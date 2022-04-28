Infosec Institute, Inc. Approved on Climb Channel Solution’s GSA IT 70 Contract Schedule

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) and international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies, announced today that their vendor partner Infosec, has been approved to be on their GSA IT 70 Contract. Infosec and our resellers will now be able to utilize the GSA schedule to promote and expand their public sector business. This new addition will allow resellers to offer Infosec solutions at discounted pricing using Climb’s GSA schedule.



Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company and has 17 years of experience and profitability. Infosec focuses on empowering people to be cyber-safe at work and home and help IT and security professionals achieve their career goals. 70% of Fortune 500 companies have trained their staff with Infosec skills. It is the industry’s only security education provider that can deliver a complete portfolio of training solutions — Infosec IQ, Infosec Flex and Infosec Skills — covering everyone in the organization, from IT and security professionals to general staff to the C-suite.

Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions, says, "Infosec empowers people to not only build awareness, but also provides limitless access to cybersecurity courses for office and home. We are pleased that Infosec's offerings are now available to the public sector increasing reseller offerings and enabling more people and business across the nation."

"Infosec is proud to partner with Climb Channel Solutions to bring role-guided cybersecurity training and education solutions to the GSA Schedule,” said Russell McGuire, CRO at Infosec. “With the rise of cyber incidents worldwide, it's more important now than ever that government organizations can upskill their technical teams to mitigate risk and raise awareness among their employees to be cyber safe at work and home."

Infosec is the leading provider of IT security education and workforce security awareness training:

Infosec IQ security awareness training empowers your employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cybersecure at work and at home.

Infosec Flex security and IT boot camps help you pass your certiﬁcation exam the ﬁrst time, guaranteed.

Infosec Skills keeps your security skills fresh year-round with over 325 courses mapped to the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework.



Those interested in learning more about our public sector offerings, please visit https://www.climbcs.com/site/content/Climb-Public-Sector-Home

About Infosec

Infosec has been fighting cybercrime since 2004. Thousands of organizations and over 2.68 million learners trust the wide range of security-specific classes and enterprise security awareness and phishing training to stay a step ahead of the bad guys. Infosec IQ, Infosec Flex and Infosec Skills provide the most advanced and comprehensive education and training platforms. Infosec is recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training. Founded by CEO Jack Koziol, Infosec is based in Madison, with offices in Chicago and Dulles, Virginia. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

