OSS to Moderate Autonomous Truck Panel at 2022 AUVSI XPONENTIAL Conference

ESCONDIDO, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. , April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions, will moderate an autonomous truck panel at the AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 conference in Orlando, Florida at noon today.



This annual convention brings together leaders and end users across industries to solve real problems in autonomous and uncrewed technology. It is hosted by AUVSI, the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics.

The panel will focus on the fast-growing autonomous truck market, including its catalysts and challenges. The panel will discuss how autonomous trucks are logging hundreds of thousands of miles utilizing OSS’ rugged high-quality compute and data storage technology, among other things.

OSS recently announced program wins reflecting the company’s industry-leading focus on this rapidly growing segment of the AI Transportable market. OSS is working with multiple autonomous trucking companies that use standard existing truck designs to accelerate adoption and to capitalize on the strong ROI metrics that can be realized from utilizing autonomous truck technology.

OSS compute and storage solutions work directly with autonomous trucking software to gather data from multiple sensors embedded around a vehicle, including LiDAR, radar and cameras. When such software is combined with OSS technology, vast amounts of data can be captured from these sensors, and then processed, analyzed, and stored on OSS compute and storage platforms. Based on several industry data sources, OSS believes the total market opportunity for its current and future AI Transportable solutions will exceed a billion dollars over the coming years.

Autonomous driving technology enables hub-to-hub transportation that can reduce labor and fuel expenses as well as costly collisions. An autonomous truck can stay on the road over 22 hours a day on average—twice that of non-autonomous trucks. This allows an autonomous truck to traverse coast to coast in two days rather than four. These expected benefits have attracted more than $10 billion in investment by trucking manufacturers and fleet operators, as well as major U.S. corporations like Amazon, Federal Express, UPS, and Walmart.

The autonomous truck market is expected to surpass $2.5 billion by 2028, according to Global Market Insights, driven by strong ROI metrics, resolution of industry issues such as driver shortages and increasing demand, government initiatives, and new innovations by market players.

XPONENTIAL 2022 Panel Presentation

OSS management will moderate a conference panel to discuss the unique challenges found in autonomous trucks and the requirements of autonomous truck applications, including data accessibility, compute power, data transportability, system cooling and remote system updates.

The panel will also address how OSS solutions can enable autonomous trucks and other applications, from mining to autonomous aerial drones and watercraft, and realize an immediate and compelling ROI.

Panel: Bringing the Power of the Datacenter to the Rugged Edge in Autonomous Long-Haul Trucks

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: Noon to 12:45 p.m. ET

Moderator: Jim Ison, chief sales and marketing officer of OSS

Conference attendees can see the full line of OSS systems for AI transportable applications at booth #1414. OSS products can also be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com . Application engineering and the company’s unique suite of software tools are also available upon request.



About XPONENTIAL

XPONENTIAL attracts 8,000+ attendees each year, who attend 200+ educational sessions. The Solutions Theater features the top experts in their field sharing best practices, technical discoveries and announces the AUVSI XCELLENCE Award winners. The Startup XCELERATOR Pavilion serves as a hub for emerging technologies and early-stage companies providing a glimpse into the industry’s future. Regional pavilions explore domestic innovations through nine state and four international pavilions. Meanwhile, the XPO Hall provides premiere access to more than 500+ companies all showcasing the latest breakthroughs in drones, robotics, and other uncrewed systems. For more information, visit xponential.org

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the schedule and topics of the panel discussion at the AUVSI event, the fitness of OSS products for the autonomous trucking market, environment or application, and OSS’ expectations regarding its future market opportunities. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



