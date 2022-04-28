Voxtur Analytics to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today that it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, before market opens on May 2, 2022.



Voxtur will host a conference call on Monday, May 2, 2022, to review financial results and discuss corporate developments.

Conference Call Details:

At 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 2, 2022, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (866) 374-5140 and entering passcode 95795053#. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A digital recording will be available for replay through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on June 2, 2022, by entering passcode EV00134626. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on Voxtur's website.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.