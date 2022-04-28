STEMTECH CORPORATION MOVES UP ON BUSINESS FOR HOME MOMENTUM RANK LIST

MIRAMAR, FL, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTC:STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that it has been recognized as a company on the move in the Business For Home Momentum Rank List. The Momentum Rank List measures a variety of factors of leading companies in the Direct Selling industry to determine which companies in this niche are achieving positive momentum. The factors include, but are not limited to; activity rate, online visibility, growth, and relevance of the company.



Business For Home is a prominent publisher and authority in the Direct Selling industry, and publishes objective facts, figures and news related to the network marketing industry. According to Business For Home, their web site receives an estimated 10+ million international visitors, with the majority being Network Marketing professionals.

Stemtech moved up 108 places in the rankings from the previous year, to achieve a ranking of 159 out of a total of 722 of the top companies in the industry. The results can be seen on the company’s web site at https://www.businessforhome.org.

“Stemtech is very encouraged by the ranking as reported by Business For Home,” said John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech. “Our improved ranking indicates that our revitalized marketing efforts are paying off and that we have increased our visibility substantially from the prior year. We intend to continue this momentum going forward. We feel that this positive reception has helped our Independent Business Partners by educating others that are interested in an income earning business opportunity. Additionally, our efforts have helped to educate consumers about the benefits of our all-natural, patent-protected plant-based products.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent-protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem®, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K filed April 1, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.