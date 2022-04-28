SFLMaven Partners with MetaSkins Studios to Launch Vintage Digital Jewelry Wearables Metaverse Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce that the Company has partnered with Metaskins Studios SAS (“Metaskins”) ( metaskins.com/ ) for the design and creation of the Company’s metaverse presence at its real estate plot in Decentraland, which will serve as the foundation for SFLMaven’s metaverse store.

As noted in prior communications, the Company intends to establish a store within the metaverse to market and sell high-end vintage digital jewelry items for avatar use. To management’s knowledge, SFLMaven will be the first high-end vintage jeweler in the Metaverse.

Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven, stated, “Metaskins has proven itself as the emerging leader in architecting the metaverse pivot for top brands and first movers. SFLMaven certainly falls into that classification at this point. We are doing something new and innovative as we set up shop in the metaverse to offer unique vintage digital jewelry items. We have a great deal of confidence in Metaskins to help differentiate our brand in that space, and we look forward to our upcoming metaverse launch.”

Founded in Medellin, Colombia, Metaskins has built a team of young artists and developers creating a broad spectrum of digital Web3 content, including content for metaverses such as Decentraland, video game content for Web 3 projects and decentralized apps (or "Dapps"), and NFTs. Metaskins will also be the first company in Colombia to launch a PFP project.

“Phase one of the project will be about getting our store up and rolling,” continued Ladin. “After that, we will seek to create a truly unique experience where all of the exquisite merchandise featured in our leading eBay store – which has amassed over 100k positive reviews – will be viewable and accessible by category in our metaverse store in digital wearable form, which is where we believe we stand to unlock enormous value given our first-mover status in the space.”

According to research from JPMorgan , the metaverse is set to infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years, with the market opportunity estimated at over $1 trillion in yearly revenues.

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.



About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

