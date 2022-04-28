Yellow Dream Farm Announces GoodGood Brand Will Be Showcased at Hall of Flowers

Leading Family Owned, Sustainably Grown Cannabis Cultivator Confirms Attendance at Biggest Brand-Focused Show of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Yellow Dream Farm, a family owned California company of robust cannabis brands that provides premium craft products and sustainably grown wholesale flower at scale, announced today that the Company will be attending the upcoming leading cannabis industry trade show, Hall of Flowers, taking place from May 4-5 in Palm Springs, California. Yellow Dream Farm will be presenting their in-house branded products, packaged under the GoodGood label, at booth #A706, and introducing their new direct to consumer delivery app, Weel, which offers cannabis delivery within California, with GoodGood as the flagship branded product available for delivery. The new app’s slogan will be “GoodGood driven by Weel.”

Hall of Flowers is known as the ultimate trade show for branded cannabis products, and for driving lifestyle cannabis culture. Focusing on the intersection of culture and cannabis, GoodGood is a new boutique lifestyle brand driven to combine the cultures of cannabis and streetwear to create a community of like-minded enthusiasts. It offers its own line of high-quality cannabis products, driven by CEO and Founder Jeffrey L. Garber’s vision to bring craft, boutique-grown cannabis to a larger audience at an affordable price.

“The cannabis industry has long believed that premium cannabis can’t be grown affordably, and through our vision, infrastructure and vertically optimized sustainable farm, we are able to shatter this belief,” said Jeffrey L. Garber, CEO and Founder of GoodGood and Yellow Dream Farm. “Yellow Dream Farm is re-shaping the market to prove that our built-in efficiencies drive profitability. We’re proud of every one of our team members and the way they’ve pioneered a way to deliver premium craft cannabis at scale to deliver affordable products to our consumers.”

Each product starts with meticulously selected strain genetics with a focus on bringing their community the latest and greatest in the market. Each size of GoodGood’s premium A grade products contain the best high-quality, vertically and naturally grown cannabis. Currently available at 40 cannabis retail outlets largely focused in the Southern California region, GoodGood is expanding its retail footprint with goals of becoming national in the future.

Hall of Flowers is a licensed, industry-only, highly curated B2B show designed to facilitate commerce between a vast network of premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers. With product categories spanning across flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, accessories and technology, it’s the first show of its kind to deliver an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance.

The GoodGood cannabis flower line features four main products:

3.5 gram jars - Includes hand-selected exotic genetics from organically grown, indoor flower.

Single pre-rolls - Includes 1 gram of premium A grade small buds that are ready to smoke.

Pre-roll packs - Includes eight, 1 gram smokes rolled with high-quality small buds that are perfect for on the go.

5 gram mylar bags - Includes 5 grams of premium A grade small buds.

To find available strains locally, visit WeedMaps.

To learn more about Yellow Dream Farm, visit https://www.yellowdreamfarm.com/. To learn more about GoodGood, visit https://smokegoodgood.com/.

To learn more about Hall of Flowers, visit https://www.hallofflowers.com/.

About Yellow Dream Farm

Yellow Dream Farm is a family-owned cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution company based in San Bernardino County, California, that has an established reputation for indoor sustainably-grown, superior wholesale cannabis. Yellow Dream Farm operates a fully automated state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot indoor cultivation facility, positioning itself as one of California’s emerging suppliers of bulk ingredients. In 2021, the Company introduced GoodGood, its first in-house retail flower brand, setting the stage for the Company’s establishment of a house of prominent high-quality brands. GoodGood’s product line includes a 1.0 gram pre-roll, an 8 pack of 1 gram pre-rolls, 5 gram small mylar bags, and a 3.5 gram jar that are made with A grade buds from exotic and proprietary cultivars. For more information on Yellow Dream Farm, visit www.yellowdreamfarm.com.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

858-264-6600

yellowdream@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



