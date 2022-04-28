New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet-C (UVC) Disinfectant Equipment Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272223/?utm_source=GNW

This study provides information about key trends and future growth opportunities for market participants. Information about UVC disinfectant equipment application areas across healthcare, industries, businesses, educational facilities, air and water quality treatment, travel, tourism, and home-based equipment is included. The study also discusses the different types of UVC disinfectant equipment that help facilities overcome challenges related to the lack of a skilled workforce and the provision of a clean environment for the smooth flow of businesses.Key factors restraining the growth of the market and the regulatory landscape across different countries are discussed. The research service offers information about key market participants; its insights will help companies position themselves for future market growth and enable them to design competitive strategies.

Author: Vittal Bhaskar Rao

