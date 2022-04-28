Moreover, the same segment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America and Europe Skin Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Type, Screening Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06270023/?utm_source=GNW





The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth.The market’s growth is attributed to the increasing incidence of skin cancer and launch of new products.



However, the barriers to early skin cancer diagnostics in low and middle-income countries hampers the market growth.



Skin cancer means abnormal growth of skin cells.It develops in the areas exposed to the sun.



Ultraviolet radiation changes the genetic material (DNA) in cells and is the leading cause of skin cancer.Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer.



There are two main categories of skin cancer such as melanoma and non-melanoma.Various imaging solutions such as CT scans, MRIs, PET scans, bone scans, and chest X-rays are used to diagnose skin cancer.



The skin cancer diagnostics market also includes various diagnostics and therapies related to skin cancer, such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, freezing treatment, and scraping therapy that helps cure skin cancer.



The surge in awareness is primarily attributed to the support provided by various governments through awareness and prevention campaigns.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its partners conduct monitoring of skin cancer cases, their research, provide education, and interventions for skin cancer.



The monitoring is achieved through national surveys—such as the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System and National Health Interview Survey.These surveys assist in assessing the prevalence of sunburn and sun-protective behaviors to help prevent skin cancer.



Countries such as the UK and the Netherlands have also taken initiatives for promoting the early diagnosis of skin cancer.In 2007, the Early Diagnostics Program was initiated at Cancer Research UK, as part of the National Awareness and Early Diagnosis Initiative (NAEDI) for England.



Similarly, in July 2011, the Skin Cancer Prevention Strategy and Action Plan (2011–2021) was launched in Northern Ireland, with a major focus on the prevention and early detection of skin cancer in the region. Thus, governments’ efforts to control mortalities associated with skin cancer are likely to provide significant opportunities to the skin cancer diagnostics market players in the coming years.



The incidence rate of melanoma has rapidly increased in the past few decades, and it varies with age.According to the American Cancer Society, the annual new cancer diagnoses count in the US is likely to reach ~99,780 cases in 2022; of these, 57,180 patients are likely to be men and 42,600 would be women.



The ongoing developments in cancer diagnostics enable the early diagnosis of cancer.Several countries have adopted national programs for cancer awareness and early cancer diagnosis.



The mortalities due to skin cancer have reduced in the US due to the continuously growing awareness regarding skin cancer.Also, increased access to self-examination and screening tests has simplified the process of detection of skin cancer among people.



In January 2017, a group of researchers at Stanford University, California, developed an AI algorithm for skin cancer diagnosis. Researchers have established a database of ~130,000 skin disease images and their algorithm visualizes potential cancer primarily from the very first test. Such innovations related to the integration of AI in skin cancer diagnosis are likely to result in new trends in the market in the future.



Based on type, the North America and Europe skin cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma.The non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on screening type, the market is segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy. The skin biopsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a high CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Type Insights

Based on type, the North America and Europe skin cancer diagnostics market is segmented into melanoma and non-melanoma.In 2021, the non-melanoma segment held the largest share of the skin cancer diagnostics market.



Moreover, the same segment market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to rising awareness with respect to non-melanoma skin cancer.Non-melanoma skin cancers are more frequent than melanoma skin cancer.



According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, it is stated that over 5, 400 people globally die of non-melanoma skin cancer every month. Likewise, regions like Europe is at higher risk of people suffering from NMSC, as in the region alone ~15 million outdoor workers are exposed to sun during their working hours without knowing the risks.



Screening Type Insights

Based on screening type, the North America and Europe skin cancer diagnostics market is segmented into blood tests, dermatoscopy, imaging tests, lymph node biopsy, and skin biopsy.The skin biopsy segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is further expected to be the largest shareholder in the market by 2028.



Skin biopsy is diagnosis procedure that require a small sample of the skin.During the skin biopsy procedure, doctor cuts and removes a small part from skin for the test.



Skin biopsy is performed to determine skin cancer, infection or other skin conditions.The skin samples are collected by different types of biopsies such as punch, excisional, incisional, and shave biopsy.



These types of biopsies are performed for melanoma skin cancer.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America and Europe skin cancer diagnostics market are the National Center for Health Statistics, Indian Council of Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHP), and World Health Organization.

