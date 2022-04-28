Conduent Recognized as a 2022 Leader in Benefits Administration by NelsonHall

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive report, NelsonHall, a global analyst firm, named Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) an overall leader in its latest Benefits Administration 2022 NEAT Report. The evaluation assessed eight HR service providers across multiple dimensions.



The NelsonHall report recognizes Conduent for its many years of expertise, capability to support complex clients and its diverse HR administration offerings. Conduent is a standout in the HR services industry because of its full range of offerings across health & welfare (H&W) administration, defined benefit, defined contribution and broad range of add on H&W services such as COBRA and retiree services. In addition to being selected as an overall leader, the company was named a leader in the areas of TBO Focus, Geographic Reach, Marketplace Focus and Digital Focus.

Liz Rennie, HR technology and services research director with NelsonHall said, “Conduent was named as an overall ‘Leader’ in the Benefits Administration market for its ability to meet the needs of clients across some of the most important drivers of benefits administration services –modern technology, agility and enhanced customer experience. In addition, Conduent provides a holistic approach to retirement, health and wealth that can support complex needs.”

Across all industries, HR leaders are looking to modernize their processes to deliver an efficient digital employee experience. With more than 30 years of experience, Conduent offers a dynamic approach to help organizations accelerate their transformation journey creating value that advances the delivery of HR services and drives key business HR measures like high employee engagement, strong participation in benefits and improvement in claims support.

“At Conduent, we provide personalized solutions to meet the unique and often complex needs of our clients. Our robust technology, combined with strong relationships and strategic partnerships, allows us to deliver integrated services across health and wealth and a full spectrum of HR services,” said Michelle Hernandez, Vice President, General Manager, Human Capital Solutions at Conduent. “You can create a great end user experience when complicated rules and data are simple to understand. That is our focus and it’s how we exceed our clients’ expectations.”

To read a custom version of the NelsonHall report, please click here.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It is why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including approximately $10 billion of annual processed tolling transactions, $18 billion of total bill reductions from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

