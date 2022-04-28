Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2022

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) shareholders was held on 28 April 2022.

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva decided:

- To approve the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2021. The annual report of the Company for the year 2021, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board, was presented to the shareholders.

- To allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2021 as follows: from the Company’s distributable profit of EUR 144,200 to allocate thousand EUR 58,261 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2021, i.e. EUR 0.10 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 85,938 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). For two independent members of the Board – Dovilė Grigienė and Mindaugas Glodas – as tantiems (annual payment) for the year 2021 to allocate in total an amount of EUR 33,000, or EUR 16,500 each.

The Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania provides that dividends shall be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the Annual General Meeting that adopts a decision on dividend payment (rights accounting day) will be on the Shareholders’ List of the Company, i.e. will be shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB on 12 May 2022.

Following the Law on Companies the Company should pay dividends within the one month following the day on which the decision on profit distribution was adopted. The Company plans to pay out dividends for the year 2021 on 26 May 2022.

Following Lithuanian laws dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent. Dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

- To approve the Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2021.

- To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement all above mentioned decisions, sign all the related documents and conclude all the transactions required for the implementation of the aforementioned decisions. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.



ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Financial Statements, Annual Report and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

- Profit allocation for the year 2021.

- Telia Lietuva, AB Remuneration Report for the year 2021.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

