Edmund Optics® Expands in Response to Rapid Growth

BARRINGTON, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has announced the opening of a new facility in Cherry Hill, NJ, USA. This building, which is less than three miles from the company's headquarters in Barrington, NJ, is necessary to accommodate its growing employee base in response to business demands. The new, 28,000 square foot (~2600 square meters) office will facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, enhanced services, a lab for specialized technical support, a state-of-the-art video studio, and easy access for visits. The office will be home to the Sales, Marketing, and Compliance Departments as well as the company's Business Lines.

For the past 74 years, Edmund Optics has operated in New Jersey out of its Barrington headquarters. During this time, the company has continued to expand its strong position as a leading supplier in a variety of markets including life sciences, biomedical, industrial inspection, semiconductor, R&D, and defense, with continued improvements in technical service and customer care.

As the business continues to grow, it is increasingly important to focus on keeping customers satisfied with great products and excellent service. "This new facility is an exciting expansion to our presence in New Jersey", said Marisa Edmund, Chief Sale and Marketing Office and Vice Chairman of the Board. "It has been great to see the new office abuzz with activity and is an important step in realizing our ability to better and more quickly service customers as part of our continuous growth."

The new Edmund Optics Cherry Hill office is located at:

Edmund Optics

101 Woodcrest Road

Suite# 121

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08003 USA

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

