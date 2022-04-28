SPYR Technologies’ Applied Magix Exploring Intellectual Property Acquisition Targets

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - SPYR Technologies (“SPYR” or the “Company”), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, is investigating possible acquisition targets to add essential intellectual property (IP) to its line of products, as well as new product lines.



“I’m always looking for new and innovative technologies, and as a result have come across several potentially awesome IP targets that might be worth acquiring,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “Some of these are AI-based and would complement and expand some of our existing product lines really well. Others represent some significantly innovative technologies that could be at the core of new product lines.”

“In the tech business it is always important to stay at the forefront of the industry, and preferably several steps ahead. This is what Harry and Applied Magix are doing, and I am fascinated at some of the technologies that he finds,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. “These are exactly the sort of technologies that could be complementary to Applied Magix’ products, while at the same time potentially bringing in new revenue streams based on these new technologies.”

Applied Magix does not discuss future products, or details of future acquisitions, and these considerations are currently of a speculative nature. Should any of these possibilities take on a more solid form, detailed press releases will be issued at such time. Keep an eye on the respective websites for SPYR Technologies and Applied Magix for more news and announcements.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting the company’s website at https://AppliedMagix.com .

Investors can learn more about SPYR at https://ir.spyr.com/ .

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc. develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

