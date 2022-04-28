Reyna Gold Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 3rd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Gold Corp. (OTCQB: REYGF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on gold exploration in north Mexico, today announced that Michael Wood, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 3rd, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET.



DATE: May 3rd, 2022

TIME: 2pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/38xwr5Z



Available for 1x1 meetings: May 3rd, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Reyna Gold Drills 7.85m of 3.95 g/t and 30.6m of 0.51 g/t Gold Both from Surface; Discovers Las Amarillas Vein intersecting 0.6m of 8.61 g/t and 0.5m of 4.33 g/t Gold from its 10,000m Drilling Program

Reyna Gold Reports 8.68 g/t Gold, 0.56% Copper and 64 g/t Silver Sample from El Sombrero Target

Reyna Gold adds Peter Jones, former HudBay Minerals Founder and CEO to the Board



About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico, a prolific, low cost, easily permittable jurisdiction. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km with existing infrastructure in place. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization. Reyna Gold shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol “REYG” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “REYGF”. Further information about Reyna gold and its projects can be found on www.reynagold.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Reyna Gold Corp.

Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer

info@reynagold.com

www.reynagold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com