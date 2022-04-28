PLBY Group Strategic Partnerships Momentum Grows with Strategic Licensing Deals, Industry Awards & Expanding Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced the addition of new commercial licensing talent, award nominations, and global strategic brand collaborations, further expanding Playboy’s product offerings and brand awareness. In the first quarter of this year, Playboy launched new brand collaborations with impactful partners including Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO®) capsule collection, John Richmond’s rock ‘n roll-tinged genderless collection rolled out across Europe, and legacy-inspired X-Girl products debuted in Japan. This summer, PLBY Group plans on opening a dedicated retail experience featuring multiple collection drops at Showfields Miami, which is expected to offer consumers a new opportunity to interact with the brand in person.



“We continue to see great momentum behind our global strategic partnerships by having secured top talent and furthering brand collaborations to engage and expand our addressable market and drive brand relevance in target categories and regions,” said Allison Kopcha, Chief Business Officer & Licensing at PLBY Group. “The demand for the brand is exceedingly high and we look forward to showcasing our own product portfolio under one roof for the first time at Showfields this summer.”

Playboy’s installation at Showfields Miami is slated to open in June for approximately eight months and is expected to offer a curated selection of best-selling Playboy apparel and new product introductions including swim and intimates, all with a nod toward the brand’s playful DNA. Showfields, which only features the world’s most innovative brands, is in the heart of South Beach and has over 14,000 square feet of retail space.

This month, Playboy and X-Girl, a women's streetwear brand based in Japan, launched an eight-piece apparel and accessories collection. The limited-edition capsule consists of oversized tees, polo shirts, camisoles, dresses, bucket hats, and jewelry and is available in X-Girl and XLARGE stores in Japan and online.

In Europe, designer brand John Richmond and Playboy recently introduced a genderless nostalgia capsule, which blends the rock ‘n roll aesthetic of John Richmond and logomania of the 90’s with the iconic Playboy Rabbit Head logo across t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, trousers, and throwback tracksuits.

The Company also released a Spring/Summer 2022 capsule collection named “Symbols of Prestige” with Drake’s premium fashion brand, OVO®, which exceeded expectations in consumer demand. The collaboration featured Playboy’s iconic bunny and OVO’s owl motif as well as vintage Playboy magazine covers on t-shirts, knit sweaters, and accessories such as co-branded bucket hats, a sterling silver charm necklace and playing cards.

The Company also announced a new strategic hire, Connie Chang, a brand licensing veteran who will continue to expand the business across retail, collaboration, and licensing partners. Chang’s extensive fashion background most recently includes working for C-Life Group. Prior, Chang worked at Disney Consumer Products, where she worked on a number of well-known Disney properties.

Playboy’s growth in strategic partnerships over the past year has resulted in nominations in two categories at the Brands and Lifestyle Awards hosted in the United Kingdom. The award recipients will be announced on Wednesday, April 27 in London.

Categories of Nomination

Best Brand Licensed Adult Apparel Product or Range - Playboy x Tezenis Collection from Calzedonia

Best Licensed Lifestyle Brand - Playboy

