TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES YEAR-END FILINGS AND DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Vancouver, BC, Canada, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforma Resources Corporation (“Transforma” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TFM) reports that it has filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis relating to its year ended December 31, 2021. These filings can be accessed on SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.



The Company also announces that Mr. Paul Hickey has resigned as a director of the Company.

About Transforma:

Transforma is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.

For more information please visit www. transformacorp . com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Carlos Lau”

Carlos Lau

Director

604-253-2668

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.