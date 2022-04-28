E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Officially Launches Digital Human as Service (DHaaS) Metaverse Customer Services

FUZHOU, China, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company officially launched its Digital Human as a Service (“DHaaS”) platform that debuted on April 22, 2022, leveraging frontend AI technologies for sales and customer-facing services.



The Company announced the DHaaS initiative in early March that features virtual digital human customer service guide named “Xiao e” who provides seamless, 24/7 assistance for household services clients in the Metaverse virtual world, all delivered with leading AI technologies that are developed via the Company’s in-house research as well as through partnership with various partners. A video demonstrating the DHaaS is available at: https://www.ej111.com/business.html#technology.

In addition to providing easy navigation and interaction for clients via the DHaaS platform, the official metaverse customer service also features capabilities complement existing E-Home’s nanny and nursing worker training business that creates virtual trainings tutorials on professional service terminologies, the preparation of tool and relevant skillsets for household cleaning, as well as safety-related guidance and knowledge points. E-Home can now implement virtual coaching to help all workers to work in ways that bring a new approach to skills development and customer engagement. These capabilities are important new underpinnings of the Company's vision of creating the household service experience of the future.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “Enterprise-grade virtual reality solutions might be new to the household service industry, but they are already making a significant impact. From delivering highly engaging and personalized customer experiences to immersive employee training, virtual selling and coaching technologies have game-changing potential for professional and personal transformation over the next decade.”

“Metaverse technologies will help E-Home stick to its long-time protocol of providing the best quality services for our customers. We are expecting that our new business initiatives in Metaverse and planned strategic acquisitions will help boost our business growth by nearly 30% for this year,” Mr. Xie added.

