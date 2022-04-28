PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares a 17% Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $3.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



Results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 include a benefit for loan losses of $944,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, net of tax, related to the release of qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, representing a 17% increase compared to the linked quarter. The dividend is payable on or about May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Net income of $3.5 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the current quarter, decreases of 19.0% and 3.3% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively. Excluding certain non-recurring items, current quarter adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $3.2 million or $0.23 per diluted share, an increase of 2.4% compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of 0.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year quarter includes a $1.2 million increase in the provision for loan losses, as the prior year quarter included a $944,000 release of qualitative reserves associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.





Net interest income of $12.7 million for the current quarter, a decrease of 4.1% from the linked quarter and an increase of 9.3% from the same quarter last year. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) of $12.4 million for the current quarter, unchanged from the linked quarter and an increase of 9.7% from the same quarter last year.





Tax equivalent net interest margin of 2.80% for the current quarter, a decrease from 2.97% in the linked quarter and an increase from 2.69% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted tax equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.70% for the current quarter, a decrease from 2.75% for the linked quarter and an increase from 2.61% for the same quarter last year.





Average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 0.37% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.39% in the linked quarter and 0.59% for the same quarter last year.





Efficiency ratio of 65.66% for the current quarter, compared to 60.92% for the linked quarter and 70.10% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 67.24% for the current quarter, largely unchanged from the linked quarter and improved from 72.76% for the same quarter last year.





Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, increased from $1.23 billion and $1.21 billion in the linked quarter and the same quarter last year, respectively.





Average deposits of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, increases of 2.8% and 11.2% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.





Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.68% as of March 31, 2022, an increase from 0.66% as of June 30, 2021.





Non-performing loans of $7.9 million, or 0.61% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans), as of March 31, 2022, increased from 0.48% as of June 30, 2021.





Loans on COVID-19-related payment deferral totaled $3.6 million (1 loan), or 0.28% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $27.3 million (19 loans), or 2.21% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021.

President’s Comments

“We are extremely pleased with our third quarter and nine-month financial results which exhibited solid core earnings combined with strong loan and deposit growth despite continued economic uncertainty,” said Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation. “Annualized loan growth excluding PPP loans was 10.0% for the nine months and 13.6% for the current quarter. I am encouraged by the increased opportunities to originate quality loans within our strong market footprint. We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the increase in market rates because of our current elevated liquidity position, resulting from significant deposit growth, and expected loan and securities portfolio repricing opportunities. Of the $1.3 billion of loan balances, 15% are subject to daily or monthly repricing with another 4% scheduled to mature or re-price within the next 12 months; additionally, approximately 13% of our securities portfolio have adjustable rates, more than half of which are subject to re-pricing in the June quarter. I am proud of what our PCSB team has accomplished as we continue working to create sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the current quarter was $3.5 million, which decreased $814,000 from the linked quarter and $118,000 from the prior year quarter. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $541,000 decrease in net interest income, a $272,000 decrease in noninterest income and increases of $151,000 in noninterest expense and $22,000 in provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $172,000 decrease in income tax expense. The change from the prior year quarter is primarily due to increases of $1.2 million in provision for loan losses and $384,000 in noninterest expense, largely offset by increases of $1.1 million in net interest income and $331,000 in noninterest income, and a $35,000 decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $12.7 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $541,000, or 4.1%, compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $1.1 million, or 9.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of a 17 basis point decrease in the tax equivalent net interest margin, partially offset by a $36.9 million, or 2.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of an 11 basis point increase in the tax equivalent net interest margin and a $99.6 million, or 5.7%, increase in average interest-earning assets.

The Company recognized PPP loan interest and origination fee income (net of costs) of $266,000 in the current quarter, compared to $332,000 in the linked quarter and $279,000 in the prior year quarter. Unearned origination fees (net of costs) on PPP loans totaled $117,000 as of March 31, 2022 and will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans. The timing of such recognition is largely dependent on the timing of loan forgiveness, which the Company expects to be substantially complete by June 30, 2022.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.80% for the current quarter, reflecting a decrease of 17 basis points compared to 2.97% in the linked quarter and an increase of 11 basis points compared to 2.69% in the prior year quarter. During the linked quarter, the Company recognized $555,000 of loan prepayment income. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes the effects of loan prepayment income and PPP loan interest and fees, was 2.70% for the current quarter compared to 2.75% in the linked quarter and 2.61% in the prior year quarter. Compared to the prior year quarter, reductions in the cost of funds were partially offset by a decrease in adjusted asset yield, driven by lower market interest rates. Compared to the linked quarter, margin compression was the result of an increase in cash liquidity. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.12%, decreases of 21 basis points from the linked quarter and 11 basis point from the prior year quarter. Excluding the effects of non-recurring PPP loan income and loan prepayment income, the tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.03%, decreases of 8 basis points from the linked quarter and 10 basis points from the same quarter last year. The decrease in yield compared to the prior year quarter is a result of the loan and investment portfolios continuing to re-price downward due to lower market interest rates.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.37% for the current quarter, decreases of 2 basis points and 22 basis points from 0.39% and 0.59% in the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. In response to lower market interest rates and increased liquidity levels, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last 2 years, the effects of which continue to be realized. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.35%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.43% for the current quarter, decreases of 4 basis points from 0.47% in the linked quarter and 27 basis points from 0.70% in the prior year quarter. Over the next 12 months, the Company has $50.0 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.03%.

The provision for loan losses was $286,000 for current quarter, compared to $264,000 for the linked quarter and a benefit for loan losses of $894,000 for the prior year quarter. Loans on COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $3.6 million, or 0.28% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2022, compared to $27.3 million, or 2.21% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2021. Charge-offs, net of recoveries, were $4,000 for the current quarter compared to recoveries, net of charge-offs, of $6,000 for the linked quarter and $82,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.61% as of March 31, 2022, an increase from 0.48% as of June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income of $923,000 for the current quarter decreased $272,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $331,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $548,000 in gain on the sale of premises, $32,000 in gains on the sale of loans and $25,000 in all other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase of $333,000 in swap income. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increases of $333,000 in swap income, $65,000 in bank-owned life insurance income, $37,000 in fees and service charges and $9,000 in gains on the sale of loans, partially offset by a $113,000 decrease in gains on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense of $9.0 million for the current quarter increased $151,000 compared to the linked quarter and $384,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increased professional, occupancy and data processing costs, partially offset by lower salary and benefits expense. Noninterest expenses increased compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to higher salaries and benefits and professional costs which were partially offset by lower pension costs.

The effective income tax rate was 21.0% for the current quarter, as compared to 20.4% for the linked quarter and 21.1% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $109.6 million to $1.98 billion at March 31, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2021, due to increases of $56.4 million in net loans receivable and $53.1 million in investment securities. Net loans receivable increased $56.4 million, or 4.6%, and $89.6 million or 7.5% excluding PPP loans. The increase was primarily the result of increases in commercial mortgage loans and construction loans of $70.8 million and $6.7 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in commercial loans and residential mortgage loans of $9.2 million and $8.9 million, respectively. The decrease in commercial loans includes a decrease in PPP loans of $32.3 million, driven by forgiveness and paydowns, largely offset by a net increase of $23.0 million in all other commercial loans. The increase in investment securities was the result of the Company deploying excess liquidity and included increases of $28.2 million in state and municipal securities, $15.2 million in mortgage-backed securities, $5.3 million in corporate securities and $4.4 million in U.S. government and agency bonds.

Total liabilities increased $107.8 million to $1.71 billion at March 31, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2021 as an increase of $133.0 million in deposits was partially offset by decreases of $17.6 million in FHLB advances and $7.7 million in all other liabilities. The $133.0 million increase in deposits includes increases in money market, NOW, savings and demand accounts of $63.5 million, $44.2 million, $30.4 million and $24.8 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in time deposits of $29.9 million. Current quarter deposit growth of $101.7 million or 6.7% includes approximately $38.1 million of transient deposits expected to outflow in the subsequent quarter.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $1.8 million to $276.4 million at March 31, 2022 as compared to $274.6 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to net income of $11.4 million and $3.8 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period, partially offset by the repurchase of $8.2 million (443,788 shares) of common stock, $2.5 million of other comprehensive losses related primarily to unrealized losses on investment securities driven by higher market interest rates and $2.6 million of cash dividends declared and paid.

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $18.02 and $17.62, respectively, compared to $17.41 and $17.01, respectively, at June 30, 2021. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At March 31, 2022, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 14 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, June 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 156,982 $ 152,070 Federal funds sold 1,910 7,235 Total cash and cash equivalents 158,892 159,305 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $379,500 and

$342,137 as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 410,896 337,584 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 37,185 57,387 Total investment securities 448,081 394,971 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $8,711 and

$7,881 as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 1,285,886 1,229,451 Accrued interest receivable 6,583 6,398 FHLB stock 3,715 4,507 Premises and equipment, net 18,904 21,099 Deferred tax asset, net 3,089 2,552 Bank-owned life insurance 36,136 35,568 Goodwill 6,106 6,106 Other intangible assets 102 151 Other assets 17,047 14,827 Total assets $ 1,984,541 $ 1,874,935 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing deposits $ 1,380,811 $ 1,272,610 Non-interest bearing deposits 243,908 219,072 Total deposits 1,624,719 1,491,682 Mortgage escrow funds 8,744 10,536 Advances from FHLB 48,357 65,957 Other liabilities 26,329 32,200 Total liabilities 1,708,149 1,600,375 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 shares issued as of both March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and 15,334,857 and 15,770,645 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 187 187 Additional paid in capital 192,860 189,926 Retained earnings 159,765 150,987 Unearned compensation - ESOP (9,449 ) (10,176 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (5,628 ) (3,099 ) Treasury stock, at cost (3,368,720 and 2,932,932 shares as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (61,343 ) (53,265 ) Total shareholders' equity 276,392 274,560 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,984,541 $ 1,874,935





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income Loans receivable $ 11,943 $ 12,116 $ 36,701 $ 36,845 Investment securities 2,152 1,700 6,294 5,489 Federal funds and other 105 109 302 344 Total interest and dividend income 14,200 13,925 43,297 42,678 Interest expense Deposits and escrow interest 1,217 1,782 3,863 6,372 FHLB advances 266 506 924 1,545 Total interest expense 1,483 2,288 4,787 7,917 Net interest income 12,717 11,637 38,510 34,761 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 286 (894 ) 563 (678 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,431 12,531 37,947 35,439 Noninterest income Fees and service charges 390 353 1,198 1,038 Bank-owned life insurance 185 120 568 381 Gain on sale of premises - - 548 - Swap income 333 - 333 367 Gains on sales of loans receivable 9 - 56 - Gains on sales of securities - 113 - 113 Other 6 6 28 30 Total noninterest income 923 592 2,731 1,929 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,737 5,595 17,353 16,722 Occupancy and equipment 1,414 1,359 4,115 4,051 Communication and data processing 573 517 1,626 1,539 Professional fees 543 382 1,356 1,285 Postage, printing, stationery and supplies 153 146 478 452 FDIC assessment 125 115 371 350 Advertising 100 100 300 300 Amortization of intangible assets 17 21 49 61 Other operating expenses 294 337 737 1,127 Total noninterest expense 8,956 8,572 26,385 25,887 Net income before income tax expense 4,398 4,551 14,293 11,481 Income tax expense 924 959 2,917 2,467 Net income $ 3,474 $ 3,592 $ 11,376 $ 9,014 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.60 Diluted 0.24 0.25 0.80 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,165,775 14,631,122 14,247,188 14,944,097 Diluted 14,197,716 14,632,342 14,301,150 14,944,664





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Average Balance Interest / Dividends Average Rate Assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,255,117 $ 11,943 3.81 % $ 1,242,109 $ 12,651 4.07 % $ 1,252,492 $ 12,116 3.88 % Investment securities (1) 436,702 2,152 2.06 427,918 2,131 2.08 319,239 1,700 2.18 Other interest-earning assets 141,677 105 0.30 126,586 88 0.28 162,193 109 0.27 Total interest-earning assets 1,833,496 14,200 3.12 1,796,613 14,870 3.33 1,733,924 13,925 3.23 Non-interest-earning assets 77,202 77,506 68,748 Total assets $ 1,910,698 $ 1,874,119 $ 1,802,672 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 215,021 94 0.18 $ 192,856 90 0.18 $ 161,049 59 0.15 Money market accounts 360,131 144 0.16 355,708 168 0.19 274,516 208 0.31 Savings accounts and mortgage escrow funds 415,850 113 0.11 398,076 108 0.11 368,791 132 0.15 Time deposits 349,266 866 1.00 357,242 926 1.03 411,500 1,383 1.36 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,340,268 1,217 0.37 1,303,882 1,292 0.39 1,215,856 1,782 0.59 FHLB advances 57,185 266 1.89 63,805 320 1.99 104,604 506 1.96 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,397,453 1,483 0.43 1,367,687 1,612 0.47 1,320,460 2,288 0.70 Non-interest-bearing deposits 220,809 214,558 187,778 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 15,370 16,250 24,272 Total liabilities 1,633,632 1,598,495 1,532,510 Total shareholders' equity 277,066 275,624 270,162 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,910,698 $ 1,874,119 $ 1,802,672 Net interest income $ 12,717 $ 13,258 $ 11,637 Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2) 2.69 2.86 2.53 Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3) 2.80 2.97 2.69 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.20 % 131.36 % 131.31 % (1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,240,253 $ 36,701 3.95 % $ 1,245,881 $ 36,845 3.95 % Investment securities (1) 423,062 6,294 2.07 316,114 5,489 2.36 Other interest-earning assets 142,974 302 0.28 162,946 344 0.28 Total interest-earning assets 1,806,289 43,297 3.22 1,724,941 42,678 3.31 Non-interest-earning assets 77,027 70,364 Total assets $ 1,883,316 $ 1,795,305 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 196,803 254 0.17 $ 153,378 227 0.20 Money market accounts 355,471 499 0.19 260,258 657 0.34 Savings accounts and escrow 403,740 334 0.11 363,768 502 0.18 Time deposits 358,050 2,776 1.03 429,811 4,986 1.54 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,314,064 3,863 0.39 1,207,215 6,372 0.70 FHLB advances 62,309 924 1.98 105,569 1,545 1.95 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,376,373 4,787 0.46 1,312,784 7,917 0.80 Non-interest-bearing deposits 214,391 183,467 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 17,186 26,570 Total liabilities 1,607,950 1,522,821 Total shareholders' equity 275,366 272,484 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,883,316 $ 1,795,305 Net interest income $ 38,510 $ 34,761 Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2) 2.76 2.51 Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3) 2.86 2.70 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.24 % 131.40 % (1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Condensed Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,892 $ 120,339 $ 148,012 $ 159,305 $ 169,314 Total investment securities 448,081 433,999 423,525 394,971 347,302 Loans receivable, net 1,285,886 1,243,646 1,210,674 1,229,451 1,261,155 Other assets 91,682 90,137 90,968 91,208 76,903 Total assets $ 1,984,541 $ 1,888,121 $ 1,873,179 $ 1,874,935 $ 1,854,674 Total deposits and mortgage escrow funds $ 1,633,463 $ 1,533,947 $ 1,511,465 $ 1,502,218 $ 1,463,542 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 48,357 58,390 65,924 65,957 95,991 Other liabilities 26,329 20,950 21,062 32,200 23,844 Total liabilities 1,708,149 1,613,287 1,598,451 1,600,375 1,583,377 Total shareholders' equity 276,392 274,834 274,728 274,560 271,297 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,984,541 $ 1,888,121 $ 1,873,179 $ 1,874,935 $ 1,854,674





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Condensed Income Statements Interest income $ 14,200 $ 14,870 $ 14,227 $ 14,586 $ 13,925 $ 43,297 $ 42,678 Interest expense 1,483 1,612 1,692 2,005 2,288 4,787 7,917 Net interest income 12,717 13,258 12,535 12,581 11,637 38,510 34,761 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 286 264 13 5 (894 ) 563 (678 ) Noninterest income 923 1,195 613 568 592 2,731 1,929 Noninterest expense 8,956 8,805 8,624 8,867 8,572 26,385 25,887 Income before income tax expense 4,398 5,384 4,511 4,277 4,551 14,293 11,481 Income tax expense 924 1,096 897 867 959 2,917 2,467 Net income $ 3,474 $ 4,288 $ 3,614 $ 3,410 $ 3,592 $ 11,376 $ 9,014 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.60 Diluted 0.24 0.30 0.25 0.23 0.25 0.80 0.60





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Performance Ratios (1): Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.73 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.67 % Return on average equity 5.02 % 6.22 % 5.29 % 4.95 % 5.32 % 5.51 % 4.41 % Interest rate spread 2.69 % 2.86 % 2.71 % 2.67 % 2.53 % 2.76 % 2.51 % Net interest margin 2.80 % 2.97 % 2.82 % 2.81 % 2.69 % 2.86 % 2.70 % Efficiency ratio 65.66 % 60.92 % 65.59 % 67.43 % 70.10 % 63.98 % 70.56 % Noninterest income to average assets 0.19 % 0.26 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.19 % 0.14 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.87 % 1.88 % 1.85 % 1.89 % 1.90 % 1.87 % 1.92 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 131.20 % 131.36 % 131.14 % 131.21 % 131.31 % 131.24 % 131.40 % Average equity to average assets 14.50 % 14.71 % 14.66 % 14.67 % 14.99 % 14.62 % 15.18 % Dividend payout ratio (2) 24.61 % 20.22 % 24.24 % 26.07 % 16.65 % 22.84 % 20.37 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the quarter ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Loans to deposits 79.15 % 81.65 % 80.46 % 82.42 % 86.72 % Share Data: Shares outstanding 15,334,857 15,337,979 15,574,310 15,770,645 15,966,216 Book value per common share $ 18.02 $ 17.92 $ 17.64 $ 17.41 $ 16.99 Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 17.62 $ 17.51 $ 17.24 $ 17.01 $ 16.60 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing loans receivable $ 7,859 $ 7,890 $ 5,732 $ 5,764 $ 2,054 Non-performing assets $ 7,859 $ 7,890 $ 5,732 $ 5,764 $ 2,054 Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (4) 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable 110.84 % 106.83 % 142.34 % 136.73 % 382.91 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (4) 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.17 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 4 $ (6 ) $ (265 ) $ (11 ) $ (82 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the period (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.09 %) 0.00 % (0.03 %) Capital Ratios (5): Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets) 12.86 % 12.91 % 12.72 % 12.48 % 12.76 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.22 % 17.67 % 17.84 % 17.93 % 17.72 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.22 % 17.67 % 17.84 % 17.93 % 17.72 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.83 % 18.28 % 18.46 % 18.53 % 18.33 % (1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized. (2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share. (3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release. (4) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans. (5) Represents Bank ratios.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Mortgage loans: Residential mortgages $ 215,431 $ 212,817 $ 221,735 $ 224,305 $ 229,008 Commercial mortgages 897,424 867,581 838,021 826,624 831,162 Construction 16,894 11,857 11,639 10,151 10,047 Net deferred loan origination (fees) costs (23 ) (18 ) 97 196 365 Total mortgage loans 1,129,726 1,092,237 1,071,492 1,061,276 1,070,582 Commercial and consumer loans: Commercial loans (1) 141,427 135,055 122,031 150,658 171,314 Home equity credit lines 22,557 24,142 24,936 25,439 27,211 Consumer and overdrafts 348 356 394 345 269 Net deferred loan origination costs (fees) 539 285 (20 ) (386 ) (356 ) Total commercial and consumer loans 164,871 159,838 147,341 176,056 198,438 Total loans receivable 1,294,597 1,252,075 1,218,833 1,237,332 1,269,020 Allowance for loan losses (8,711 ) (8,429 ) (8,159 ) (7,881 ) (7,865 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,285,886 $ 1,243,646 $ 1,210,674 $ 1,229,451 $ 1,261,155 (1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $ 4,701 $ 12,769 $ 19,763 $ 37,050 $ 50,380





As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Demand deposits $ 243,908 $ 215,708 $ 216,470 $ 219,072 $ 203,344 NOW accounts 221,386 198,610 181,572 177,223 169,077 Money market accounts 396,358 361,352 363,090 332,843 301,892 Savings 417,975 393,041 381,836 387,529 372,151 Time deposits 345,092 354,356 361,669 375,015 407,826 Total deposits $ 1,624,719 $ 1,523,067 $ 1,504,637 $ 1,491,682 $ 1,454,290





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Computation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Net income applicable to common stock (GAAP) $ 3,474 $ 4,288 $ 3,614 $ 3,410 $ 3,592 $ 11,376 $ 9,014 Adjustments (1): Prepayment income on loans receivable (43 ) (442 ) (26 ) (532 ) (43 ) (511 ) (147 ) Prepayment income on investment securities - - - - - - (90 ) Gain on sale of premises - (436 ) - - - (436 ) - PPP interest and fee income (210 ) (264 ) (299 ) (411 ) (220 ) (773 ) (515 ) Gains on sale of investment securities - - - - (89 ) - (89 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,221 $ 3,146 $ 3,289 $ 2,467 $ 3,240 $ 9,656 $ 8,173 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 14,165,775 14,236,473 14,337,543 14,553,783 14,631,122 14,247,188 14,944,097 Diluted 14,197,716 14,281,232 14,405,816 14,586,928 14,632,342 14,301,150 14,944,664 Earnings per share (GAAP): Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.25 $ 0.80 $ 0.60 Diluted 0.24 0.30 0.25 0.23 0.25 0.80 0.60 Adjusted earnings per common share (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.68 $ 0.55 Diluted 0.23 0.22 0.23 0.17 0.22 0.68 0.55 (1) Amounts included in income before income tax expense are presented net of tax.





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income Total interest income $ 14,200 $ 14,870 $ 13,925 $ 43,297 $ 42,678 Total interest expense 1,483 1,612 2,288 4,787 7,917 Net interest income (GAAP) 12,717 13,258 11,637 38,510 34,761 Tax equivalent adjustment 101 99 51 289 130 Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 12,818 $ 13,357 $ 11,688 $ 38,799 $ 34,891





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Computation of Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,956 $ 8,805 $ 8,624 $ 8,867 $ 8,572 $ 26,385 $ 25,887 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 12,717 $ 13,258 $ 12,535 $ 12,581 $ 11,637 $ 38,510 $ 34,761 Noninterest income (GAAP) 923 1,195 613 568 592 2,731 1,929 Total (GAAP) 13,640 14,453 13,148 13,149 12,229 41,241 36,690 Adjustments: Prepayment income on loans receivable (55 ) (555 ) (32 ) (667 ) (55 ) (642 ) (187 ) Prepayment income on investment securities - - - - - - (117 ) Gains on sales of premises - (548 ) - - - (548 ) - PPP interest and fee income (266 ) (332 ) (373 ) (516 ) (279 ) (971 ) (655 ) Gains on sales of investment securities - - - - (113 ) - (113 ) Adjusted total (Non-GAAP) $ 13,319 $ 13,018 $ 12,743 $ 11,966 $ 11,782 $ 39,080 $ 35,618 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.66 % 60.92 % 65.59 % 67.43 % 70.10 % 63.98 % 70.56 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 67.24 % 67.64 % 67.68 % 74.10 % 72.76 % 67.52 % 72.68 %





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 276,392 $ 274,834 $ 274,728 $ 274,560 $ 271,297 Adjustments: Goodwill (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) (6,106 ) Other intangible assets (102 ) (119 ) (135 ) (151 ) (168 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 270,184 $ 268,609 $ 268,487 $ 268,303 $ 265,023 Common shares outstanding 15,334,857 15,337,979 15,574,310 15,770,645 15,966,216 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.02 $ 17.92 $ 17.64 $ 17.41 $ 16.99 Adjustments: Effects of intangible assets (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.39 ) Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 17.62 $ 17.51 $ 17.24 $ 17.01 $ 16.60





PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued

(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)