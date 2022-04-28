Windsor Fashions Partners with Becca’s Closet to Provide Dresses and Scholarship Money to Girls Nationwide

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC , the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, today announces its partnership with Becca’s Closet , a non-profit organization that operates across 43 chapters in 24 states to collect and distribute dresses to high school girls with financial need. To further amplify how special this year’s return to Prom is, Windsor is investing over $100,000 into Becca’s Closet through a donation of 1,000 dresses valued at $75,000, 10 scholarships valued at $15,000, and an additional $10,000 allocated towards Prom tickets.



“Windsor is thrilled to work with the amazing organization that is Becca’s Closet to celebrate Prom season and the return to in-person student events,” said Catherine Seaton, Vice President of Marketing, Windsor. “Becca’s Closet is going above and beyond in doing its part by helping dreams come true for girls across the country, and we are honored to be able to have a role in that narrative.”

In 2003 Becca’s Closet was initiated by Florida high school student Rebecca “Becca” Kirtman, who launched a dress drive to provide Prom dresses to girls in financial need. Becca single-handedly collected more than 250 formal dress donations to help girls attend their high school Prom that year. At age 16, Becca tragically passed away in a car accident, and her parents Pam and Jay now carry on her dream through the organization. Becca’s Closet now boasts 42 chapters across the country that donate dresses, fund tickets and award post secondary scholarships to high school girls in need.

“We are beyond excited about the Becca’s Closet and Windsor partnership. Our volunteers and the girls we help already love Windsor and now there’s even more to love!” said Pam Kirtman, Founder of Becca’s Closet. “Their culture of generosity is completely compatible with ours and this year, with the help of Windsor, we will be able to donate more dresses, award more scholarships and fund more tickets than ever before.”

This year, Windsor is owning the long-awaited return to in-person Prom events by making fashion accessible to all, with over 500 dresses on the brand’s site that are under $100. As the ultimate destination for girls looking to find their dream Prom look , Windsor offers a wide assortment of chic dresses and glamorous, on-trend gowns in stunning hues and elegant silhouettes, as well as trend-forward shoes and accessories for completing any Prom look. Windsor will be donating a variety of styles and accessories to chapters nationwide to ensure students have all the necessities for Prom.

Windsor’s 2022 Prom Dress collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

ABOUT BECCA’S CLOSET

Becca’s Closet is a national, nonprofit organization that donates formal dresses to high school girls who cannot afford to purchase them for high school homecomings, military balls, and proms. Becca’s Closet also funds prom tickets and awards post secondary scholarships to deserving high school seniors who have demonstrated exemplary service to their communities. Becca’s Closet was created to honor the work of Rebecca “Becca” Kirtman who passed away in an automobile accident in August 2003. In the spring of her freshman year in high school Becca single handedly collected and distributed over 250 prom dresses to needy girls in South Florida so that they could attend their high school proms.

