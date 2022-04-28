April 28, 2022

Announcement no. 9

BioPorto A/S - Annual General Meeting

Today, BioPorto A/S held its Annual General Meeting.

The general meeting resolved to conduct the meeting in English without simultaneous interpretation into Danish. Subsequently, the report on the Company’s activities was noted and the 2021 Annual Report was adopted, including the proposed allocation of the results. Discharge of liability was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management, and the 2021 Remuneration Report was approved by advisory vote.

The remuneration for the Board of Directors for the financial year 2022 and a related amendment to the Remuneration Policy was also approved.

Christopher Lindop, John McDonough, Jan Leth Christensen, Peter Mørch Eriksen, Dr. Michael S. Singer and Don M. Hardison were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The proposals from the Board of Directors under item 9 of the agenda were all adopted and included: a) Renewal of the authorisation to increase the share capital, subject to a limit of DKK 125,000,000 for pre-emptive issues and a limit of DKK 37,500,000 for issues without pre-emptive rights with the option of an additional DKK 87,500,000 for offerings where the new shares are admitted to trading on a stock exchange, etc. other than Nasdaq Copenhagen, b) Authorisation to hold general meetings as either partly or fully electronic general meetings, c) Authorisation for general meetings to be conducted in English, d) Inclusion of the name of the Company’s keeper of the register of shareholders in the Articles of Association, and e) Authorisation to the Chairman of the general meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company’s auditor.

Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Christopher Lindop as Chairman and John McDonough as Vice Chairman.

Hellerup, April 28, 2022

BioPorto A/S

The Board of Directors

