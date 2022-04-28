Curator Hotel and Resort Collection Selects Canary Technologies as a Preferred Vendor for Digital Credit-Card Authorizations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Technologies , which is modernizing the hotel tech stack with the first fully mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and its award-winning Digital Authorizations solution, announced today that it has been selected as a preferred vendor by Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) for its Digital Authorizations solution. Under the agreement, Canary will provide digital credit card authorizations to support Curator’s collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts.



With Canary’s Digital Authorizations solution, Curator’s member properties will be able to send each guest a unique link so they can enter their credit card information through a PCI-compliant and secure online form, instead of having to fill out paper forms in person upon check-in. Hotels will also have access to Canary’s web dashboard to keep track of each guest’s digital authorization online.

Canary’s Digital Authorizations is fully compliant with Payment Card Industry (PCI) standards that all businesses must adhere to if they capture, process, transmit, or store credit or debit card information. Since most paper credit card authorization forms are not PCI compliant, Canary’s Digital Authorizations product gives Curator’s hotels a more secure solution while helping them avoid substantial penalties of up to $500,000 for violating PCI requirements.

Canary's Digital Authorizations also helps merchants avoid the errors and fraud often associated with the process of collecting credit card information on paper forms: hotels using Digital Authorizations have reported 90 percent decreases in chargebacks.



“Canary’s Digital Authorizations was an obvious choice considering its ease of implementation, user-friendly interface and track record of reducing chargebacks, and we are excited to be able to leverage the benefits of this impactful technology for our members,” said Curator Vice President Austin Segal.

“We are honored to have been chosen as a preferred vendor by Curator and look forward to helping its members fully capitalize on the ease, efficiency and security of our digital credit card authorization process,” said Canary Co-Founder Harman Singh Narula.

In addition to Digital Authorizations, Canary offers an array of products that cater to the specific needs of the hotel industry. Its roster of products also includes Contactless Check-in, which allows guests to check-in virtually without exchanging credit cards, IDs or registration forms; Contactless Checkout, which allows hotels to understand when guests will leave their hotel and boost their reviews; Guest Messages, which allows guests and staff to easily communicate via text message; Upsells, which allows hotels to generate >$100k+ annually in upsell revenue; and Digital Contracts, which increases staff efficiency and bookings. These industry-leading solutions are helping forward-thinking hotels improve their business processes and bottom line while enhancing customer service for their valued guests.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with the first mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and its award-winning Digital Authorizations solutions. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by thousands of hotels in more than 65 countries, including Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Standard Hotels and Ace Hotel Group. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue with upsells, raise staff efficiency, ensure PCI compliance, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Learn more at https://www.canarytechnologies.com .

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

Media Contact

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

michelle@big-swing.com

617-510-6998

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/915ba791-8a60-4e23-851e-f8e41517cf65