The North America cardiac monitoring devices market is expected to reach US$ 16.43 billion by 2028 from US$ 10.52 billion in 2021

However, the risk of associated cybersecurity vulnerabilities and privacy issues hamper the market growth.



A cardiac event monitor is used to record the heart’s electrical activity (ECG).It keeps the track of the heartbeat and rhythm.



These monitors are employed for the long-term monitoring of symptoms that don’t occur every day.Important heart health data can be tracked, recorded, and sent to patients’ doctors in real time using cardiac monitoring systems, allowing the care teams to monitor patients’ heart health from a distance.



This reduces the need for frequent visits to the doctor’s office.



In the last decade, the world has witnessed notable developments in cardiac monitoring devices, offering physicians and patients new approaches to manage many diseases, including atrial arrhythmias, ventricular arrhythmias, and ventricular atrial fibrillation.The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as coronary heart diseases, sudden cardiac arrest, congenital heart diseases, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, and pulmonary artery pressure (PA), is encouraging the introduction of improved monitoring methods.



The simplicity of use and the ability of a quick detection of CVDs are the factors adding to the popularity of cardiac monitoring devices.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~30 million people experience a stroke each year.



Moreover, the American Heart Association states more than 130 million people in the US, i.e., 45.1% of the population, are projected to have a type of CVD by 2035.



Type Insights

Based on type, the North America cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented into cardiovascular devices, multi-parameter ECG monitors, patient monitoring devices, ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and cardiac monitors.In 2020, the cardiovascular devices segment held the largest share of the market.



The market for the patient monitoring devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period from 2021 to 2028.With a growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as stroke, coronary heart disease, sudden cardiac arrest, and congenital heart diseases, the demand for patient monitoring devices is increasing.



Temperature monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring, and pulsed oximetry blood pressure monitoring are several applications of wearable patient monitoring, biosensors, and smart implants.



Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the North America cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented into portable monitor, smart wearable monitor, and standard monitor.In 2020, the standard monitor segment held the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the market for the smart wearable monitor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2021-2028.The PMMA is a plastic with excellent mechanical properties and minimal toxicity.



The growing trend encourages the usage of commercial smart wearable monitors for health management. In the era of remote and personalized patient care, especially catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high demand for wearable technologies for a wide range of clinical applications.



Application Insights

Based on application, the North America cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented into coronary heart diseases, sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, arrhythmia, congenital heart diseases, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, heart function (HF/LVEDP), pulmonary artery pressure (PA), and others.The coronary heart diseases segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.



The increased prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels is contributing to the growing risk of cardiovascular disease and accelerating the cases of coronary heart diseases.



End User Insights

Based on end user, the North America cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and clinics.The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.



Hospitals are the primary healthcare centers where cardiovascular diseases, including coronary heart diseases, stroke, sudden cardiac arrest, and arrhythmia, are extensively treated.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America cardiac monitoring devices market are the World Health Organization (WHO), American Heart Association, Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), World Heart Federation, AND National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

