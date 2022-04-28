An App That Leads the Way - Visit Utah's Mighty 5 on Six New Tours

HONOLULU, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaka Guide, a Hawaii-based audio tour company, has released six new tours in Utah. These are the first mainland U.S. tours for the company. These tours are available on Shaka Guide's new mobile app that features its total portfolio of tours - 27 self-guided excursions across Hawaii and Utah.

"We started Shaka Guide as a way to connect people with the stories and history of Hawaii," says Andrew Fowers, CEO and Co-Founder of Shaka Guide. "We believe that storytelling deepens a traveler's appreciation for a destination and enriches their experience - we can't wait to share hours of stories in Utah."

Shaka Guide's new self-guided GPS audio tours include Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks - Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon - as well as a scenic tour in the La Sal Mountains. Unfamiliar with the term GPS audio tour? Imagine a personal tour guide that plays through the car stereo, all in an app - that's Shaka Guide.

The stories are researched by a team of writers who use sources like history books, interviews, and scientific journals to craft each tour. But the app does more than storytelling. Each tour uses GPS to provide turn-by-turn navigation to popular sites. Along the way, the tours also provide tips, safety information and music. All of this plays automatically as the traveler drives. With Shaka Guide the traveler is in control - what they see and do is totally up to them.

As of April 15, 2022, travelers can purchase Shaka Guide's new Utah tours on its website or in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Each individual tour costs $9.99. The tours are also available as bundles for anyone spending multiple days exploring Utah's Mighty 5 and the surrounding area. There are three bundles to choose from:

Zion, Bryce and Capitol Reef - get all three tours for $19.99.

Arches, Canyonlands, Moab - get the Arches, Canyonlands and La Sal tours for $19.99.

Utah & Mighty 5 Collection - get all six tours for $29.99.

Currently, the tour bundles are 50% off on Shaka Guide's website. Learn more about the tour bundles and save here: explore.shakaguide.com/newtours.

These tours are just the beginning. The company plans to create tours in 75 driving destinations across the country in the coming years. Next up - Grand Canyon and Yellowstone this summer.

"We're so proud of the success we've had in Hawaii," says Andrew. "But we're not done yet! We know that travelers will feel the same connection to Utah's majestic National Parks after they've tried one of our new tours."

For questions about the new tours, email aloha@shakaguide.com.

