property management fees, net 17,147 15,483 9,099 1,664 10.75 % Income from unconsolidated

subsidiary 167 406 113 (239 ) (58.87) % Net interest and other income 2,932 2,736 3,010 196 7.16 % Total revenue 39,210 59,478 38,254 (20,268 ) (34.08) % Provision for credit losses 384 (626 ) 89 1,010 (161.34) % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 17,291 16,847 17,682 444 2.64 % Occupancy expense 1,898 1,871 1,957 27 1.44 % Furniture and equipment 761 649 727 112 17.26 % Amortization of intangible assets 816 590 931 226 38.31 % Other expenses 10,852 9,229 9,805 1,623 17.59 % Total expenses 31,618 29,186 31,102 2,432 8.33 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 7,208 30,918 7,063 (23,710 ) (76.69) % Corporate allocation (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (1,000 ) — — % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 6,208 29,918 6,063 (23,710 ) (79.25) % Provision for income tax expense 1,374 6,216 1,894 (4,842 ) (77.90) % Net income 4,834 23,702 4,169 (18,868 ) (79.61) % Noncontrolling interest (664 ) (3,631 ) (1,471 ) 2,967 (81.71) % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 4,170 $ 20,071 $ 2,698 (15,901 ) (79.22) % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 78.56 % 48.08 % 78.87 %





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) March 31, December 31, 2022 over 2021 2022 2021 2021 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 15,337 $ 14,188 $ 13,135 $ 1,149 8.10 % Employee benefits 4,161 3,884 3,682 277 7.13 % Specialized benefit services 170 167 172 3 1.80 % Total commissions and fees 19,668 18,239 16,989 1,429 7.83 % Contingency and bonus revenue 3,404 1,759 2,231 1,645 93.52 % Other income 33 74 40 (41 ) (55.41) % Total revenue 23,105 20,072 19,260 3,033 15.11 % Employee commission expense 4,332 4,107 4,202 225 5.48 % Revenue, net of commission expense 18,773 15,965 15,058 2,808 17.59 % Salaries and employee benefits 9,613 9,727 9,454 (114 ) (1.17) % Occupancy expense 770 655 873 115 17.56 % Furniture and equipment 220 195 231 25 12.82 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,174 1,171 1,192 3 0.26 % Other expenses 1,502 1,305 1,530 197 15.10 % Total operating expenses 13,279 13,053 13,280 226 1.73 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 5,494 2,912 1,778 2,582 88.67 % Corporate allocation (292 ) (292 ) (260 ) — — % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 5,202 2,620 1,518 2,582 98.55 % Provision for income tax expense 1,339 662 393 677 102.27 % Net income 3,863 1,958 1,125 1,905 97.29 % Noncontrolling interest — — — — N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,863 $ 1,958 $ 1,125 1,905 97.29 % Provision for income taxes 1,339 662 393 677 102.27 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,319 1,308 1,342 11 0.84 % EBITDA(non-GAAP) $ 6,521 $ 3,928 $ 2,860 2,593 66.01 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 64.48 % 74.43 % 80.28 %



