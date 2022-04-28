Global Piling Machine Market Report 2021: Significant Growth in the Construction Industry Creating a Positive Outlook

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piling Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.



The global piling machine market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. A piling machine is a piece of mechanical equipment used to place piles and poles in the ground for supporting constructions.

It is commonly used for drilling in grounds with silty clay and sandy soil and includes an impact hammer and a long, columnar and extendable component, or pile, manufactured with steel, timber or reinforced concrete. It can perform auger boring, drilled percussion, impact-driven and rotary boring piling.

The machine is widely used for the construction of bridges, water tanks, foundation reinforcement and diaphragm walls in residential and commercial complexes. Apart from this, it is also used in densely populated areas to excavate or drill the soil with minimal vibrations and dispersion of dust.



Moreover, the widespread adoption of piling machines for the installation of wind turbines in loose soil is also driving the market growth. Governments of both developed and emerging economies are promoting the installation of offshore wind turbines for improved electricity generation, which is leading to the increasing utilization of these machines for underwater piling operations.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of machine variants with low-noise and low-emission features, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Equipment manufacturers are also replacing diesel hammers with hydraulic variants to mitigate adverse environmental impacts.

Other factors, including extensive infrastructural developments, along with significant growth in the metal mining industries, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global piling machine market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global piling machine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global piling machine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the piling method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global piling machine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

ABI GmbH

BAUER AG

BSP International Foundations Ltd.

Casagrande S.p.a

Dawson Construction Plant Ltd.

Epiroc AB

IHC IQIP B.V.

International Construction Equipment

Junttan Oy (Sinituote Oy)

MKT Manufacturing Inc.

Sany Group

TONTI TRADING S.R.L.

WATSON DRILL RIG

XCMG Group.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Piling Machine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Impact Hammer

6.2 Vibratory Drivers

6.3 Piling Rigs



7 Market Breakup by Piling Method

7.1 Impact Driven

7.2 Drilled Percussive

7.3 Rotary Bored

7.4 Auger Boring



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Civil Engineering

8.2 Oil and Gas

8.3 Industrial Construction



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltdeyz