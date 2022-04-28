DSG GLOBAL AND IMPERIUM MOTORS “IMC” EXPERIENCE SUCCESSFUL MONTREAL VEHICLE SHOW WITH A 40% INCREASE OVER LAST YEAR

SURREY, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the Electric Vehicles market including SUVs, Buses, and Golf Carts, is pleased to share impressive Company results following the attendance at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show held in Montreal, Quebec, April 22-24, 2022.



DSG Global Inc. is excited to share several Company successes following a positive showing at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, a first of its kind launched in Canada in 2017.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary IMC, which includes a portfolio of all electric vehicle SUVs (“SEV”) and Buses, was once again very successful in introducing the SEV to enthusiastic visitors. It was also the first time, attendees and consumers were given the opportunity to test drive the SEV - these vehicles were booked for every single slot available during the three-day show.

The Company is pleased to report the following results:

Impressed by the performance, comfort and space of the SEV, the test drives influenced 172 parties to leave with refundable reservation deposit

All 172 reservations were taken with an approximate retail value of $7.7M CAD during the show, representing an approximately 40% improvement over the previously held show in September 2021

As of Today, the Company has in total 1,385 refundable SEV reservations.



Christian Dubois, President of IMC Canada, commented, “It is so rewarding to see that our vehicle is now being test driven by consumers, and the overwhelmingly ecstatic response to our first passenger offering! I am looking forward to the Quebec City show starting on May 13 th to introduce the SEV to other new consumers.”

In addition to the SEV, IMC also presented their 12 meter all electric transit bus during the Industry and Trade presentations day on Friday April 22nd 2022, with visits from municipalities representatives who were similarly impressed by the feature laden product offered to Public Transit authorities.

​About IMC.

IMC is an EV sale marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric Vantage and Shelby golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2022 through its IMC subsidiary.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally. Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forwardlooking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forwardlooking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

