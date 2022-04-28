Recent Alimera Data Featured in Scientific Programming at Upcoming Annual Congress

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announced today that ILUVIEN® will be highlighted in various scientific abstracts at the annual Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) conference being held in Denver, Colorado from May 1-4 and virtually May 11-12, 2022.

Key ILUVIEN Abstracts:

Presentation

Monday, May 2 11:51am - 12:08pm CDT – Chris Fuller, MD, Three Year Outcomes from the PALADIN Phase IV Study: Predictive Value of Prior Steroid Challenge and Intraocular Pressure Outcomes

Posters

David Dyer, MD, Three Year Outcomes from the PALADIN Phase IV Study: Distribution of Intraocular Pressure Outcomes by Patient Subgroup

Ramin Khoramnia, MD, Safety and effectiveness of the fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant (ILUVIEN): Final study results from the European IRISS registry study.

ARVO is among the largest vision research meetings held annually in the field of ophthalmology. Annual meeting educational content is planned by the ARVO program committee, and ARVO does not endorse, promote, approve or recommend the use of any products, devices or services.

About PALADIN

The PALADIN study was a phase 4, open-label, prospective, observational study conducted over 36 months at 41 sites across the United States. This study was designed and developed to confirm the benefit of using a prior course of corticosteroid as indicated in the ILUVIEN U.S. label, to mitigate the risk of uncontrolled IOP elevation. Researchers enrolled 202 eyes in 159 patients with DME who had previously received corticosteroid treatment without a clinically significant rise in IOP. All eyes were treated with ILUVIEN and patients were followed for up to 36 months. Additionally, secondary outcomes confirmed improvement in vision and reduction in treatment burden and retinal thickness variability.

About IRISS

The IRISS study was a phase 4 study designed to assess the long-term safety and effectiveness of the fluocinolone acetonide (FAc) implant in all indications in real-world practices in Europe. Six-hundred-and-ninety-five eyes from 556 patients were treated with the FAc implant. Patients receiving FAc implants between 2013 and 2017 were included and monitored until the last patient reached ≥3 years of follow-up. Study included data collected prospectively and retrospectively (51.6% and 48.4%, respectively). Other outcomes included mean intraocular pressure data over time, IOP events, use of IOP-lowering therapy, mean change in visual acuity, and supplemental therapy use among others.

