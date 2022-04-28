ROHM and Delta Electronics Form a Strategic Partnership to Develop GaN Power Devices

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global semiconductor supplier ROHM Semiconductor and world-class power supply manufacturer Delta Electronics today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and mass-produce next-generation GaN (gallium nitride) power devices. Combining Delta’s power supply device development technology with ROHM’s market-proven power development and manufacturing expertise will make it possible to develop 600V breakdown voltage GaN power devices optimized for a wide range of power supply systems.

ROHM has already established a mass-production system for 150V GaN HEMTs featuring a breakthrough 8V gate withstand voltage. This will allow ROHM to expand its new lineup of EcoGaN™ devices for power circuits in IoT communication and industrial equipment (i.e., base stations, data centers), while further improving device performance.

Kazuhide Ino, Managing Executive Officer, CSO, ROHM Co., Ltd., stated: “ROHM is extremely pleased to enter into a strategic partnership for GaN power devices with Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management. As power semiconductors – a key area of focus for ROHM – play an increasingly important role in achieving a decarbonized society, ROHM will continue to develop advanced devices in a range of fields utilizing Si, SiC, and GaN, along with solutions that combine peripheral components such as control ICs that maximize their performance. Through this partnership with Delta, ROHM will mass-produce GaN power devices that can contribute to the configuration of more efficient power supply systems, as well as develop GaN Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) that integrate analog ICs (one of ROHM's strengths) at an early stage, further expanding our lineup of easy-to-use products.”

Mark Ko, Vice Chairman, Delta Electronics, Inc., commented: “The development of GaN power devices is of significant interest to the global electronics industry. We have been working with ROHM for many years and are very pleased that this year’s technical exchange will finally produce results, which is a milestone for both companies and one that will bring us closer together. In addition to this GaN collaboration, Delta is looking to further strengthen its product lineup as a key business strategy, with high expectations for product development utilizing ROHM’s strengths in analog (Nano) and other technologies. We believe that strengthening our collaboration with ROHM will allow us to provide a wide range of solutions that meet the needs of the global power supply market.”

Improving the efficiency of motors and power supplies, which are said to account for most of the world’s electricity consumption, has become a significant hurdle to achieving a decarbonized society. As power devices hold the key to improving efficiency, the adoption of new materials, such as SiC and GaN, is expected to further increase the efficiency of power supplies. ROHM and Delta have been engaged in technological exchanges and building a cooperative relationship in the development of various applications for many years, and through this partnership both companies will develop and mass-produce the industry’s most advanced GaN power devices that maximize GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation and contribute to achieving a sustainable society.

What is EcoGaN?

EcoGaN is ROHM’s new lineup of GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing the low ON-resistance and high-speed switching characteristics of GaN to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs that require fewer parts.

*EcoGaN is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.