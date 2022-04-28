JAGGAER Partners with RFPIO to Accelerate Responses for Customer Bids and RFPs

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform, and JAGGAER , a global leader in eProcurement, announced a partnership today with notable implications for vendors responding to requests for proposals (RFPs) issued through JAGGAER’s platform. Vendors and suppliers responding to RFPs issued through JAGGAER’s platform will now have the opportunity to compose their response on a free version of RFPIO’s response management platform.



“RFPIO is excited to partner with JAGGAER and give their customers’ suppliers the opportunity to see what’s possible with response automation,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and co-founder of RFPIO. “JAGGAER’s customers will see immediate time savings, improved accuracy, and higher-quality responses as a result of the RFPIO platform.”

In addition to RFPIO’s content management, in-app collaboration, and project management features, JAGGAER responders will also have access to RFPIO’s exclusive training resources, such as RFPIO University , RFPIO Help Center, and RFPIO’s customer success team. To access additional automation and collaboration functionality from RFPIO’s platform, vendors and suppliers also have the opportunity to purchase a full, paid version of RFPIO.

“JAGGAER is constantly looking for innovative methods to up-level our customer experience. Adding RFPIO as our response management partner will allow suppliers to respond faster to bids and RFPs,” said Jim Bureau, CEO at JAGGAER. “RFPIO aligns well with our Autonomous Commerce philosophy. We believe it will enable suppliers to pursue revenue growth opportunities that they formerly didn’t have the resources to chase, and give buyers a larger pool of bid respondents to choose from.”

During early stages of the partnership, vendors and suppliers will need to request their complimentary RFPIO instance. Both companies are working on an integration between platforms for an enhanced customer experience in the near future. RFPIO’s global business division, RFP360, also has its own sourcing solutions which do not directly compete with JAGGAER.

“RFPIO integration partners enrich our platform, its capabilities, and the response experience,” added AJ Sunder, Chief Product Officer and CIO of RFPIO. “Responders must have access to knowledge, content, and proposal-building tools from everywhere they work. We look forward to extending RFPIO’s full capabilities to vendors and suppliers responding to JAGGAER RFPs.”

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About JAGGAER

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

