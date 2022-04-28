Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QCI) Robert Liscouski to Participate in Panel Discussion at International Telecoms Week 2022: "The Cyber Security Evolving Landscape"

LEESBURG, Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Robert Liscouski is the President and CEO of Quantum Computing Inc . (Nasdaq: QUBT) (QCI), the leading provider of ready-to-run quantum software for complex computations. He also has extensive experience developing critical programs for protecting national security interests and essential infrastructure.

Robert will be joined by a moderator and additional panelists: Brian Hale, Managing Director of FTI Consulting; Niklas Bergvall, Head of Mobile Identity Solutions at HGC Global Communications; and Terrance Robinson, Managing Director Platforms, 5G/MEC, IoT & Security Services at Verizon Partner Solutions.

WHAT: Robert will participate in a 50-minute panel discussion on “The Cyber Security Evolving Landscape”

WHERE: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center (Stage B - Expo Hall), National Harbor, MD. Register at the International Telecoms Week 2022 website.

WHEN: Thursday, May 12, 10:00 - 10:50 AM EDT

WHY: As the next wave of digital demands come, cybersecurity threats evolve and we need to be prepared to protect our customers. This panel will cover how private-public partnerships are shaping up to protect citizens both locally and internationally, how the threat landscape has evolved in the last year and how the industry is planning for new technologies.