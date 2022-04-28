TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

| Source: TowneBank TowneBank

Suffolk, Virginia, UNITED STATES

SUFFOLK, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $45.59 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $69.00 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"TowneBank had a strong start to the year despite the expected revenue decline in our real estate segment as well as a reduction in revenue associated with the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans. With core annualized loan growth of over 20%, spread across all of our markets, combined with the continued deployment of excess liquidity, we expect the increase in short-term rates will result in improvements in net interest income and margin through the rest of 2022. Credit metrics remained excellent and we strengthened our balance sheet ahead of rising rates by completing a sub debt offering at attractive rates in early February," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2022 Compared to First Quarter 2021:

  • Total revenues were $165.41 million, a decrease of $17.10 million, or 9.37%, and pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues (non-GAAP), were $55.37 million, a decrease of $26.21 million, or 32.13%. These declines were primarily driven by residential mortgage banking income, which declined $22.77 million in the quarter and a reduction in income on PPP loans of $9.53 million.
  • Loans held for investment were $9.91 billion, an increase of $0.17 billion, or 1.79%, from March 31, 2021, and $0.40 billion, or 4.24%, from December 31, 2021. Excluding the decline in PPP loans, loans held for investment increased $989.07 million, or 11.19%, compared to March 31, 2021, and $476.79 million, or 20.68% on an annualized basis, from the linked quarter. Total loans at March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 included $0.08 billion, $0.90 billion, and $0.16 billion, respectively, of PPP loans.
  • Total deposits were $13.77 billion, an increase of $1.63 billion, or 13.44% compared to prior year and $0.20 billion, or 5.92% on an annualized basis, from December 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 14.29%, to $5.53 billion, representing 40.17% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased $14.33 million, primarily in escrow deposits.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.81% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 14.08% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.67% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.69%.
  • Effective tax rate of 19.77% in the quarter compared to 19.37% in first quarter 2021, and 18.97% in the linked quarter.

"Our results benefited from healthy loan pipelines as we entered 2022. We opened a new full-service banking office in Charlotte, and we continue to invest in growing our fee-based businesses. We also believe our strong commitment to generating high levels of noninterest bearing deposits should provide a competitive advantage in a rising rate environment," stated J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to First Quarter 2021:

  • Net interest income was $99.20 million compared to $99.99 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.69%, including purchase accounting accretion of 6 basis points and PPP interest and fees of 3 basis points, compared to 3.05%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points and 11 basis points of PPP interest and fees, for first quarter 2021.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 4.01%, represented 64.26% of earning assets at March 31, 2022 compared to a yield of 4.28% and 72.33% of earning assets in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, loan yields were 3.97% in first quarter 2022 compared to 4.17% in first quarter 2021.
  • Interest and fee income on PPP loans was $2.10 million in first quarter 2022, compared to $3.85 million in the linked quarter, and $11.63 million in first quarter 2021.
  • Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.15% from 0.30% at March 31, 2021.
  • In February 2022, the Company issued $250.00 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. The subordinated notes accrue interest at a fixed rate of 3.13%, resulting in an increase in interest expense of $1.11 million in the quarter.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.05 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $13.36 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of 12.65%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.56 billion, an increase of $0.55 billion from prior year, driven primarily by growth in interest bearing deposits.
  • We expect to continue positioning our earning asset portfolio to positively benefit interest margin in a rising rate environment.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans was a benefit of $2.10 million compared to benefits of $3.41 million one year ago and $1.18 million in the linked quarter.
  • The first quarter 2022 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $2.23 million that was driven by improved economic forecasts and the related release of certain reserves associated with industries heavily impacted by COVID-19, partially offset by an increase in reserves driven by core loan growth.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $0.13 million compared to $0.67 million one year prior and net recoveries of $0.06 million in the linked quarter. The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.01% in first quarter 2022, 0.03% in first quarter 2021, and 0.00% in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.05% of total loans at March 31, 2022, 1.12% at December 31, 2021, and 1.19% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses (non-GAAP) was 1.06%, compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021 and 1.31% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 21.52 times nonperforming loans compared to 17.76 times at December 31, 2021 and 9.09 times at March 31, 2021.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to First Quarter 2021:

  • Total noninterest income was $66.21 million compared to $82.52 million in 2021, a decrease of $16.31 million, or 19.77%. Residential mortgage banking income decreased $22.77 million, while insurance commissions and property management income increased $2.75 million and $1.66 million, respectively.
  • Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $14.64 million compared to $37.41 million in first quarter 2021. Margins declined 100 basis points between quarters and loan volume decreased to $0.82 billion in first quarter 2022 compared to $1.60 billion in 2021. Residential purchase activity comprised 77.93% of production volume in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 53.45% in the prior year quarter as the increase in rates continued to negatively impact refinance activity. Included in first quarter 2022 was a loss on interest rate-locks of $0.45 million, compared to a gain of $0.74 million in first quarter 2021.
  • Margins on residential mortgages decreased 100 basis points from first quarter 2021 to 3.01% in the current quarter.
  • Total Insurance segment revenue was $23.11 million in first quarter 2022, $3.03 million or 15.11%, higher than first quarter 2021. This increase was attributable to organic growth in property and casualty commissions plus bonus and contingency income.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 10.75%, or $1.66 million, to $17.15 million compared to first quarter 2021. Reservation income is up in the quarter over quarter comparison due primarily to the July 2021 acquisition of a vacation rental company in Tennessee, which contributed $4.14 million in property management fees during the quarter. Management anticipates the loosening of COVID-related travel restrictions may result in a decline in reservation activity for the remainder of 2022, from the record levels of the past two years.
  • In April 22, the Company implemented changes for personal accounts to eliminate fees for non-sufficient funds and other overdraft program fees. The change is not expected to have a material effect on future revenue.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to First Quarter 2021:

  • Total noninterest expense was $109.38 million compared to $97.33 million in 2021, an increase of $12.05 million, or 12.38%. The higher level of expenses was attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $5.53 million, advertising and marketing expense of $1.16 million, an earnout adjustment of $1.84 million for a prior year property management company acquisition, and $0.53 million in fixed asset disposals associated with the move of our financial services group headquarters.
  • Advertising and marketing expense increases, related primarily to our Realty segment, were driven by production based advertising programs in our property management companies and consumer mortgage advertising in our residential mortgage operations.
  • Increased costs associated with our core banking platform resulted in higher software expenses, and higher credit card fees on vacation property reservation activities drove the increase in data processing expense.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $16.67 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.59 billion, or 10.53%, from $15.08 billion at March 31, 2021. Total assets increased $0.31 billion, or 1.87%, from the linked quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by increases in securities and loans held for investment.
  • Loans held for investment increased $0.17 billion, or 1.79%, compared to prior year and $0.40 billion, or 4.24%, compared the linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans of $0.08 billion in first quarter 2022, $0.90 billion in first quarter 2021, and $0.16 billion in the linked quarter, loans held for investment increased $989.07 million, or 11.19%, compared to prior year, and $476.79 million, or 5.10%, compared to December 31, 2021, or 20.68% on an annualized basis. Loan growth was broad-based across almost all of our loan portfolio classifications and market areas.
  • Average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, were $9.55 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $699.86 million, or 7.91%, compared to prior year. In the linked quarter comparison, average loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased 4.15%, or $380.77 million, 16.84% on an annualized basis.
  • Unamortized fee income related to PPP loans was $2.08 million at March 31, 2022.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $348.29 million, or 59.75%, compared to the prior year and $123.68 million, or 34.52%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $1.63 billion, or 13.44%, compared to the prior year and $0.20 billion, or 1.46%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $0.13 billion, or 17.02%, from prior year due to the repayment of FHLB borrowings and the FRB PPP Lending Facility. Total borrowings increased $0.15 billion, or 30.33%, compared to the linked quarter due to a new subordinated debt offering in the quarter.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.30 billion compared to $1.98 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.46 billion at March 31, 2021. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2022 was 3.9 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included $70.32 million in net unrealized losses at March 31, 2022, and $28.12 million and $17.54 million in net unrealized gains at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. In first quarter 2022, the net change in carrying value for available-for-sale debt securities resulted in a $1.03 decrease in tangible book value.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $9.91 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.51 billion at December 31, 2021 and $9.73 billion at March 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets were $5.39 million, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $17.27 million, or 0.11%, at March 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.05% of period end loans compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2021.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $0.56 million from $3.75 million at March 31, 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $13.77 billion compared to $13.57 billion at December 31, 2021 and $12.14 billion at March 31, 2021.
  • Total loans held for investment to deposits were 71.95% compared to 70.03% at December 31, 2021 and 80.19% at March 31, 2021.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits were 40.17% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to 40.86% at December 31, 2021 and 39.87% at March 31, 2021.
  • Total borrowings were $0.63 billion compared to $0.48 billion at December 31, 2021 and $0.76 billion at March 31, 2021.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.16%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.16%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.31%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 17.34%.
  • Book value per common share was $25.61 compared to $26.13 at December 31, 2021 and $24.78 at March 31, 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $18.67 compared to $19.15 at December 31, 2021 and $17.94 at March 31, 2021.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 40 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.67 billion as of March 31, 2022, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts of the ongoing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit its spread; competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
J. Morgan Davis, Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813


TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
 Total Revenue$165,412  $160,424  $170,076  $167,321  $182,509 
 Net income 46,250   41,657   52,743   58,002   72,631 
 Net income available to common shareholders 45,586   40,183   50,400   55,803   68,995 
 Pre-provision, pre-tax, net revenues(non-GAAP) 55,369   48,483   63,647   59,728   81,578 
 Net income per common share - diluted 0.63   0.55   0.69   0.77   0.95 
 Book value per common share 25.61   26.13   25.91   25.51   24.78 
 Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 18.67   19.15   18.92   18.70   17.94 
 Return on average assets 1.13%  0.99%  1.27%  1.48%  1.92%
 Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.23%  1.08%  1.37%  1.59%  2.05%
 Return on average equity 9.73%  8.38%  10.59%  12.21%  15.56%
 Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 13.91%  12.08%  15.09%  17.38%  22.19%
 Return on average common equity 9.81%  8.45%  10.68%  12.31%  15.70%
 Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 14.08%  12.22%  15.27%  17.57%  22.45%
 Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 40.03%  37.17%  40.94%  39.55%  45.21%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
 Common equity tier 1 12.16%  12.36%  12.53%  12.42%  12.15%
 Tier 1 12.31%  12.51%  12.69%  12.57%  12.30%
 Total 17.34%  15.56%  15.85%  15.76%  15.59%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.16%  9.11%  9.18%  9.44%  9.54%
Asset Quality:         
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans21.52x 17.76x 12.68x 9.67x 9.09x
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.05%  1.12%  1.15%  1.15%  1.19%
 Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans(non-GAAP) 1.06%  1.13%  1.18%  1.22%  1.31%
 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.05%  0.06%  0.09%  0.12%  0.13%
 Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.03%  0.06%  0.09%  0.10%  0.11%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01%  % (0.03)        % (0.01)        %  0.03%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries)$126  $(60) $(644) $(137) $669 
           
 Nonperforming loans$4,825  $5,973  $8,451  $11,178  $12,768 
 Former bank premises             750 
 Foreclosed property 560   4,583   5,409   4,041   3,748 
 Total nonperforming assets$5,385  $10,556  $13,860  $15,219  $17,266 
 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$40  $372  $143  $1,584  $108 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans$103,833  $106,059  $107,177  $108,130  $116,077 
Mortgage Banking:         
 Loans originated, mortgage$583,008  $851,021  $939,272  $1,050,663  $1,187,595 
 Loans originated, joint venture 236,980   303,362   370,865   403,864   417,177 
 Total loans originated$819,988  $1,154,383  $1,310,137  $1,454,527  $1,604,772 
 Number of loans originated 2,237   3,408   3,917   4,514   5,164 
 Number of originators 207   213   219   222   229 
 Purchase % 77.93%  79.36%  77.45%  76.95%  53.45%
 Loans sold$853,808  $1,150,996  $1,394,166  $1,485,057  $1,601,480 
 Rate lock asset$3,009  $3,455  $6,087  $7,760  $12,522 
 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.01%  3.42%  3.61%  3.64%  4.01%
Other Ratios:         
 Net interest margin 2.67%  2.70%  2.76%  2.91%  3.04%
 Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 2.69%  2.72%  2.77%  2.94%  3.05%
 Average earning assets/total average assets 92.24%  92.13%  91.95%  91.97%  91.52%
 Average loans/average deposits 71.61%  70.68%  71.69%  78.22%  82.71%
 Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 40.49%  41.42%  40.40%  40.21%  38.39%
 Period end equity/period end total assets 11.28%  11.71%  12.02%  11.83%  12.04%
 Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 64.42%  67.03%  59.58%  61.46%  52.11%
 (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary      


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Time Period % Change
Investment SecuritiesQ1 Q1 Q4 Q1 22 vs. Q1 22 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2022   2021   2021  Q1 21 Q4 21
U.S. agency securities$338,490  $201,787  $310,587  67.75% 8.98%
U.S. Treasury notes 970   1,019   1,000  (4.81)% (3.00)%
Municipal securities 400,200   334,751   385,673  19.55% 3.77%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 85,792   31,241   53,950  174.61% 59.02%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 1,022,169   849,418   1,055,183  20.34% (3.13)%
Allowance for credit losses (1,081)  (210)  (210) 414.76% 414.76%
Total$1,846,540  $1,418,006  $1,806,183  30.22% 2.23%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements      
Total gross unrealized gains$3,443  $38,751  $32,054  (91.12)% (89.26)%
Total gross unrealized losses (73,758)  (10,632)  (14,514) 593.74% 408.19%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adj. on AFS securities$(70,315) $28,119  $17,540  (350.06)% (500.88)%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities 83,004  $  $73,360  N/M 13.15%
U.S. Treasury notes 336,193      66,326  N/M 406.88%
Municipal securities 5,116   5,032   5,095  1.67% 0.41%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,260   2,309   2,272  (2.12)% (0.53)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 6,811   8,639   7,168  (21.16)% (4.98)%
Allowance for credit losses (92)  (97)  (94) (5.15)% (2.13)%
Total$433,292  $15,883  $154,127  2,628.02% 181.13%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements        
Total gross unrealized gains$714  $1,598  $1,561  (55.32)% (54.26)%
Total gross unrealized losses (11,915)     (106) % %
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities$(11,201) $1,598  $1,455  (800.94)% (869.83)%
 
Loans Held For Investment(1)Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 22 vs. Q1 22 vs.
  2022   2021   2021  Q1 21 Q4 21
Real estate - construction and development$1,236,294  $1,031,267  $1,125,863  19.88% 9.81%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,561,117   1,439,412   1,494,000  8.46% 4.49%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,697,929   2,477,315   2,620,334  8.91% 2.96%
Real estate - multifamily 339,220   360,125   332,659  (5.80)% 1.97%
Residential 1-4 family 1,392,052   1,173,761   1,305,915  18.60% 6.60%
HELOC 376,480   400,314   380,834  (5.95)% (1.14)%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,212,973   2,005,558   1,206,911  (39.52)% 0.50%
Government 518,839   398,579   525,358  30.17% (1.24)%
Indirect 485,620   278,567   394,802  74.33% 23.00%
Consumer loans and other 88,784   169,685   119,576  (47.68)% (25.75)%
Total$9,909,308  $9,734,583  $9,506,252  1.79% 4.24%
(1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $0.08 billion, $0.90 billion, and $0.16 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q1 22, Q1 21, and Q4 21, respectively.
 
DepositsQ1 Q1 Q4 Q1 22 vs. Q1 22 vs.
  2022   2021   2021  Q1 21 Q4 21
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,532,337  $4,840,678  $5,546,665  14.29% (0.26)%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,432,005   5,062,461   6,139,714  27.05% 4.76%
Savings 393,119   342,554   371,356  14.76% 5.86%
Certificates of deposits 1,414,339   1,893,951   1,515,891  (25.32)% (6.70)%
Total$13,771,800  $12,139,644  $13,573,626  13.44% 1.46%


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs), (1)(2)		$9,668,724  $95,596  4.01% $9,372,187  $95,696  4.05% $9,660,111  $101,960  4.28%
Taxable investment securities 2,059,614   9,013  1.75%  1,625,683   10,217  2.51%  1,303,535   6,604  2.03%
Tax-exempt investment securities 110,698   680  2.46%  157,855   292  0.74%  139,859   542  1.55%
Total securities 2,170,312   9,693  1.79%  1,783,538   10,509  2.36%  1,443,394   7,146  1.98%
Interest-bearing deposits 2,929,929   1,347  0.19%  3,274,392   1,215  0.15%  1,715,110   416  0.10%
Loans held for sale 276,448   2,375  3.44%  379,808   2,750  2.90%  536,997   3,361  2.50%
Total earning assets 15,045,413   109,011  2.94%  14,809,925   110,170  2.95%  13,355,612   112,883  3.42%
Less: allowance for credit losses (106,172)      (107,215)      (120,934)    
Total nonearning assets 1,372,757       1,372,799       1,357,738     
Total assets$16,311,998      $16,075,509      $14,592,416     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$6,178,217  $2,262  0.15% $5,853,873  $2,148  0.15% $4,904,885  $2,075  0.17%
Savings 382,839   511  0.54%  371,901   534  0.57%  332,006   522  0.64%
Certificates of deposit 1,472,942   2,121  0.58%  1,541,483   2,707  0.70%  1,959,225   5,951  1.23%
Total interest-bearing deposits 8,033,998   4,894  0.25%  7,767,257   5,389  0.28%  7,196,116   8,548  0.48%
Borrowings 135,775   137  0.40%  245,622   360  0.58%  562,451   822  0.58%
Subordinated debt, net 386,934   4,120  4.26%  249,555   2,962  4.75%  249,114   2,930  4.70%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,556,707   9,151  0.43%  8,262,434   8,711  0.42%  8,007,681   12,300  0.62%
Demand deposits 5,467,153       5,492,894       4,483,444     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 387,871       417,707       303,524     
Total liabilities 14,411,731       14,173,035       12,794,649     
Shareholders’ equity 1,900,267       1,902,474       1,797,767     
Total liabilities and equity$16,311,998      $16,075,509      $14,592,416     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)  $99,860      $101,459      $100,583   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (656)      (667)      (593)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $99,204      $100,792      $99,990   
                  
Interest rate spread (3)(4)    2.51%     2.53%     2.80%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   0.25%     0.23%     0.37%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (4)(5)   2.69%     2.72%     3.05%
Total cost of deposits    0.15%     0.16%     0.30%
                  

(1) Average loans balances for December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and related yields have been restated to include, previously excluded, nonaccrual loans of $7.69 million and $12.98 million, respectively.
(2) March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2021 includes average PPP balances of $0.12 billion, $0.81 billion and $0.20 billion, and related interest and fee income of $2.10 million, $11.63 million, and $3.85 million, respectively.
(3) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(5) Non-GAAP.


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
   
 March 31, December 31,
  2022   2021 
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$74,991  $17,373 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,857,327   3,244,484 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 34,684   34,779 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,967,002   3,296,636 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,917,936 and $1,788,853, and allowance for credit losses of $1,081 and $210 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 1,846,540   1,806,183 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $422,183 and $155,676 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.) 433,384   154,221 
Less: allowance for credit losses (92)  (94)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 433,292   154,127 
Other equity securities 6,789   6,759 
FHLB stock 10,432   13,146 
Total Securities 2,297,053   1,980,215 
Mortgage loans held for sale 234,620   358,303 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,909,308   9,506,252 
Less: allowance for credit losses (103,833)  (106,059)
Net Loans 9,805,475   9,400,193 
Premises and equipment, net 277,764   270,772 
Goodwill 457,162   457,187 
Other intangible assets, net 47,562   50,379 
BOLI 253,112   251,805 
Other assets 326,838   295,897 
TOTAL ASSETS$16,666,588  $16,361,387 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,532,337  $5,546,665 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 6,432,005   6,139,714 
Savings 393,119   371,356 
Certificates of deposit 1,414,339   1,515,891 
Total Deposits 13,771,800   13,573,626 
Advances from the FHLB 55,196   155,367 
Subordinated debt, net 496,757   249,652 
FRB PPP lending facility     
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 75,988   76,797 
Total Borrowings 627,941   481,816 
Other liabilities 387,087   389,771 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,786,828   14,445,213 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized   
72,724,275 and 72,683,985 shares issued at   
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 121,231   121,164 
Capital surplus 1,050,387   1,050,948 
Retained earnings 747,614   716,605 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
910,304 and 911,458 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (18,323)  (18,257)
Deferred compensation trust 18,323   18,257 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56,712)  10,597 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,862,520   1,899,314 
Noncontrolling interest 17,240   16,860 
TOTAL EQUITY 1,879,760   1,916,174 
               TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$16,666,588  $16,361,387 
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2022   2021 
INTEREST INCOME:   
Loans, including fees$94,962  $101,396 
Investment securities 9,671   7,117 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,347   416 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,375   3,361 
Total interest income 108,355   112,290 
INTEREST EXPENSE:   
Deposits 4,894   8,548 
Advances from the FHLB 92   497 
Subordinated debt, net 4,120   2,930 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 45   325 
Total interest expense 9,151   12,300 
Net interest income 99,204   99,990 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,449)  (4,027)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,653   104,017 
NONINTEREST INCOME:   
Residential mortgage banking income, net 14,638   37,412 
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,074   16,325 
Property management income, net 17,147   15,483 
Real estate commission income, net 2,554   2,451 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,574   2,190 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,375   1,302 
BOLI 1,717   1,519 
Other income 7,129   4,837 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities    1,000 
Total noninterest income 66,208   82,519 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:   
Salaries and employee benefits 63,963   58,435 
Occupancy expense 8,327   8,072 
Furniture and equipment 3,690   3,512 
Amortization - intangibles 2,817   2,723 
Software expense 4,492   4,194 
Data processing 3,594   3,239 
Professional fees 2,027   2,339 
Advertising and marketing 4,127   2,968 
Other expenses 16,342   11,844 
Total noninterest expense 109,379   97,326 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 57,482   89,210 
Provision for income tax expense 11,232   16,579 
Net income$46,250  $72,631 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (664)  (3,636)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$45,586  $68,995 
Per common share information   
Basic earnings$0.63  $0.95 
Diluted earnings$0.63  $0.95 
Cash dividends declared$0.20  $0.18 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
          
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$74,991  $17,373  $75,370  $117,797  $141,545 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,857,327   3,244,484   3,155,039   2,970,490   1,936,458 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 34,684   34,779   33,506   31,971   30,031 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,967,002   3,296,636   3,263,915   3,120,258   2,108,034 
Securities available for sale 1,846,540   1,806,183   1,560,402   1,454,421   1,418,006 
Securities held to maturity 433,384   154,221   14,898   15,389   15,980 
Less: allowance for credit losses (92)  (94)  (94)  (97)  (97)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 433,292   154,127   14,804   15,292   15,883 
Other equity securities 6,789   6,759   6,621   6,395   6,355 
FHLB stock 10,432   13,146   13,146   16,909   16,909 
Total Securities 2,297,053   1,980,215   1,594,973   1,493,017   1,457,153 
Mortgage loans held for sale 234,620   358,303   431,846   554,447   582,905 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,909,308   9,506,252   9,297,565   9,423,578   9,734,583 
Less: allowance for credit losses (103,833)  (106,059)  (107,177)  (108,130)  (116,077)
Net Loans 9,805,475   9,400,193   9,190,388   9,315,448   9,618,506 
Premises and equipment, net 277,764   270,772   270,810   265,644   261,831 
Goodwill 457,162   457,187   457,187   452,328   452,328 
Other intangible assets, net 47,562   50,379   50,839   42,271   44,808 
BOLI 253,112   251,805   249,862   249,213   247,655 
Other assets 326,838   295,897   301,552   311,209   306,176 
  TOTAL ASSETS$16,666,588  $16,361,387  $15,811,372  $15,803,835  $15,079,396 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,532,337  $5,546,665  $5,394,952  $5,243,074  $4,840,678 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 6,432,005   6,139,714   5,681,181   5,373,146   5,062,461 
Savings 393,119   371,356   366,165   349,552   342,554 
Certificates of deposit 1,414,339   1,515,891   1,571,752   1,998,828   1,893,951 
Total Deposits 13,771,800   13,573,626   13,014,050   12,964,600   12,139,644 
Advances from the FHLB 55,196   155,367   155,537   255,706   255,872 
Subordinated debt, net 496,757   249,652   249,503   249,353   249,204 
FRB PPP lending facility             183,164 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 75,988   76,797   82,413   85,042   68,509 
Total Borrowings 627,941   481,816   487,453   590,101   756,749 
Other liabilities 387,087   389,771   409,435   379,278   366,697 
        TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,786,828   14,445,213   13,910,938   13,933,979   13,263,090 
Preferred stock         
Authorized shares - 2,000,000              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,231   121,164   121,163   121,144   121,108 
Capital surplus 1,050,387   1,050,948   1,049,367   1,048,332   1,047,312 
Retained earnings 747,614   716,605   690,960   655,095   613,826 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation         
trust, at cost (18,323)  (18,257)  (18,076)  (18,076)  (17,063)
Deferred compensation trust 18,323   18,257   18,076   18,076   17,063 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (56,712)  10,597   21,597   29,273   17,969 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,862,520   1,899,314   1,883,087   1,853,844   1,800,215 
Noncontrolling interest 17,240   16,860   17,347   16,012   16,091 
       TOTAL EQUITY 1,879,760   1,916,174   1,900,434   1,869,856   1,816,306 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$16,666,588  $16,361,387  $15,811,372  $15,803,835  $15,079,396 


TOWNEBANK 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands, except share data) 
  
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 
  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021  
INTEREST INCOME:          
Loans, including fees$94,962  $95,054  $98,258  $100,614  $101,396  
Investment securities 9,671   10,484   7,000   6,871   7,117  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 1,347   1,215   1,182   619   416  
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,375   2,750   3,405   3,711   3,361  
Total interest income 108,355   109,503   109,845   111,815   112,290  
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Deposits 4,894   5,389   6,028   7,144   8,548  
Advances from the FHLB 92   206   247   274   497  
Subordinated debt 4,120   2,962   2,962   2,962   2,930  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 45   154   165   291   325  
Total interest expense 9,151   8,711   9,402   10,671   12,300  
Net interest income 99,204   100,792   100,443   101,144   99,990  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (1,449)  (1,110)  (1,582)  (10,055)  (4,027) 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,653   101,902   102,025   111,199   104,017  
NONINTEREST INCOME:          
Residential mortgage banking income, net 14,638   20,945   25,422   25,524   37,412  
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 19,074   15,486   17,398   18,331   16,325  
Property management income, net 17,147   9,099   10,502   7,091   15,483  
Real estate commission income, net 2,554   3,165   3,781   3,893   2,451  
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,574   2,479   2,524   2,391   2,190  
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,375   1,412   1,660   1,667   1,302  
BOLI 1,717   1,904   2,301   1,541   1,519  
Other income 7,129   5,142   6,045   5,487   4,837  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities          252   1,000  
Total noninterest income 66,208   59,632   69,633   66,177   82,519  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits 63,963   64,814   61,230   61,365   58,435  
Occupancy expense 8,327   8,371   7,656   7,559   8,072  
Furniture and equipment 3,690   3,528   3,513   3,622   3,512  
Amortization - intangibles 2,817   2,935   2,750   2,719   2,723  
Software expense 4,492   4,014   4,209   4,494   4,194  
Data processing 3,594   3,524   3,603   3,414   3,239  
Professional fees 2,027   2,723   2,227   2,259   2,339  
Advertising and marketing 4,127   3,414   3,865   3,257   2,968  
Other expenses 16,342   17,144   15,033   16,705   11,844  
Total noninterest expense 109,379   110,467   104,086   105,394   97,326  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 57,482   51,067   67,572   71,982   89,210  
Provision for income tax expense 11,232   9,410   14,829   13,980   16,579  
Net income 46,250   41,657   52,743   58,002   72,631  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (664)  (1,474)  (2,343)  (2,199)  (3,636) 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$45,586  $40,183  $50,400  $55,803  $68,995  
Per common share information          
Basic earnings$0.63  $0.55  $0.70  $0.77  $0.95  
Diluted earnings$0.63  $0.55  $0.69  $0.77  $0.95  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,498,075   72,525,504   72,506,877   72,468,094   72,414,953  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,562,122   72,624,610   72,591,281   72,560,234   72,517,008  
Cash dividends declared$0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.18  
           
           


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021   2021  Amount Percent
Revenue         
Net interest income$96,770  $97,604  $98,345  $(834) (0.85)%
Service charges on deposit         
accounts 2,574   2,190   2,479   384  17.53%
Credit card merchant fees 1,375   1,302   1,412   73  5.61%
Other income 6,710   4,970   4,876   1,740  35.01%
Subtotal 10,659   8,462   8,767   2,197  25.96%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities    1,000      (1,000) (100.00)%
Total noninterest income 10,659   9,462   8,767   1,197  12.65%
Total revenue 107,429   107,066   107,112   363  0.34%
          
Provision for credit losses (1,833)  (3,401)  (1,199)  1,568  (46.10)%
          
Expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 37,059   31,861   37,678   5,198  16.31%
Occupancy expense 5,659   5,546   5,541   113  2.04%
Furniture and equipment 2,709   2,668   2,570   41  1.54%
Amortization of intangibles 827   962   812   (135) (14.03)%
Other expenses 18,228   14,050   19,484   4,178  29.74%
Total expenses 64,482   55,087   66,085   9,395  17.05%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 44,780   55,380   42,226   (10,600) (19.14)%
Corporate allocation 1,292   1,292   1,260     %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 46,072   56,672   43,486   (10,600) (18.70)%
Provision for income tax expense 8,519   9,701   7,123   (1,182) (12.18)%
Net income 37,553   46,971   36,363   (9,418) (20.05)%
Noncontrolling interest    (5)  (3)  5  (100.00)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$37,553  $46,966  $36,360   (9,413) (20.04)%
          
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 59.25%  51.03%  60.94%    


TOWNEBANK 
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands) 
  
     
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) 
 March 31, December 31, 2022 over 2021 
  2022   2021   2021  Amount Percent 
Revenue          
Residential mortgage brokerage
income, net		$15,906  $37,877  $22,257  $(21,971) (58.01)% 
Real estate brokerage income, net 2,554   2,451   3,165   103  4.20% 
Title insurance and settlement fees 504   525   610   (21) (4.00)%  
Property management fees, net 17,147   15,483   9,099   1,664  10.75% 
Income from unconsolidated
subsidiary		 167   406   113   (239) (58.87)%  
Net interest and other income 2,932   2,736   3,010   196  7.16% 
Total revenue 39,210   59,478   38,254   (20,268) (34.08)% 
           
Provision for credit losses 384   (626)  89   1,010  (161.34)% 
           
Expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits 17,291   16,847   17,682   444  2.64% 
Occupancy expense 1,898   1,871   1,957   27  1.44% 
Furniture and equipment 761   649   727   112  17.26% 
Amortization of intangible assets 816   590   931   226  38.31% 
Other expenses 10,852   9,229   9,805   1,623  17.59% 
Total expenses 31,618   29,186   31,102   2,432  8.33% 
           
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 7,208   30,918   7,063   (23,710) (76.69)% 
Corporate allocation (1,000)  (1,000)  (1,000)    % 
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 6,208   29,918   6,063   (23,710) (79.25)% 
Provision for income tax expense 1,374   6,216   1,894   (4,842) (77.90)% 
Net income 4,834   23,702   4,169   (18,868) (79.61)% 
Noncontrolling interest (664)  (3,631)  (1,471)  2,967  (81.71)% 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$4,170  $20,071  $2,698   (15,901) (79.22)% 
           
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 78.56%  48.08%  78.87%     
           


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, 2022 over 2021
  2022   2021   2021  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income         
Property and casualty$15,337  $14,188  $13,135  $1,149  8.10%
Employee benefits 4,161   3,884   3,682   277  7.13%
Specialized benefit services 170   167   172   3  1.80%
Total commissions and fees 19,668   18,239   16,989   1,429  7.83%
          
Contingency and bonus revenue 3,404   1,759   2,231   1,645  93.52%
Other income 33   74   40   (41) (55.41)%
Total revenue 23,105   20,072   19,260   3,033  15.11%
          
Employee commission expense 4,332   4,107   4,202   225  5.48%
Revenue, net of commission expense 18,773   15,965   15,058   2,808  17.59%
          
Salaries and employee benefits 9,613   9,727   9,454   (114) (1.17)%
Occupancy expense 770   655   873   115  17.56%
Furniture and equipment 220   195   231   25  12.82%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,174   1,171   1,192   3  0.26%
Other expenses 1,502   1,305   1,530   197  15.10%
Total operating expenses 13,279   13,053   13,280   226  1.73%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 5,494   2,912   1,778   2,582  88.67%
Corporate allocation (292)  (292)  (260)    %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 5,202   2,620   1,518   2,582  98.55%
Provision for income tax expense 1,339   662   393   677  102.27%
Net income 3,863   1,958   1,125   1,905  97.29%
Noncontrolling interest            N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank$3,863  $1,958  $1,125   1,905  97.29%
          
Provision for income taxes 1,339   662   393   677  102.27%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,319   1,308   1,342   11  0.84%
EBITDA(non-GAAP)$6,521  $3,928  $2,860   2,593  66.01%
          
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 64.48%  74.43%  80.28%    


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, March 31, December 31,
  2022   2021   2021 
      
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.13%  1.92%  0.99%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 0.10%  0.13%  0.09%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.23%  2.05%  1.08%
      
Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.73%  15.56%  8.38%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 4.18%  6.63%  3.70%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.91%  22.19%  12.08%
      
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 9.81%  15.70%  8.45%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 4.27%  6.75%  3.77%
Return on average tangible common equity
(non-GAAP)		 14.08%  22.45%  12.22%
      
Book value (GAAP)$25.61  $24.78  $26.13 
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other
intangibles and amortization		 (6.94)  (6.84)  (6.98)
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)$18.67  $17.94  $19.15 
      
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.13%  53.33%  68.86%
Impact of exclusions(1.71)% (1.22)% (1.83)%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.42%  52.11%  67.03%
      
Average assets (GAAP)$16,311,998  $14,592,416  $16,075,509 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 506,496   497,446   506,867 
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)$15,805,502  $14,094,970  $15,568,642 
      
Average equity (GAAP)$1,900,267  $1,797,767  $1,902,474 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 506,496   497,446   506,867 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)$1,393,771  $1,300,321  $1,395,607 
      
Average common equity (GAAP)$1,884,101  $1,782,795  $1,886,279 
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets 506,496   497,446   506,867 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,377,605  $1,285,349  $1,379,412 
      
Net Income (GAAP)$45,586  $68,995  $40,183 
Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 2,225   2,151   2,318 
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)$47,811  $71,146  $42,501 
      
Net Income (GAAP)$45,586  $68,995  $40,183 
Provision for credit losses (1,449)  (4,027)  (1,110)
Provision for income tax 11,232   16,579   9,410 
Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenues (non-GAAP)$55,369  $81,547  $48,483 
      
Total Revenue (GAAP)$165,412  $182,509  $160,424 
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities    (1,000)   
Other nonrecurring (income) loss    30    
Total Revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP)$165,412  $181,539  $160,424 
      
Noninterest expense (GAAP)$109,379  $97,326  $110,467 
Less: Amortization of intangibles 2,817   2,723   2,935 
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP)$106,562  $94,603  $107,532 