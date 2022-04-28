C-Bond Systems Launches New C-Bond nanoShield Warranty Program and New Website

At cbondnanoshield.com consumers can register their limited product warranty for reimbursement if a windshield chips or cracks within the earlier of one year or 50,000 miles of application by a professional installer



HOUSTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it has launched a new C-Bond nanoShield™ warranty program and a new C-Bond nanoShield website at cbondnanoshield.com. Patented C-Bond nanoShield is designed to reduce the occurrence of windshield damage during normal driving conditions. Consumers can now register their warranty and make a claim at cbondnanoshield.com.

When applied by an authorized professional service facility, C-Bond nanoShield is supported by a limited product warranty if a windshield chips or cracks within one year or 50,000 miles of application, whichever occurs first. The limited warranty reimburses a windshield repair cost with a maximum value of $100.00 or a replacement cost with a maximum value of $500.00.

This limited warranty covers chip or crack surface damage to the front windshield caused by rocks or other road debris under normal driving conditions on public roads, streets, and highways. In the event of insurance coverage with a windshield deductible of less than $100.00, C-Bond will reimburse the consumer for the full retail cost of re-application of nanoShield to a new or repaired windshield.

“We are proud to be able to offer consumers peace of mind for their C-Bond nanoShield purchase by launching this new warranty program, which has been in the works for some time,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Having the ability to both register their warranty and make a claim on our new website should give customers confidence as we stand behind our technology and product.”

C-Bond nanoShield™, a first-of-its-kind chemical solution that protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product is easy to apply and is sprayed on and squeegeed off.

The Limited Product Warranty applies to the “Non-Fleet Owner” original purchaser and is not transferable. A Non-Fleet Owner is defined as any individual owner registering the Limited Product Warranty for five (5) or fewer vehicles. The original purchaser means the individual who purchases the C-Bond nanoShield™ product directly from and has the product installed on the vehicle windshield by an Authorized C-Bond Professional Service Facility. Additional information, terms, and conditions about the C-Bond nanoShield limited warranty is available on the C-Bond nanoShield website.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

